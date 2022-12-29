 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Always memorable when you get to celebrate a white Christmas. Isn't that right Hawaii?   (weatherboy.com) divider line
    Mauna Kea, Hawaii, Mauna Loa, Hawaiian Islands, Big Island of Hawaii, much snow, hurricane force wind gusts, powerful winter storm  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mele Kalikimaka Is Hawaii's way of waging war on "Merry Christmas."
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd ski it, on my oldest skis. Lava rock and dust is abrasive stuff... is there a hawaiian snowman delivery service?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow, an article about a snow storm in Hawaii that neglect to mention how much snow they actually got?

Snow drifts are just that. It isn't measurable snow because it's blown over form other areas, quite often down to the soil. So 10' drifts don't mean much with out actual snow totals. Especially with those winds. This article used a lot of words to leave out the important shiat.
 
