Are you a driver trapped in snow? Before you freeze to death, here are some tips. Hope your battery lasts so you can r
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Always travel with a neighbor. Try to pick one with ample warm, sweet goo in their heads.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1) Full tank of gas (or full charge) before you go out.  If that doesn't keep you warm until help arrives, you were going to die anyway for being stupid enough to go out when things were that bad.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Always travel with a neighbor. Try to pick one with ample warm, sweet goo in their heads.


Ehh - granola bars and such are less messy.  I hate trying to get the upholstery clean
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Frozen to death...as opposed to frozen to annoyance?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Always travel with a neighbor. Try to pick one with ample warm, sweet goo in their heads.


I traveled with my girlfriend. She ended up with ample warm, sweet goo in her hands.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Frozen to death...as opposed to frozen to annoyance?


As opposed to partially, I would assume.  Bits of you can freeze (and likely require amputation) without outright killing you entirely.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: MurphyMurphy: Always travel with a neighbor. Try to pick one with ample warm, sweet goo in their heads.

I traveled with my girlfriend. She ended up with ample warm, sweet goo in her hands.


Explains a lot - I mean we knew someone had beaten your brains out a long time ago but now we have a culprit
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MythDragon: MurphyMurphy: Always travel with a neighbor. Try to pick one with ample warm, sweet goo in their heads.

I traveled with my girlfriend. She ended up with ample warm, sweet goo in her hands.

Explains a lot - I mean we knew someone had beaten your brains out a long time ago but now we have a culprit


Burn.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One word. Steep. Survival knows no sexual orientation.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MythDragon: MurphyMurphy: Always travel with a neighbor. Try to pick one with ample warm, sweet goo in their heads.

I traveled with my girlfriend. She ended up with ample warm, sweet goo in her hands.

Explains a lot - I mean we knew someone had beaten your brains out a long time ago but now we have a culprit


Oh, I've been beating my brains out since I was a teenager.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Water, warm blankets, etc.

I don't know what you really want besides some studded tires, chains, clearance, and a winch. If you can't just stay home.

/find any excuse to stay home
 
