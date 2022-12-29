 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Decriminalization of mushrooms, mescaline, and DMT becomes official in Colorado. Shoot a fellow could have a pretty good weekend in Denver with all that stuff   (kdvr.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Crap.

I can't even imagine tripping anymore. Last time I did was 1985 or so. Never again.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't go thru Kansas on your way back. They'll arrest you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: Holy Crap.

I can't even imagine tripping anymore. Last time I did was 1985 or so. Never again.


Trips are for kids, indeed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Merltech: Just don't go thru Kansas on your way back. They'll arrest you.


Probably waitin' on the boarder. I-70? Right?  Yeah, they'll be parked behind the billboards and as soon as they hear any Pink Floyd or Grateful Dead songs coming from your car, they'll light you up and pull you over.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Trips are for kids, indeed.


Stupid me...

Picked up two tabs of LSD from a pizza delivery customer. Took one, smoked a J, waited an hour. Nothing. I figured it was stale, so I took the second one. Soon as it dissolved, I started tripping. Ut oh.

lets just say my bedroom walls were melting, I was hearing voices in my head and I very found liking to Overkill, by Men at Work.

Great guitar solo in that song. Must've played it a million times that night.
 
Merltech
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: Merltech: Just don't go thru Kansas on your way back. They'll arrest you.

Probably waitin' on the boarder. I-70? Right?  Yeah, they'll be parked behind the billboards and as soon as they hear any Pink Floyd or Grateful Dead songs coming from your car, they'll light you up and pull you over.


Basically yes. We might get a news piece on this new law on the local channels stating that you can be arrested\fined for this.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
steklo:
Great guitar solo in that song. Must've played it a million times that night.

narrator: "there is no guitar solo in that song"
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind a smaller dose shroom trip.  It's been over 15 years, and my mind could probably use an enema.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: steklo: Holy Crap.

I can't even imagine tripping anymore. Last time I did was 1985 or so. Never again.

Trips are for kids, indeed.


Last I tripped was 2005-ish?  That was until last weekend when I had the perfect mindset and setting for it and took a light/medium 1.5g dose.  I went outside for a nice walk, sat and talked with my chickens, came back inside and put on my comfiest clothes and watched Everything Everywhere all at once.  I was on the edge of my seat the whole movie and really enjoyed it.  Then I wound down with some music.  Would I like to try mind melting doses again?  Heck no.  1 to 1.5g recreational dose?  Yup, I'll do that again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

asciibaron: narrator: "there is no guitar solo in that song"


there is. Done on a Stratocaster, according to the video...it then segues into a sax solo and both instruments play the little riff.

Trust me, I know this song. Perfect for tripping.

Men At Work - Overkill (Video Version)
Youtube RY7S6EgSlCI
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was never able to find mescaline. Now if I could, I doubt I'd take it. I'm kind of over tripping balls.

I will say, experiencing anxiety while candy flipping really helped me realize that I indeed had some anxiety issues and psychedelics had become less fun because of it. That realization really allowed me to put in the work to deal with it in a meaningful way tho.

Hopefully decriminalization will lead to demystification and the cessation of all the urban legends about doing psychedelics. And we can get meaningful protocols developed to assist people in psychedelic crisis.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Smoked DMT.  Took a stroll through the forest of  molecules that was the coffee table.  The second time it got weird.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

question_dj: Was never able to find mescaline. Now if I could, I doubt I'd take it. I'm kind of over tripping balls.

I will say, experiencing anxiety while candy flipping really helped me realize that I indeed had some anxiety issues and psychedelics had become less fun because of it. That realization really allowed me to put in the work to deal with it in a meaningful way tho.

Hopefully decriminalization will lead to demystification and the cessation of all the urban legends about doing psychedelics. And we can get meaningful protocols developed to assist people in psychedelic crisis.


Psychedelics helped me to realize that I could literally fly. The trick was to try to take off from the ground, not the top of a 10 story building like my poor buddy George.

WE MISS YA GEORGIE!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Smoked DMT.


A friend once spiked a joint with PCP. Never told us.

I took a hit, "hey, why is this so minty tasting?"

"yo dude, it's PCP!"

"Asshat, I'm the one that's supposed to drive us home!"

Lets just say, it was a long day before we were able to get home.

Also, never again. That crap was nasty.


good thing I had fresh batteries in my boombox for tunes. (we were in a wooded park)
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The gaming community will be thrilled.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yay! Not like we weren't doing them anyway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Frogs?  Asking for a cartoon character.

 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abox: The gaming community will be thrilled.


Honestly?  When CO first legalized pot, I figured the local music scene would benefit and all this new cool 420 music would seep out of CO.

Boy, was I wrong.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, man, the for profit prison industry isn't going to like this.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm trying to grow some "jedi mind fark" the bag is almost fully stored over.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Oh, man, the for profit prison industry isn't going to like this.


What?  No just the opposite.

Now the drugs can be legally obtained and then SOLD to prisons, and to other states where such things aren't permitted.

Let's just say, i know some folks doing this now for profit with pot. They buy it legally and then turn around and deal it where it's not legal.

Supply and demand.

Always is, always was.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Holy Crap.

I can't even imagine tripping anymore. Last time I did was 1985 or so. Never again.


Bad childhood?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Bad childhood?


I had an awesome childhood. It was just one bad trip. I knew I didn't want to become the neighborhood Syd Barrett. I didn't even own a Telecaster back then.

LOL
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: Merltech: Just don't go thru Kansas on your way back. They'll arrest you.

Probably waitin' on the boarder. I-70? Right?  Yeah, they'll be parked behind the billboards and as soon as they hear any Pink Floyd or Grateful Dead songs coming from your car, they'll light you up and pull you over.


Which is why I never, ever, leave the state with any mind-altering substances that are not prescribed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Which is why I never, ever, leave the state with any mind-altering substances that are not prescribed.


Or you can turn down your radio. LOL

I once saw a documentary on drug mules that take drugs from Mexico to Florida. Each driver has a car, inspected for lights, tags, and in good working order. Secret compartments and whatnot. Drivers must follow the speed limit, use blinkers/turn signals, lights and drive very legally. They are followed by another cartel car to ensure the first driver does these things and to ensure product arrives safely at the destination or if the lead car doesn't make it due to cops, etc.

It's practically a science and they're proud of their success rates.

But yeah ever since I've been smoking pot, I hate having it the car with me when scoring.

I try to get the dealers to make deliveries but then I've got to be paranoid about the cops following them to my house.

lose-lose.

I wish my state would just f'n legalize it already.

F*cking Ga.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Abox: The gaming community will be thrilled.

Honestly?  When CO first legalized pot, I figured the local music scene would benefit and all this new cool 420 music would seep out of CO.

Boy, was I wrong.


Nobody I know changed their pot intake one iota after legalization.  The only effect I've seen is out of towners insisting on stopping at dispensaries and tourists smoking in public as if that wasn't just as illegal as it ever was.
 
