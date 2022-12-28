 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Biscuits taste great, but they taste even better when they come with a side of $700,000.00   (wral.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, Christmas, Donna Denton, Wilson woman's recent Christmas holiday, Fremont Food Mart, Cities in Texas, North Wilson Street, very Merry Christmas, WILSON  
•       •       •

780 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 4:20 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She wont think it made them happier after every friend, not friend, and relative hits them up for a few bucks. The only thing I ever win is negative 5,10, and 20 bucks every month or two.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Little bit of this + butter = 😛
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Little bit of this + butter = 😛
[media-amazon.com image 850x1062]


I'll take the $700K instead.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: "Donna Denton said she went out to grab a biscuit on Friday."

Who does that?  I mean: who goes out to get ONE biscuit?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She said she plans to donate some of her winnings to the church.

Broke in 5 years.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She just paid more taxes on that than a certain farking billionaire guy did over the past half dozen years.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Donna Denton said she went out to grab a biscuit on Friday."

Who does that?  I mean: who goes out to get ONE biscuit?


I had a buzz on one night and ordered a cheeseburger and a couple of fries.  The waitress brought me a cheeseburger and two fries.  It was funny.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: She said she plans to donate some of her winnings to the church.

Broke in 5 years.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She said she plans to donate some of her winnings to the church.

No.  Get out.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
overthinker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: She said she plans to donate some of her winnings to the church.

Broke in 5 years.


NC doesn't allow people to win anonymously, so her name just made a ton of lists. And her church is going to pull the usual "give 10% to God" thing on her winnings plus her income, plus hiat her up regularly and try the usual guilt trips to keep taking more. Plus the taxes on winnings on top of income tax, and how people who win are often unaware of how thost come back to bite, yeah... I give her less than 3 years.
 
whidbey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: AppleOptionEsc: She said she plans to donate some of her winnings to the church.

Broke in 5 years.

[i.ytimg.com image 320x180]


"We're sending Bibles to El Salvador."

Classic.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
After taxes, Denton took home $497,073.

After the church scammers are done with it, she'll be lucky to be able to pay the light bill.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 750x548]

[Fark user image 800x641]


Flip, my man.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She's an example to fixed income gamblers everywhere.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.