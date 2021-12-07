Fark NotNewsletter Special Edition: Enjoy Fark's Headlines of the Year!

 Skip to content
Welcome to Fark's Headlines of the Year 2022!

Congratulations to our Headline of the Year 2022 Winners and Category Awards!  Contact us in Farkback for your prize!

The Headline of the Year winners are the top voted headlines for each tab, regardless of category!  Out of 64,204 greenlit headlines, these are your top voted Headlines of the Year!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns / Wordplay, Smart / Clever, Visual, Lyrics / Verse, Pop Culture / Obscure References, Fark / Self-referential, Dark, and our personal favorite, Context: even better when you read the article.

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!


Headline of the Year 2022 Winners



MAIN
Queen reunites with Freddie Mercury

fark.com/comments/12549590
Linked article: bbc.com
FlashHarry


DISCUSSION
Dear Prudence, my stepdaughter keeps dressing and undressing in front of her dad. Please help. Sincerely, Melania

fark.com/comments/12153186
Linked article: slate.com
Tax Boy


SPORTS
Oakland police investigate reports that a couple was having sex in the stands of an Oakland A's game on Sunday. Well, at least they found a place where they'd get some privacy

fark.com/comments/12524536
Linked article: ktla.com
jake_lex


BUSINESS
BuzzFeed News employees walk out on strike. You won't BELIEVE their six demands

fark.com/comments/11956074
Linked article: newsguild.org
Ed Willy

STEM
When you die, you can now have your remains scattered by drone across the UK. It helps if you're cremated, but it's not as funny

fark.com/comments/12632626
Linked article: walesonline.co.uk
Dr.Fey


ENTERTAINMENT
Charles to be crowned May 6, able to move backward on the checkboard

fark.com/comments/12598502
Linked article: local10.com
rnatalie


FANDOM
Fifty years ago, an entire generation started to die of dysentery

fark.com/comments/11960388
Linked article: en.wikipedia.org
bostonguy


D'AWWW
That is the angriest a turtle has been since Obama won reelection

fark.com/comments/12267407
Linked article: twitter.com
NeoCortex42


FOOD
Joey Chestnut eats 17 pounds of shrimp cocktail in eight minutes. Oh sure, when he does it he's a winner, when subby does it he's "ruined the company Christmas party"

fark.com/comments/11967708
Linked article: tmz.com
Ed Willy


POLITICS
Sure, Oz is a jerk, but it's not like he kills puppies or anything. *presses earpiece* This just in

fark.com/comments/12551572
Linked article: twitter.com
Metastatic Capricorn





Category Awards!  We selected just a handful to showcase for the NNL, click on the link to see the category award winners for each tab, they are all fantastic!  Tell us your favorite!  


POLITICS
China and the USA each want the Solomon Islands. Maybe we could cut them in half?

fark.com/comments/12284751
Linked article: axios.com
Parthenogenetic



MAIN
Tomorrow morning, Athens will awaken to new COVID-19 measures. But then, dawn has always been tough on Greece

fark.com/comments/12017529
Linked article: greekcitytimes.com
Dr.Fey



FANDOM
Naan Solo

fark.com/comments/12604588
Linked article: fox5sandiego.com
mildlydisturbed

FOOD
Cooking with Sylvia Plath. I'd recommend leaving the oven off

fark.com/comments/12620114
Linked article: lithub.com
wiredroach



BUSINESS
ARTICLE: Crypto for dummies. SUBBY: Yes it is

fark.com/comments/12266063
Linked article: cbsnews.com
Sawdust and Mildew



SPORTS
░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░

fark.com/comments/12022254
Linked article: twitter.com
Sawdust and Mildew


ENTERTAINMENT
Baby, if you've ever wondered / Wondered whatever became of me / I'm no longer on the air in Cincinnati / Howard Hesseman, RIP

fark.com/comments/12094094
Linked article: variety.com
elvisaintdead


STEM
We've been trying to reach you about your planet's extended warranty

fark.com/comments/12578732
Linked article: the-sun.com
p89tech
· · ·

(view entire blog)
12 Comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Congrats, all! Some veddy, veddy good ones.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I lol'd.
Congrats to the winners!
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Imma let you finish, but the "Dawn has always been tough on Greece" headline was absolutely robbed of HOTY proper
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I had a chuckle. Great headlines, and congrats to all our winners and runners-up!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Very worthy winners, all!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*clap*

*clap*

*clap*
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: Imma let you finish, but the "Dawn has always been tough on Greece" headline was absolutely robbed of HOTY proper


images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A very good year for headlines.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Congratulations to all the winners! :)
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: A very good year for headlines.


People should check out the voting threads in addition to just the winners list.  There was some excellent competition this year all around.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HOTY nuthin'.  That's the HOTC!

Grats, FlashHarry!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: *clap*

*clap*

*clap*


I figured you had something, get well .... soonish
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

