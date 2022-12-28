 Skip to content
(Daily Post (UK))   Experts warn not to put Amazon Echo devices into bathrooms, say a bout of noisy diarrhea can lead to a weird involuntary shopping experience   (dailypost.co.uk)
12
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not Alexa, it's that damned paperclip.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I dunno, I liked the stuff I got, wasn't that expensive, and it's handy!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If any of you have an Amazon Echo you would like to stress test feel free to use this audio captured in the bathroom at my house...

National Geographic - Songs of the Humpback Whale 33 1/3 Flexi-Disc 1979
Youtube 0WOjJIynHgM
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could, you know, not buy a corporate spying device.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
JeffMD
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Alexa likes poop jokes. I recently added an Alexa for the sole purpose of being my doorbell speaker. Not a few days later while talking Alexa starts busting out fart noises out of no where. Later I looked up the command list and Alexa some how misheard someone telling it to fart.
 
bisi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The bathroom, as in the only room in the house where there are no conversations to be spied on?
I wouldn't dream of letting one of those idiotic things anywhere inside my house. But if I did, Amazon hearing me have the squirts would be the least of my privacy concerns.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I found the perfect place for it.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Alexa, dear God, please make it stop"
 
