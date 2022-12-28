 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Your Social Security disability benefit is denied.
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
these

media-amazon.comView Full Size


and it's absolute farking bullshiat.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A nut sorter and egg processor sound like IVF terms....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We find that, although you can barely speak, have the focus of a cocaine fueled squirrel, and have debilitating tremors, you clearly could still be a butterfly therapist, a caterpillar massager, and give kazoo lessons to underprivileged rodents. Denied - and go get paid in those red hot careers!!
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus farking christ.

What a shiat show.  Egg inspectors?  Dowel inspectors?

What the actual fark
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Social Security disability attorney here.

Yes, this is a massive problem. The Dictionary of Occupational Titles (DOT) is outdated. I believe it was last updated in 1991 or 1992.

That's why we have "Vocational Experts". They are supposed to testify about what jobs are still performed as described in the DOT, and which jobs have changed. And in what manner they have changed. And whether, despite the change, someone could do the updated job. And how many positions there are with the updated changes.

In reality, it's all bullshiat. The VE's can't answer questions about how they came to their conclusions, other to say something along the lines of "I got my numbers from "SkillTrans" or something.

When I am prepping my clients for their hearing, the "dowel inspector" job is one of the ones I use. Also "parking lot attendant".

But here's the thing. I've talked to the ALJs (Administrative Law Judges), and they know it's not realistic. But their response is "Do we have anything better?" And we don't.

But my advice is to get an attorney. Someone who can pick that testimony apart. The ALJ is going to find a way to deny your case if he/she wants to. But the VE testimony is so unbelievably crappy that you can get a remand many, many times.

The system is broken, but no one is interested in fixing it. The game is stacked against you. The best thing you can do is hire someone to stack it back.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Also, while not used in any hearing I've ever had, at the lower levels of adjudication, where you don't get a hearing, an unbelievable amount of my clients have been denied because they can do the job of "kosher food inspector".  I've had at least a dozen Muslim clients denied based on that job. Really?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Document Preparer. Yes, the VEs will testify that there are tens of thousands of people out there still converting printed material to MICROFILM!  Tens of thousands!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Addressed. Yes, they testify that there are still tens of thousands of people out there that still make their living handwriting address labels.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's the definition of "but sorter".
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not sorter.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dammit. NUT SORTER.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Took you three times, eh Squirrel?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And in the end, none of the VE stuff matters. At the end of the hearing, the ALJ will simply say something like "And if this person misses 4+ days per month, or is off task 15+ percent of the time, is employment sustainable?"  Of course not. No one needs a VE to tell them that. The hearing is theatre. They'll do what they want, and the real work starts after that.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I have fat fingers.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I initially filed for my wife but I hired an attorney here in CT after the second denial. Money well spent. The judge was flabbergasted that she wasn't awarded from the get-go. Oddly enough, my cousin in VT had a much easier time and was awarded and paid within 8 months. Maybe the CT office is less friendly?
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

That was one of the keys in my wife's hearing. The accommodations she would need daily, no reasonable employer would provide.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Republicans are just evil
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unfortunately, I can tell you the strength of your case by the judge assigned.

It shouldn't be that way, but it is. In SLC, we have a truly awful person that approves less than 20% of claims. Our top guy is about 2/3. The other 5 guys ate about 50%.

And I grew up in CT, but have been gone for about 30 years, so can't say what they're doing there. 

There is a massive problem. My clients testify, and the answer is not "That makes sense," but rather "Prove it."  Kinda hard to prove it when your access to healthcare is spotty at best.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ask anyone under 40 to tell you what any of those things are. Technology is always changing.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Isn't a solution to sue the department that created the document (DOL?) and force an update to declare the old one obsolete?  Perhaps provide an update that includes "This document is for historic use only.  As of 2022 most of the details are incorrect and some have been for decades.  This document is not to be used for determining job availability or number of jobs in a field".

I ask this because the USDA had a situation where they had to use a great depression era document created by the Arm Corp of Engineers that was obsolete.  The USDA created the new intro for the old book  and then had someone threaten to start the process to sue the USACE which included that into.  The USACE must have decided it was easier to just published the old work with the new intro and an up to date printing office publication number.  That document covered some engineering techniques for dam construction and the new into included some details about why the techniques were wrong and references to proper more modern solutions.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and nut sorter was probably obsolete by the 1970's
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm not 40 yet, and I remember using microfiche to retrieve newspaper articles at the library.

/Don't remember why I was doing it, though.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My disability application was approved first time, without question

/I don't know why
//*twitch*
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
blah blah blah, the government.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

holy shiat do you do SSDI work, this is 100% accurate
i used to work with the guys who did that, they kept trying to suck me in

it was by far the most moronic area of law there is. they would talk about people's ability to stoop, stand, bend, kneel, rattle off what sort of job required what category of lifting. Like this insane level of calculation devoted to whether someone's trying to get free money from the government. There's no way that pays for itself. If you sat through like 4 hours of SSDI training you'd 100% turn into one of those Andrew Yang "just give everyone money" guys.

The weirdest part was the SSA is staffed with these absolute demons who literally think they're on a crusade to make sure welfare doesn't exist and protect the US budget.

Also I had a bunch of clients on SSDI who totally could've have a day job. Like, yes, you have a disability, I don't begrudge you the tiny bit of free money, but you called me four times today, CSR at a call center is definitely within your capabilities.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
play-lh.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Took me almost six years to get approved, Had two appearances with a judge. This first time the vocational expert stated that I, a person with lifelong social anxiety and heart issues that makes moving around or standing in place more than five or so minutes exhausting and painful, could be a bartender. The second time, I had a better lawyer who had a much more detailed list of accommodations I would need to match what I have at home. I knew I'd be approved when the judge asked the vocational expert if there were any jobs that would meet my accommodations and he stammered and flipped through his big book of bullshiat jobs before saying 'No, there are no jobs that would be able to accommodate that.'.
 
o4tuna
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I think Reagan ended the practice of sorting the nuts in the early 80s.
They just dump them all into the community now....
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yes, I stand corrected on the actual description.

but damn no one was doing that in 1970. That must have been from the original manual and was never removed.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I know of someone who got inSANEly lucky and got their SSDI on the first try. It also helps they were a voluminous note taker and had 80 hand written pages about their MS to send to social security.

/keep fighting the good fight yo
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Big deal. Today, instead of sorting nuts, he can sort self-sealing stem bolts.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

It's really random as hell.  Here in California I was accepted immediately, and then denied on a re-evaluation a decade later - when this is a lifelong condition and nothing had changed.  As far as I can tell it's kind of like cops and quotas - they seem compelled to randomly deny them just to maintain the impression that they are hard at work - no matter where you are

/re-enabled on appeal - thankfully whoever got that actually read the records
 
Iczer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You too can join up in the exciting world of...

CHOCOLATE BON BON SORTER!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
