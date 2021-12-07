|
|
|
Fark NotNewsletter Special Edition: Enjoy Fark's Headlines of the Year!
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-12-28 1:40:47 PM
Welcome to Fark's Headlines of the Year 2022!
Congratulations to our Headline of the Year 2022 Winners and Category Awards! Contact us in Farkback for your prize!
The Headline of the Year winners are the top voted headlines for each tab, regardless of category! Out of 64,204 greenlit headlines, these are your top voted Headlines of the Year!
The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns / Wordplay, Smart / Clever, Visual, Lyrics / Verse, Pop Culture / Obscure References, Fark / Self-referential, Dark, and our personal favorite, Context: even better when you read the article.
Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!
Headline of the Year 2022 Winners
MAIN
Queen reunites with Freddie Mercury
fark.com/comments/12549590
Linked article: bbc.com
FlashHarry
DISCUSSION
Dear Prudence, my stepdaughter keeps dressing and undressing in front of her dad. Please help. Sincerely, Melania
fark.com/comments/12153186
Linked article: slate.com
Tax Boy
SPORTS
Oakland police investigate reports that a couple was having sex in the stands of an Oakland A's game on Sunday. Well, at least they found a place where they'd get some privacy
fark.com/comments/12524536
Linked article: ktla.com
jake_lex
BUSINESS
BuzzFeed News employees walk out on strike. You won't BELIEVE their six demands
fark.com/comments/11956074
Linked article: newsguild.org
Ed Willy
STEM
When you die, you can now have your remains scattered by drone across the UK. It helps if you're cremated, but it's not as funny
fark.com/comments/12632626
Linked article: walesonline.co.uk
Dr.Fey
ENTERTAINMENT
Charles to be crowned May 6, able to move backward on the checkboard
fark.com/comments/12598502
Linked article: local10.com
rnatalie
FANDOM
Fifty years ago, an entire generation started to die of dysentery
fark.com/comments/11960388
Linked article: en.wikipedia.org
bostonguy
D'AWWW
That is the angriest a turtle has been since Obama won reelection
fark.com/comments/12267407
Linked article: twitter.com
NeoCortex42
FOOD
Joey Chestnut eats 17 pounds of shrimp cocktail in eight minutes. Oh sure, when he does it he's a winner, when subby does it he's "ruined the company Christmas party"
fark.com/comments/11967708
Linked article: tmz.com
Ed Willy
POLITICS
Sure, Oz is a jerk, but it's not like he kills puppies or anything. *presses earpiece* This just in
fark.com/comments/12551572
Linked article: twitter.com
Metastatic Capricorn
Category Awards! We selected just a handful to showcase for the NNL, click on the link to see the category award winners for each tab, they are all fantastic! Tell us your favorite!
POLITICS
China and the USA each want the Solomon Islands. Maybe we could cut them in half?
fark.com/comments/12284751
Linked article: axios.com
Parthenogenetic
MAIN
Tomorrow morning, Athens will awaken to new COVID-19 measures. But then, dawn has always been tough on Greece
fark.com/comments/12017529
Linked article: greekcitytimes.com
Dr.Fey
FANDOM
Naan Solo
fark.com/comments/12604588
Linked article: fox5sandiego.com
mildlydisturbed
FOOD
Cooking with Sylvia Plath. I'd recommend leaving the oven off
fark.com/comments/12620114
Linked article: lithub.com
wiredroach
BUSINESS
ARTICLE: Crypto for dummies. SUBBY: Yes it is
fark.com/comments/12266063
Linked article: cbsnews.com
Sawdust and Mildew
SPORTS
░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
fark.com/comments/12022254
Linked article: twitter.com
Sawdust and Mildew
ENTERTAINMENT
Baby, if you've ever wondered / Wondered whatever became of me / I'm no longer on the air in Cincinnati / Howard Hesseman, RIP
fark.com/comments/12094094
Linked article: variety.com
elvisaintdead
STEM
We've been trying to reach you about your planet's extended warranty
fark.com/comments/12578732
Linked article: the-sun.com
p89tech
· · ·
12 Comments (+0 »)
