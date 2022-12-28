 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Armed robber brandishes weapon, slips on ice, knocks himself unconscious. Mug shot looks like he got hit by a gotdamm bulldozer   (accesswdun.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks like he got off easy for pointing and cranking one off, then trying to run.
I highly suspect he would have broken a few limbs had he been knocked unconscious fleeing some of the ladies I know.
He got off easy predocket. Now the CJS can have at him. And since he isn't a wealthy, old, white man, he's in for it.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like someone was tap dancing on their face. With ice skates.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Looks like someone was tap dancing on their face. With ice skates.


Close.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Slipped on the ice. Uh huh.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's Georgia. It's the first time he's seen ice that wasn't in cubes.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That face says he needed a little more persuasion in letting go of the gun even though he was unconscious.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gainesville Georgia, dangit.

I thought he had accomplished an exceptional Florida man feat by slipping on ice in Florida.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's almost like he should be let go though you know? Like he had his sentence all at once. I guarantee you that is more of a deterrent than jail. For most criminals.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Looks like he got off easy for pointing and cranking one off, then trying to run.
I highly suspect he would have broken a few limbs had he been knocked unconscious fleeing some of the ladies I know.



Since he'd already fired a shot and been demonstrated to be an imminent threat, if they'd have shot him with his own gun I wonder if anyone would have looked more deeply into what happened, or just chalked one up to self-defense.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That must have been a mean chunk of ice.
 
Speef
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: vudukungfu: Looks like he got off easy for pointing and cranking one off, then trying to run.
I highly suspect he would have broken a few limbs had he been knocked unconscious fleeing some of the ladies I know.


Since he'd already fired a shot and been demonstrated to be an imminent threat, if they'd have shot him with his own gun I wonder if anyone would have looked more deeply into what happened, or just chalked one up to self-defense.



Being shot is bad for you, but being kicked into hamburger by a mob of angry robbery victims isn't great either.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It looks to me like Gumby got burned and made an imprint on this butt-twang's face...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ninja Rap Vanilla Ice Music Video HD - Go Ninja Go Ninja GO! - High Quality
Youtube R_K6971WmAs
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You'd have to slip on the ice, and defenestrate six floors up from a Russian condo, to look like that.
 
Speef
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I bet his ballsack looks about the same as his face, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sefert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As a guy who lives in the Great White North, I've seen hundreds of people take a header on the ice.  None ever looked like that.  My guess is that one of the victims / bystanders gave him a serious boot to the head before the police showed up.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Speef: TWX: vudukungfu: Looks like he got off easy for pointing and cranking one off, then trying to run.
I highly suspect he would have broken a few limbs had he been knocked unconscious fleeing some of the ladies I know.


Since he'd already fired a shot and been demonstrated to be an imminent threat, if they'd have shot him with his own gun I wonder if anyone would have looked more deeply into what happened, or just chalked one up to self-defense.


Being shot is bad for you, but being kicked into hamburger by a mob of angry robbery victims isn't great either.


I'd still give being shot a much greater chance of being fatal.  It would take extended effort over time for two average people to beat someone to death if they weren't specifically aiming for vulnerable points like the neck or major blood vessels, but being shot and hit center-of-mass is probably going to damage vital organs in a single hit.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sefert: As a guy who lives in the Great White North, I've seen hundreds of people take a header on the ice.  None ever looked like that.  My guess is that one of the victims / bystanders gave him a serious boot to the head before the police showed up.


I'm wondering if he hit something on the way down or landed on something that was protruding just enough to make several lacerations as his face scraped across a few times.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: sefert: As a guy who lives in the Great White North, I've seen hundreds of people take a header on the ice.  None ever looked like that.  My guess is that one of the victims / bystanders gave him a serious boot to the head before the police showed up.

I'm wondering if he hit something on the way down or landed on something that was protruding just enough to make several lacerations as his face scraped across a few times.


Yeah, falling into those squad cars can really mess up your face.
 
