(CNN)   Dogecoin shibu sick with leukemia. Plz no. Much sad   (cnn.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The dog is 17 years old, if you live long enough you will get cancer of one sort or another.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: The dog is 17 years old, if you live long enough you will get cancer of one sort or another.


If you really live long enough, you eventually become the cancer.


/Not you, the royal you.
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
poor puppy....I has a sad now
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We do not deserve the pure love that is doggo.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Get well puppers

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shiba oh no.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are we sure it's not a scam like everything else associated with crypto? Hope it is.
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
an old Photoshop contest entry of mine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Poor doggo. No dog deserves, well, anything bad really.
 
pheelix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow. Much sad. Godspeed, funnydog.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That poor dog doesn't deserve to be associated with crypto bullshiat.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

