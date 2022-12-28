 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Southwest finally gets a plane in the air. Turns back because two passengers wanted to improv and made a scene   (ktvu.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Airline, Southwest Airlines, Southwest Airlines flight cancelations, Oakland-bound Southwest flight, CEO Robert Jordan, JetBlue Airways, rental car stores, winter storm  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I was a fellow passenger, I would take up a collection for the flight crew.  Give us 5 minutes unsupervised with those ass hats and then let's keep heading to the original destination.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, look at faux news outlets now hiding their f*cking brand to try and get people to click on them. Nice trick, Jerkmitter
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would throwing them both out midair be too severe?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flight Aware showed the plane turned around mid-air, nearly two hours into the five-hour flight.

Wonder why they couldn't just continue on to the destination and deal with the issue on the ground there, as opposed to at the airport they'd taken off from.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Wow, look at faux news outlets now hiding their f*cking brand to try and get people to click on them. Nice trick, Jerkmitter


I clicked on a KTVU article the other day, and it was poorly written trash, even by Fark standards. Although it did end with the helpful information that Santa Cruz is about 88.51 km south of San Francisco.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El_Dan: "Flight Aware showed the plane turned around mid-air, nearly two hours into the five-hour flight." - TFA

Wonder why they couldn't just continue on to the destination and deal with the issue on the ground there, as opposed to at the airport they'd taken off from.

Came here for this.

They spent 'nearly' 4 hours in the air... instead of just pushing forward to the destination that would have only been 1 more.

It's like Southwest is LOOKING for a reason to not fly from one destination to the other after a few days of bad weather did it for them.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Flight Aware showed the plane turned around mid-air, nearly two hours into the five-hour flight.

Wonder why they couldn't just continue on to the destination and deal with the issue on the ground there, as opposed to at the airport they'd taken off from.


Duct tape them to their seats?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Flight Aware showed the plane turned around mid-air, nearly two hours into the five-hour flight.

Wonder why they couldn't just continue on to the destination and deal with the issue on the ground there, as opposed to at the airport they'd taken off from.


Still under Hawaii's flight jurisdiction?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a video that Southwest posted late Tuesday, CEO Robert Jordan blamed the winter storm on the East Coast for snarling the airline's "highly complex" network and he acknowledged that his company's technology for recovering from disruptions weren't foolproof.

Having highly complex networks of things that go nowhere for a long time is pretty on brand for a CEO named Robert Jordan.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Flight Aware showed the plane turned around mid-air, nearly two hours into the five-hour flight.

Wonder why they couldn't just continue on to the destination and deal with the issue on the ground there, as opposed to at the airport they'd taken off from.


If there is an incident on board you go to the nearest available airport.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Flight Aware showed the plane turned around mid-air, nearly two hours into the five-hour flight.

Wonder why they couldn't just continue on to the destination and deal with the issue on the ground there, as opposed to at the airport they'd taken off from.


"I swear to Dog, if you kids don't stop fighting I am turning this plane around!"
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: Having highly complex networks of things that go nowhere for a long time is pretty on brand for a CEO named Robert Jordan.


With any luck he will die and Brandon Sanderson can salvage his mess.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, that's actually hilarious.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honolulu>Oakland just saying.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A fracas ensued.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
two passengers were fighting about something

Honolulu? Probably a ukulele.

https://people.com/travel/twitter-users-roast-southwest-airlines-for-giving-passengers-ukuleles-on-flight-to-hawaii/
 
buzzcut73
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I keep forgetting that WN is operating flights to Hawaii now. I travel between HI and the mainland for work a few times a year and I can't even imagine not having an assigned seat for a 5-6 hour flight across the ocean. Just...no.
Sucks enough everybody's flying mainly narrow-bodies  except for a few routes, I can't imagine on a WN 737.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: El_Dan: Flight Aware showed the plane turned around mid-air, nearly two hours into the five-hour flight.

Wonder why they couldn't just continue on to the destination and deal with the issue on the ground there, as opposed to at the airport they'd taken off from.

If there is an incident on board you go to the nearest available airport.


Does the captain have any discretion for a situation where the destination airport is only a little further than the nearest airport?
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Flight Aware showed the plane turned around mid-air, nearly two hours into the five-hour flight.

Wonder why they couldn't just continue on to the destination and deal with the issue on the ground there, as opposed to at the airport they'd taken off from.


Marx Brothers Night At The Opera- Aviators Speech Scene
Youtube 38N5OcZx3ko
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What would be hilarious is if both of those passengers were now banned from mass transit and cruise ships. You could always swim to your destination. By a boat? Work your way home on a tramp freighter? Permanent move to Hawaii?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Southwest, huh?  I'm assuming that the problem was that there was only one fight on board.  They probably had to return to Honolulu to pick up additional combatants.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I knew it was gonna be one of those flights when this was playing at the boarding ramp.

"Star Trek" Amok Time (Episode from 1967) music
Youtube guNfdqpk7bA
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Southwest, huh?  I'm assuming that the problem was that there was only one fight on board.  They probably had to return to Honolulu to pick up additional combatants.


Honolulu in December is notorious for aerial combat.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seriously...how hard would it be to separate these idiots, ziptie them into their seats, and let the cops collect them when you land and have gotten everyone else off the plane?
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wingnut396: In a video that Southwest posted late Tuesday, CEO Robert Jordan blamed the winter storm on the East Coast for snarling the airline's "highly complex" network and he acknowledged that his company's technology for recovering from disruptions weren't foolproof.

Having highly complex networks of things that go nowhere for a long time is pretty on brand for a CEO named Robert Jordan.


i had to come to the comments to post something similar.  nicely done <3
 
starlost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Give me 100 to 1 odds and i'll bet the SW chuckleheads fly the plane to Auckland instead of Oakland when they try again.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

starlost: Give me 100 to 1 odds and i'll bet the SW chuckleheads fly the plane to Auckland instead of Oakland when they try again.


Ever heard of wrong-way Mike?

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1985-04-11-me-11793-story.html

Imagine how bad it would suck to fly London to Los Angeles to Auckland, to Los Angeles, to Oakland.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: A fracas ensued.


Attorney to witness: "Ma'am, were you stabbed in the fracas?"
Witness: "No, I was stabbed between the belly button and the fracas."
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buzzcut73: I keep forgetting that WN is operating flights to Hawaii now. I travel between HI and the mainland for work a few times a year and I can't even imagine not having an assigned seat for a 5-6 hour flight across the ocean. Just...no.
Sucks enough everybody's flying mainly narrow-bodies  except for a few routes, I can't imagine on a WN 737.


WN?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would have loved to witness the scene of those farknuts being marched up the aisle, running the gantlet of their fellow passengers. Hope somebody posts a video.
 
