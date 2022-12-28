|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: I survived 2022 and all I got was this lousy canceled flight
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-12-28 7:29:00 PM (2 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
110 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 7:48 PM (15 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your year's been well.
Well, this is it - 2022 comes to a close. Kentucky's been under a deep freeze all week but today for the first time temps are going above freezing. Then they'll continue to climb into the 60s. If that happens and I can dodge the rain, I may be on my bike all weekend.
No Fark News Livestream this week - taking a break, we'll be back next week!
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
RodneyToady told khitsicker what the temperature was in Kelvin
coffeetime added more information to a JFK sign
khitsicker knew why Twitter isn't blocking links to Fark
Pocket Ninja advised us on driving safely in the snow
Pocket Ninja found out just how dangerous fentanyl is
freakdiablo figured out what would make the escape of a giant mascot balloon even worse
Exile On Beale Street brought up the real danger at an airport where a woman threw a computer monitor at a gate agent
foo monkey explained why even living in a hole in the woods doesn't provide any escape from problems associated with HOAs
kudayta had to deal with extreme weather
Too-Tall guessed wrong about a man Elon Musk said was stalking him
Smart:
jars.traptone knew what a pain it would be for an entrepreneur to have to keep training new employees
SpectroBoy shared a story about a cop keeping someone from receiving potentially life-saving treatment
Driedsponge admired a legal strategy being used against Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Xcott described the strange life of a sysadmin
TwoHead predicted the platform that will win the social media wars
Ker_Thwap discussed what it's like using Mastodon
NM Volunteer gave advice on driving in snow
Rapmaster2000 talked about the victims of cryptocurrency scams
CSB Sunday Morning theme: The best gift you've ever received
Smart: cherryl taggart did just fine despite a crappy assessment from Mom
Funny: Squid_for_Brains got to sound like a badass at school
Politics Funny:
markie_farkie figured out why the U.S. and Canada have different COVID vaccine guidelines
JasonOfOrillia questioned the logic of a "sovereign citizen" January 6 insurrectionist
Naido explained why Elon Musk better not push a French official by deleting his links to other social media sites
inert predicted an unexpected consequence of a tweet of the "Downfall" video meme adapted for Musk
GardenWeasel took Musk's poll about stepping down as chief twit as a sign
Politics Smart:
pueblonative pointed out one often overlooked fact about the military prowess of the French
Bith Set Me Up did the math on minimum wage
gunga galunga called out the lack of a citation
OptionC discussed the overwhelming wave of COVID infections in China
JasonOfOrillia questioned the logic of a "sovereign citizen" January 6 insurrectionist
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
chewd gave us everything necessary to get through a family gathering
RedZoneTuba showed us what happens when Geordi goes overboard
Redwing pulled the old switcheroo on Bill and Ted
RedZoneTuba went on a bogus journey to the edge of forever
Yammering_Splat_Vector let cooler heads prevail in the ice trade
retrophil stumbled upon a time traveler meeting
zeon beamed Rufus up
Stephen_Falken found Don King sporting a festive new look
Yammering_Splat_Vector dialed up the wrong phone booth
retrophil toiled at the cheese quarry
Farktography theme: Seasons' Greetings 15
Lovesandwich found a tree with festive fruit
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Roanoke Lacks Lee Statue
Seal appears with Cranberries on Cape Cod. Kind of an odd replacement for Dolores O'Riordan, but I'm willing to have a listen
You might say there's no such thing as COVID, but as for me and Grandma, we believe
Plot twist: QAnon was right all along
385,000 tons of coal stolen in Mongolia. Police describe thief as overweight man with long white beard dressed in red muttering "Very naughty indeed" over and over
"Higher than acceptable" methamphetamine levels in air ducts close Colorado public library disappointing the speed reading patrons
Come on baby, light my fire
Jeff Saturday had "No Doubts" on 4th down call that failed. His team Blink(ed) 182 and lost, wishes he was Taking Back Sunday because his resume is now Staind in a Puddle Of Mudd. Thought he was Mr. Big but his team is Garbage
Rowdy Beers commits to Florida International. Rowdy Meth, Rowdy Alligators still in the transfer portal
In the market for lingerie and perfume? Dude, you're getting Adele
Which anti-abortion pastor got defrocked by the Vatican? You guessed it, Frank Pavone
Turns out Red #17 and Red #40 can lead to Red #2
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, even if there weren't that many folks around thawed out enough to take it. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with 844, followed by dionysusaur in second with 831 and bingethinker in third with 803. vonster and mrs. badcrumble tied for fourth with 761, and skippy.fluff rounds out the top five with 733.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about the Hanukkah tradition of spinning a dreidel, and the Hebrew letters on each side. Only 17% of quiztakers knew that nun, gimel, he, and shin stood for "Nes gadol haya sham," which translates to "A great miracle happened there." (Dreidels in Israel will sometimes use the letter pe instead of shin so that it translates "A great miracle happened here.") It's a great way to teach kids about the Hebrew language, the holiday itself, and the downfalls of gambling. Christmas religious celebrants are usually stuck with a Nativity scene with fidgety kids, a crying baby Jesus, and animal poop because someone thought live donkeys were a great idea.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where one could see the 168 newly discovered, 2000+ year-old geoglyphs. 89% of quiztakers knew they were right by the several hundred already known on the Nazca Plain in modern-day Peru. While scientists still speculate about what they "mean," I've always thought they were just graffiti-ish art, and I truly believe Terry Pratchett nailed it when he said some just meant "I've got a great big tonker."
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which Oscar-winning film's animatronic just sold at auction for $2.56 million. Only 52% of quiztakers knew that "E.T." won four Oscars ("Jaws" only received three) and all three "Jaws" animatronics, which barely worked anyway, were destroyed after filming - I suspect used as piñatas by the frustrated crew, with Spielberg happy to see them go. After the movie's success, the studio ordered a fourth to be cast from the same mold, and after a recent restoration you can now see it hanging over the escalator at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures the next time you're in Los Angeles. Here's hoping ET, who is currently a skeletal framework with eyeballs, will get the same treatment.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the upcoming biopic that Christopher Nolan says used only practical effects in simulating an atomic bomb. 94% of quiztakers knew Nolan was directing the upcoming "Oppenheimer" about the scientist known as "The father of the nuclear bomb." I'm of the opinion that at this point Nolan is coming up with insane practical effects first and then deciding on a movie he can build around them, kind of like how Tom Cruise decides on a stunt he wants to do and gets screenwriters to write it into the plot.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing our last one of the year on Friday.
· · ·
2 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 2 of 2 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|