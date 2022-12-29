 Skip to content
(The Thaiger)   There once was an anarchic rider from Phuket
13
383 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 7:05 AM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Your mom rides a bus from Phuket to Bangkok 😏
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read that line as archaic and well, Phuket.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on a bus decided oh fark it
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
An anarchic passenger caused chaos for other travellers on a journey from Phuket to Bangkok today. The nuisance man annoyed his fellow passengers, illegally smoked, insulted staff members, and smashed a window with a fire extinguisher before leaping from the bus into busy oncoming traffic on Rama II Road in Bangkok.


What a Rama drama dingdong.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great place to stay in Phuket:
Mom Tri's Villa Royale
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I read that line as archaic arachnid and well, Phuket.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I read that line as archaic and well, Phuket.


I also read it as archaic lol
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: An anarchic passenger caused chaos for other travellers on a journey from Phuket to Bangkok today. The nuisance man annoyed his fellow passengers, illegally smoked, insulted staff members, and smashed a window with a fire extinguisher before leaping from the bus into busy oncoming traffic on Rama II Road in Bangkok.


What a Rama drama dingdong.


Things you could get the death penalty for in Thailand
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: on a bus decided oh fark it


He pulled out a bong
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Coast to coast
pharket to Chicagoooo
 
Campanula
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I assumed this was going to be about an entitled tourist. Color me surprised.
 
sl4psh0t [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So he wasn't careful walking through the turnstile?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My girlfriend was supposed to come over last night, but she didn't. So I said Phuket, I'm going to Bangkok.
 
