(Yahoo)   Railway lives up to its name   (yahoo.com)
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
T
  i
    k
      T
         o
            k
              !
               !
               !
               !
            \o/
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope his phone survived, I'd like to see that/those photos.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was I the only one expecting another people caught farking in public article again?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tl;Dr:

Irish man, who was born in New Zealand, dies while taking a selfie, and the death was caught on video, on the Thailand Death Railway, which was built by Japanese using slave and POW labor, of whom many died giving the rail it's name, to supply troops and weapons for their WW2 Burma campaign.

Now that is the UN of Deaths by Misadventure.
 
6nome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Should have come to my railroad instead. I had crab meat.

/no one ever comes to my railroad
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I booked a seat on Thailands BJ Express.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, there's your problem. He should have taken a selfie at the life railway.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Well, there's your problem. He should have taken a selfie at the life railway.


So are you pro-life railroads?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Tl;Dr:

Irish man, who was born in New Zealand, dies while taking a selfie, and the death was caught on video, on the Thailand Death Railway, which was built by Japanese using slave and POW labor, of whom many died giving the rail it's name, to supply troops and weapons for their WW2 Burma campaign.

Now that is the UN of Deaths by Misadventure.


Tl:Dr:

Wine Sipping Elitist retells the article at length, and then makes a joke about its name.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hot Shots! Part Deux/Best scene/Rowan Atkinson/Valeria Golino/Charlie Sheen
Youtube mr85wxnC14k
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll have the cake please.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

6nome: Should have come to my railroad instead. I had crab meat.

/no one ever comes to my railroad


Wait. You have actual crab meat or imitation crab meat?  This is important.
 
AirGee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: 6nome: Should have come to my railroad instead. I had crab meat.

/no one ever comes to my railroad

Wait. You have actual crab meat or imitation crab meat?  This is important.


It's not going to matter to you at 4am and tired.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

6nome: Should have come to my railroad instead. I had crab meat.

/no one ever comes to my railroad


Did you just buy too much?  Nothing's wrong with it, right?
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
