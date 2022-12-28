 Skip to content
(MSN)   Dear USA, we're very sorry for your loss...It was a nice run Pennsylvania RIP   (msn.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The news outlet said they don't know at the time what caused the fall."

A clumsiness and gravity combo would be my guess.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did he have his bird in hand?
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a Commonwealth so that means it's also a Commondeath.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And Florida lost at sea.

What a shame.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Too bad Dr. Oz wasn't in the area to render immediate aid
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We've all forgotten a sometimes, it's just funny when it totally the meaning of your sentence.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Too bad Dr. Oz wasn't in the area to render immediate aid


99% Certain now all those incidents at rallys were staged.

Also Nothing of value was lost.

/Pennyslvanian
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Huh... I always thought California would be the first to go.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Probably fell off a turkey hill.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot for getting our hopes up, subby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Noooooooooooooooooo not Pennsylvania!
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But what did Delaware?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: Noooooooooooooooooo not Pennsylvania!


Now partitioned and to be known as greater Delaware, East Ohio, North Baltimore, and New New York
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
 Dr. Oz wanted for questioning.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Too bad Dr. Oz wasn't in the area to render immediate aid


Of course not, he was at home in New Jersey.

If he were there, he would have sold them the miracle anti-cliff-falling breakthrough medicine the establishment doesn't want you to know about.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel fine. I feel... happy!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fano: But what did Delaware?


Idaho.
 
Birnone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He positioned his traps near a cliff? What was he after, lemmings?
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Dr. Oz wanted for questioning.


Malpractice
 
WenchieDemenchie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fano: But what did Delaware?


More importantly, where has Oregon???
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Walker: Noooooooooooooooooo not Pennsylvania!

Now partitioned and to be known as greater Delaware, East Ohio, North Baltimore, and New New York


Please note, screw New Jersey- you get nothing, good day sir you, lose.

//WV probably will get some sliver too...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

