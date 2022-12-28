 Skip to content
'Twas brillig, and the slithy toves / Did gyre and gimble in the wabe; / All mimsy were the borogoves, / And the mome raths outgrabe." -Lewis Carroll, Jabberwocky. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, mimsy edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lewis Carroll aka Charles Lutwidge Dodgson was an English author, mathematician, and poet famous for his ability to combine wordplay and fantasy in a superficially nonsensical way which seemed to subvert logical reasoning. Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Jabberwocky were his most famous works, although he's also responsible for a number of other works which have been constantly in reprint, notably Through the Looking-Glass (a darker take on Wonderland) and later The Hunting of the Snark.

Lewis Carroll's legacy is difficult to understate. His works have been made in multiple movies and video games, with different artistic visions taking different approaches to the original concepts. His works are referenced everywhere from the names of legendary video game companies to what's probably my favorite headline I've ever gotten greenlit. There's a small stone dedicated to him in Poet's Corner, Westminster Abbey and a much larger one named after him up in space. The list of literary societies dedicated to his works is a long one.

Lewis Carroll's writing style defies easy description, but it's poetic, easy to read, and intentionally dizzying. He plays with formal logical rules, which makes sense as he was also a student of mathematical symbolic logic. (Just take a quick look at this article on 'Method of analytic tableaux' and if you're not a mathematician, tell me how much it sounds like Alice in Wonderland.)

Sadly, I wasn't able to find a decent article with good 'how to write like Lewis Carroll' tips, but here's some that stand out to me:

Language can be a toy; play with it. Sometimes words have multiple meanings, and choosing an ambiguous one can make the reader wonder where you're going and entertained when you get there. Other words have no meanings at all, or simply sound like they should. See what fits the sentence, and see what works in the most interesting way possible.

Even dreams have symbolic logic. Things that don't seem to make sense on the surface may still have a truth you can feel.

Strong prose has a rhythm and a beat to it. His writing was lyrical as if he was writing poetry, even when he wasn't.

The beginning contains the end. The first and last stanzas of Jabberwocky are identical, and serve as bookends to the rest of the poem. Alice returns to the bank next to her sister at the end of Alice in Wonderland, the same place she started. This technique brings the reader back to the start and neatly closes things up.

Writer's question of the week!

How have you used nonsense or surrealism in your work? Can you make sense by not making sense?

Writer's Thread Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ask Alice.  I think she'll know...
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snicker Snack

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once was assigned to write a 'word poem' in the style of a so and so. I didnt like the assignment.

What i turned in eventually included something like:

Wordable wordage words! A wordery worded a wordly worded wordy word. A wordlet of wordiest wordology: word

S'all i can remember
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day, at the dog park, I overheard an elderly lady telling her friend she was a retired teacher, and her principal was a POW in WWII. After her friend left, I said I overheard their conversation, and asked her if she was referring to the middle school I attended. Turns out it was. I asked what her name was, and it turned out she was my 6th grade english teacher.

I told her that, but she didn't believe me, because she had always taught 7th grade english -- because the school only had 7th and 8th grade, due to desegregation. I told her we were the last 6th grade class there, and she was, in fact, my teacher.

She still didn't believe me, until I reminded her about reading Jaberwocky to us, as well as excerpts from Alvin Toffler's Future Shock. I told her my name, and she finally did remember me -- 43 years later.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truth is stranger than fiction.  Fiction has to make sense.
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Threadjack: Mimsey was our cats name. We had to put her to sleep last week. She was 19, and failing rapidly.

Named after The Last Mimsey, but still.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A lot of my poetry doesn't make much sense, mainly because the subject is not always stated/obvious, which is probably why I keep getting rejection notices. So now, inspiration strikes:

Harrumph, harrumph! So goes the cough of indignance.
The very thought of worth, acceptance by the masses,
is routinely questioned, a recurring uncertainty,
but is still repeatedly sought. The irony of wanting
praise from an undesirable populace, and getting
regularly sniffed but then rejected.
Like a dog, excited to be given a treat,
only to realize it's broccoli
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Murflette: I once was assigned to write a 'word poem' in the style of a so and so. I didnt like the assignment.

What i turned in eventually included something like:

Wordable wordage words! A wordery worded a wordly worded wordy word. A wordlet of wordiest wordology: word

S'all i can remember


ChatGPT: Write a word poem:

A word is a small thing,
But it holds so much meaning,
It can bring joy or pain, It can start or end a feeling.

A word can be a noun or verb,
An adjective or adverb too,
It can describe a person, place, or thing,
And give life to a point of view.

A word can be spoken or written,
It can be whispered or shouted,
It can be used to tell a story,
Or to express what we're thinking about.

So let's be careful with our words,
For they can do so much good or harm,
Let's choose them wisely and with care,
And let our words speak for our hearts.
 
