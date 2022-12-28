 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   911 call analysis is a joke   (propublica.org) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tracy Harpster, call analysis, Constable, Harpster's claims, deputy police, effusive email  
•       •       •

581 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Public Enemy - 911 Is A Joke (Official Music Video)
Youtube JZDIitWz8Go
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat is nuts.  The prosecutors that have used this should be thrown in jail.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the adversarial system of justice where winning is all that matters
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's really insane is that judges have allowed this testimony. It doesn't even pass the most rudimentary smell test.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is sad is those in LE are testifying that their "hunches" are correct based on this pseudo science, the actual junk science is never attributed but a dispatcher, detective, or member of the law enforcement is considered an expert regardless of the BS

kind of like the cops going comatose over being exposed to fentynal

meanwhile this arsehole is making bank by convincing LE his stuff is legit because there is no vetting involved
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a ripoff of an article we had on Fark about a month ago.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What part of HELP! is unclear?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Junk science? In MY justice system? ...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JZDIitWz8Go]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a really unfortunate mustache greying pattern there Chief
 
blastoh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so are police interrogations 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obCNQ0xksZ4


As well as a lot of forensics 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScmJvmzDcG0&t=727s
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Good faith"
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Witnesses to a crime scene should be able to report their observations clearly,"


So... This tracey harpster guy literally knows nothing about anything, huh?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well no farking shiat.

When someone says crap like "I could tell by the sound of the cartridges hiatting the floor" the ONLY thing you should do is drop-kick them out the nearest 18-story window.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This was/is a thing? I'm now surprised these shysters didn't claim they could shoot people through a phone line.
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This was/is a thing? I'm now surprised these shysters didn't claim they could shoot people through a phone line.


They feared for their life, over the phone.

This junk science is bs, and my observation is this idiot thinks hes special and has some bs divine power.

People like this are the hardest to dis way especially when given authority/power.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Right up there with phrenology and han-writing analysis.

I mean, at this point, why not just go back to consulting the bones?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like polygraphs, where the machine measures nothing but how nervous you are, so a quiet, anxious person extremely unlikely to commit a crime is always guilty and a sociopath will never lie according to the machine.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.