 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Thinking of rebooking your flight on an airline other than Southwest? I hope you brought gold bullion   (twitter.com) divider line
56
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 11:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Uber doesn't have a maximum trip distance.   You would just need a willing driver.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, demand IS UP.

/I know I know it's gouging
//rather egregious gouging at that
///but probably algorithm driven gouging that needs to be addressed immediately
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That should be illegal
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ahh. The Free Market.

Fantastic stuff, in the 18TH century.

Cut that sh*t out.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was looking at a $1300 fare from PHX to LAX yesterday on American.
My AA flight from MIA was delayed (equipment problems, not weather) which would've put me in late to catch my connecting flight from PHX to LAX. The airline re-booked me on another flight instead. Tomorrow. I would've had to spend nearly 48 hours in the Phoenix airport. There was one seat available on an earlier flight, $1300.
As it was, by the time I finally landed in Phoenix my 3PM connecting flight had been delayed also and I was able to get on that. But because the airline had re-booked me, they went ahead and cancelled the original booking, so I had to be put on standby for a seat I had already booked.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gouging would be if they charged $70,000. "I can't find a train seat they're all full" isn't the defense you think it is.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a really o'hairy situation.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Demand pricing" is the goto euphemism for gouging.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dynamic pricing! Yay, free market capitalism!

/s
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, nobody needs to fly. If you don't use price as you're rationing function, you'll use something equally as arbitrary, like first in line. In any event, there is vastly more demand for that seat than there is supply and most people who want it are not going to get it regardless of the price.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I would take Amtrak if Amtrak was available.  At least half the seats will be empty, so it will be safe.  And damn if coach class isn't affordable, but they stick you with the cafe car food prices if you don't bring your own food.  Next time I take the train, I'm packing a carpet bag just with snacks, bottled waters, and things of that nature.
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has to be cheaper options though, right? Both cities have multiple major airports so why not fly to Dulles, for example? Why have a layover in Little Rock? Something seems off, but it's Twitter so I guess it has to be true.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year I told my mom:  "I don't care who dies, I'm not flying anywhere ever again."
/I used to love flying when I was little in the 70s.  Now it's a ridiculous shiatshow every step of the way.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as bad tomorrow.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok with it. Whoever wants it the most and is willing/able to pay for it should get it.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: There has to be cheaper options though, right? Both cities have multiple major airports so why not fly to Dulles, for example? Why have a layover in Little Rock? Something seems off, but it's Twitter so I guess it has to be true.


Or rent a car and drive.  11 hours, 13 with long pit stops.  Far cheaper and not much longer considering you have to wait for an open seat on some random plane.
2 people 3 hour shifts you can go non stop and have some interesting conversations
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they should just go and hang out in Chicago for a while.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: [Fark user image image 542x269]

Uber doesn't have a maximum trip distance.   You would just need a willing driver.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It looks to be about $200 right now.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must be the first year we've ever had travel interruptions during the holiday season.  Just don't go.  Stay home.

/yes, I'm aware this is one of the first after the pandemic where people are making up for lost time and modes of travel haven't really recovered yet
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: killershark: There has to be cheaper options though, right? Both cities have multiple major airports so why not fly to Dulles, for example? Why have a layover in Little Rock? Something seems off, but it's Twitter so I guess it has to be true.

Or rent a car and drive.  11 hours, 13 with long pit stops.  Far cheaper and not much longer considering you have to wait for an open seat on some random plane.
2 people 3 hour shifts you can go non stop and have some interesting conversations


Switching seats while driving will definitely be one of them.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: [Fark user image 542x269]

Uber doesn't have a maximum trip distance.   You would just need a willing driver.


Uber does have surge pricing though.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Totally Legitimate Businessman: I'm ok with it. Whoever wants it the most and is willing/able to pay for it should get it.


Username checks out.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: I was looking at a $1300 fare from PHX to LAX yesterday on American.
My AA flight from MIA was delayed (equipment problems, not weather) which would've put me in late to catch my connecting flight from PHX to LAX. The airline re-booked me on another flight instead. Tomorrow. I would've had to spend nearly 48 hours in the Phoenix airport. There was one seat available on an earlier flight, $1300.
As it was, by the time I finally landed in Phoenix my 3PM connecting flight had been delayed also and I was able to get on that. But because the airline had re-booked me, they went ahead and cancelled the original booking, so I had to be put on standby for a seat I had already booked.


Thanks Red 6 for standing by.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nosferartoo: Totally Legitimate Businessman: I'm ok with it. Whoever wants it the most and is willing/able to pay for it should get it.

Username checks out.


He's right though. There's still more passengers than seats available. Someone's going to get screwed either way. As long as they are not leaving seats empty to force stuck passengers to pay the ridiculous prices it's fair.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Somebody in the replies got it right.
It's the price that they would pay a volunteer to give up their seats.
But they should just say that straight up.

Anyhow, nobody cares what people tweet anymore.
Twitter is going the way of MySpace.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Totally Legitimate Businessman: I'm ok with it. Whoever wants it the most and is willing/able to pay for it should get it.


User name checks out
 
TomDooley
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Greyhound is only $100:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I got stuck in the EU during an airline strike.
Options were paying thousands extra - per seat - to book a flight on one of the few operating airlines the day we were supposed to leave, or simply to spend an extra few days wandering Europe and fly out cheap.
Cheaper to just have a bonus vacation.
-
For those prices from Chicago you could buy a decent used car and drive it home for less, then sell the car.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ain't Unfettered Capitalism grand!
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: killershark: There has to be cheaper options though, right? Both cities have multiple major airports so why not fly to Dulles, for example? Why have a layover in Little Rock? Something seems off, but it's Twitter so I guess it has to be true.

