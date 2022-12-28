 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   You like big butts? Here's a thoughtpiece on big butts. You may be racist for liking big butts, or maybe more inclusive? Still not sure. Anyway, butts   (cbc.ca) divider line
102
    More: Strange, Black people, White people, Race, South Africa, United Kingdom, Saartjie Baartman, Miley Cyrus, Sir Mix-a-Lot  
•       •       •

1092 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 28 Dec 2022 at 2:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



102 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do like big butts, I cannot lie, but you can't trust a big butt and a smile, so wat do?
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a time Fark would have been inundated with glorious pics of butts.

I miss those days...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However society feels about butts, nobody should risk their lives by getting big butt surgery.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt: There was a time Fark would have been inundated with glorious pics of butts.
I miss those days...



Just for you:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt: There was a time Fark would have been inundated with glorious pics of butts.

I miss those days...


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: the_celt: There was a time Fark would have been inundated with glorious pics of butts.
I miss those days...


Just for you:

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Yeah, he must work out
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt: There was a time Fark would have been inundated with glorious pics of butts.

I miss those days...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
egomann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought feet were the new butts
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a tight end in high school. And, it was.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

egomann: I thought feet were the new butts


No, it's all armpits these days.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Race has exactly zero to do with any of this.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Experts say"

Uhhh how does one get to be a big butt expert?
 
craiguyver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a sad turn this thread is taking.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cortez the Killer: What a sad turn this thread is taking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I WANT SOME BUTTS
Youtube aEURsGD0-WQ
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What perfect clickbait -
Asses - everyone loves them!  Hopefully if I click on the link there will be a picture of an ass!
Racism - someone out there thinks I'm racist for loving something!  I must read about why those fools think this!

It was missing Trump, but someone posted that smoking hot picture of TFG in granny panties, so we've checked that box as well.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog likes butts.
All kinds of butts.
He likes big butts and small butts, clothed butts and bare butts, human butts, bunny butts, cat butts, bird butts, smelly butts, clean butts, pink butts, Black butts, brown butts, wet butts, dry butts.

He just likes butts regardless of adjectives but he asked that I list some of them out specifically.

He's a butt boy. A very good butt boy.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recondite cetacean: Race has exactly zero to do with any of this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooo, look at that! He likes YOUR butt too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: "Experts say"

Uhhh how does one get to be a big butt expert?


Dogs.
They asked dogs.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
elgrancerdo, paging elgrancerdo to the butt thread.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I quite enjoy the shapely posteriors of attractive young ladies and I cannot prevaricate.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recondite cetacean: Race has exactly zero to do with any of this.


Sure it does. The article says it is racist to black women to celebrate big butts. Now that the big butts fad is out it is also racist for some reason.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recondite cetacean: Race has exactly zero to do with any of this.


Do you mean the race where Ariana Grande's behind has F1 pole position all the time?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a piece of bullshiat writing. You're not racist for being a butt man. Besides, this stupid trend of (mostly) black women getting absolutely ridiculous ass implants is making me look elsewhere for a nice ass anyway. Those look stupid.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cortez the Killer: What a sad turn this thread is taking.


What a sad turn this world is apparently taking.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: [Fark user image image 660x660]


Everyonelikedthat.jpg
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I quite enjoy the shapely posteriors of attractive young ladies and I cannot prevaricate.


For some reason, I think that belongs on a cross stitch for display.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: "Experts say"

Uhhh how does one get to be a big butt expert?


By doing butt stuff
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Masta Beta: recondite cetacean: Race has exactly zero to do with any of this.

Sure it does. The article says it is racist to black women to celebrate big butts. Now that the big butts fad is out it is also racist for some reason.


Like I'm gonna take advice on what's racist from someone named "Masta".
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Cortez the Killer: What a sad turn this thread is taking.

What a sad turn this world is apparently taking.


You're not wrong.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: recondite cetacean: Race has exactly zero to do with any of this.

Do you mean the race where Ariana Grande's behind has F1 pole position all the time?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cortez the Killer: What a sad turn this thread is taking.


here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recondite cetacean: Race has exactly zero to do with any of this.


Well, that was a highly predictable comment in someone's world, where humor is dead.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freddie Mercury sadly unavailable for comment.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

aremmes: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


I've always laughed at that whenever i watched Holy Grail.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's Becky.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

the_celt: There was a time Fark would have been inundated with glorious pics of butts.

I miss those days...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Spinal Tap - Big Bottom 1984 Music Video HD
Youtube YjC0vMIrOAk
 
Displayed 50 of 102 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.