(KTVB Boise)   Remember the old days when people built their own snowmen instead of having them delivered?   (ktvb.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if they do "custom" work...
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now in it's 5th year

Stopped reading they're.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frosty got sold into slavery?
That's so 2020s - the decade of suck!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: I wonder if they do "custom" work...


Chuck87
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Now in it's 5th year

Stopped reading they're.


I see what you did they're.
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't understand the business. Is he setting up snowmen as decorations in front of stores or government buildings because that's kinda fun, or he is placing them in the yards of rich lazy homeowners?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zez: I don't understand the business. Is he setting up snowmen as decorations in front of stores or government buildings because that's kinda fun, or he is placing them in the yards of rich lazy homeowners?


Yes.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
dpbrewster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: "honestly, between rolling the balls, moving the balls, transporting the balls, and I mean, there's a lot more work."

Preaching to the choir here, guy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
After you sit through the Ad, most of the video report looks like this:
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm having trouble finding the intersection of "what I'd pay for a pre-made delivered snowman" and "what I'd charge to make a deliver a snowman."  I mean, I just don't think I would be wiling to pay the amount that I would have to charge to make it worthwhile.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zez: I don't understand the business. Is he setting up snowmen as decorations in front of stores or government buildings because that's kinda fun, or he is placing them in the yards of rich lazy homeowners?


Column A, Scrooge Lane #B.....
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zez: I don't understand the business. Is he setting up snowmen as decorations in front of stores or government buildings because that's kinda fun, or he is placing them in the yards of rich lazy homeowners?


As well as people with very small children, old people, disabled people, etc.

Who the fark cares what people's motives are for wanting a snowman delivered?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some assembly required:

WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you haven't made a snowman since you were a tyke, just for fun go and make one the next time there is enough snow to work with. It takes a lot more energy than you remember it taking.
 
Likwit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: If you haven't made a snowman since you were a tyke, just for fun go and make one the next time there is enough snow to work with. It takes a lot more energy than you remember it taking.


I made one relatively recently with my kids. It was way easier than I remembered because I have an adult body now
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This service really takes balls.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 376x123]
[Fark user image 378x120]

I wonder if they do "custom" work...


Made these guys in the driveway one year as a tribute to C&H:

/neighbors loved it
 