Or rent a car and drive.  11 hours, 13 with long pit stops.  Far cheaper and not much longer considering you have to wait for an open seat on some random plane.
2 people 3 hour shifts you can go non stop and have some interesting conversations


I would rent a car. Easy decision.
This event is proving to me that I should never fly for the holidays. The prices are already stupid, this nonsense is over the top, You people could have just stayed home and Zoomed with Gram Gram.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gubbo: That should be illegal


meanwhile southwest is calling the cops to arrest passengers trying to rebook tickets
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like fark when people support a company price gouging by 100x the going rate.

You guys are awesome
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well if you are gonna buy tickets for a flight departing yesterday you should expect to pay extra for the time dilation and all.
 
melfunction
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: killershark: There has to be cheaper options though, right? Both cities have multiple major airports so why not fly to Dulles, for example? Why have a layover in Little Rock? Something seems off, but it's Twitter so I guess it has to be true.

Or rent a car and drive.  11 hours, 13 with long pit stops.  Far cheaper and not much longer considering you have to wait for an open seat on some random plane.
2 people 3 hour shifts you can go non stop and have some interesting conversations


Not surprising that many locations have no rental cars available. "Trains, Planes and Automobiles" has been showing on cable this week.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Somebody in the replies got it right.
It's the price that they would pay a volunteer to give up their seats


Do you actually think they pay a few grand to get someone to give up a seat?
the max compensation for overbooking is $1350
 
melfunction
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I like fark when people support a company price gouging by 100x the going rate.

You guys are awesome


You ain't getting that flight for $78 during the holiday season no matter when you buy.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Begoggle: Somebody in the replies got it right.
It's the price that they would pay a volunteer to give up their seats

Do you actually think they pay a few grand to get someone to give up a seat?
the max compensation for overbooking is $1350


That's exactly what AA will do.  They will boot someone who purchased a cheap ticket and pay them $1,350.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Gubbo: I like fark when people support a company price gouging by 100x the going rate.

You guys are awesome

You ain't getting that flight for $78 during the holiday season no matter when you buy.


Oh I'm sorry. 70x, 80x.

Perfectly reasonable
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If there's one thing the DOT could do as a response to this situation, it's put controls on the pricing algorithms.  No flight like this needs to be 7 effing grand, especially one that amounts to be a a glorified puddle-jumper.
 
ecl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

propasaurus: I was looking at a $1300 fare from PHX to LAX yesterday on American.
My AA flight from MIA was delayed (equipment problems, not weather) which would've put me in late to catch my connecting flight from PHX to LAX. The airline re-booked me on another flight instead. Tomorrow. I would've had to spend nearly 48 hours in the Phoenix airport. There was one seat available on an earlier flight, $1300.
As it was, by the time I finally landed in Phoenix my 3PM connecting flight had been delayed also and I was able to get on that. But because the airline had re-booked me, they went ahead and cancelled the original booking, so I had to be put on standby for a seat I had already booked.


Take me you beast!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
13 hours Chicago to DC? I think someone worked really hard to find a convoluted path with a jacked up price.

Looking at American's site right now (11PM Central December 28) at ORD -> DCA on the 29th, I see tickets from $756 first class (1st flight in the morning) then a bunch of $2,000 options and at 7PM it's $936 for main cabin and $1400 for first class.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Summoner101: Gubbo: I like fark when people support a company price gouging by 100x the going rate.

You guys are awesome

You ain't getting that flight for $78 during the holiday season no matter when you buy.

Oh I'm sorry. 70x, 80x.

Perfectly reasonable


Highest would be around 60x.  Base rate looks like $129 though that's during the week without a holiday.
 
ecl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I like fark when people support a company price gouging by 100x the going rate.

You guys are awesome


I like Fark when you cry.

You guy are awesome.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sweet!

Another great investment.

Don't like it?

Ride the dirty dog, stay in an overpriced hotel room, take a surge-priced uber, take a surge priced rental car, take a surged price rail trip, or walk.

USA! USA! USA!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Gubbo: Summoner101: Gubbo: I like fark when people support a company price gouging by 100x the going rate.

You guys are awesome

You ain't getting that flight for $78 during the holiday season no matter when you buy.

Oh I'm sorry. 70x, 80x.

Perfectly reasonable

Highest would be around 60x.  Base rate looks like $129 though that's during the week without a holiday.


Oh only 60 times more expensive.

Yay capitalism. Saving us all for the evils of the world
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like they should just go and hang out in Chicago for a while.


You could have a hell of a good time in Chicago for $7700.

Hell, for half of that, you could just have a good time.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Summoner101: Gubbo: Summoner101: Gubbo: I like fark when people support a company price gouging by 100x the going rate.

You guys are awesome

You ain't getting that flight for $78 during the holiday season no matter when you buy.

Oh I'm sorry. 70x, 80x.

Perfectly reasonable

Highest would be around 60x.  Base rate looks like $129 though that's during the week without a holiday.

Oh only 60 times more expensive.

Yay capitalism. Saving us all for the evils of the world


Damn straight!
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tell me again how airline de-regulation was a good thing.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.