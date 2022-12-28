 Skip to content
(NPR) Southwest: Welp, clear skies across the nation. Better cancel another 4,800 flights
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Wow. The CEO apparently really wants to destroy his entire airline, doesn't he?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Wow. The CEO apparently really wants to destroy his entire airline, doesn't he?


what better way to get a bailout from ol uncle sam?
 
zgrizz
36 minutes ago  
How does NPR think they are going to get all those stranded people home when all their flights are full?

You cancel flights, take the hit, and use those planes and crew to get people home.

Shame the brains at NPR aren't smart enough to figure that common sense out. 30 seconds of research would have told them.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
36 minutes ago  
How is it possible to suck that much? Did Elmo Spacekaren become CEO or something?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
35 minutes ago  
Apparently they use a spreadsheet to schedule their crews. Not the software kind, the paper kind.
 
skyotter
35 minutes ago  
They need a bailout!

/this is bait
 
IRestoreFurniture
35 minutes ago  
Well, I'm flying next Monday on American.  Was expecting a daily uneventful flight.


I think it will be a nightmare and the flight will be jammed full.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
35 minutes ago  
No worries, people. Management already got bonuses.
 
Karma Chameleon
34 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Weaver95: Wow. The CEO apparently really wants to destroy his entire airline, doesn't he?

what better way to get a bailout from ol uncle sam?


No way mayor Pete sai
 
Keystone Copout
34 minutes ago  
My money is on ransomware and they can't say anything until the FBI is finished.
 
BlazeTrailer
34 minutes ago  
Outdated scheduling system, eh?

Makes me wonder how much capital went to shareholders instead of investment.
 
maestro8 [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Wow. The CEO apparently really wants to destroy his entire airline, doesn't he?


The CEO don't curr, he's got like an $8mm bonus coming his way.
 
chubby muppet
34 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu [recently expired TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

zgrizz: How does NPR think they are going to get all those stranded people home when all their flights are full?

You cancel flights, take the hit, and use those planes and crew to get people home.

Shame the brains at NPR aren't smart enough to figure that common sense out. 30 seconds of research would have told them.


They're literally just reporting the news.
 
95629
31 minutes ago  
Southwest uses a crew tracking system that was designed 30 years ago.  It assumes crews have continued to move around as scheduled and when an off schedule operation happens (like a cancellation), a human crew scheduler has to manually update said crew's position.  Works okay enough for a few daily hiccups.

Absolutely falls apart when theres a major storm and thousands of crews end up out of position.  Then it really snowballs when crews start getting themselves around/home on their own initiative and you end up with tens of thousands of people you've lost track of and the system thinks they're somewhere else.

Pilots are also required 10 hours rest free from duty before they can operate an airplane.  Being obligated to contact the company to discuss your location and schedule resets that clock.

This is what happens when you have a management team that decides to choose greed and lining their pockets instead of investing in their business.  The airline is wholly incapable of operating unless things are going smoothly.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  
their most recent upgrade:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
30 minutes ago  
Everybody piling on to Southwest has no idea what they're talking about. The airline deregulation act (1978) just hasn't had enough time for all the efficiency to trickle down to the consumer yet.
 
MBooda
29 minutes ago  
clear skies

Has anyone mentioned a little thing called density altitude during all this brouhaha? Anyone? Bueller?
 
Flushing It All Away
26 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


Apparently the maxim of getting what you pay for is turbocharging their dividends this week.
 
Mrtraveler01
25 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Wow. The CEO apparently really wants to destroy his entire airline, doesn't he?


All he needs is a fiddle.
 
Sexy Jesus
24 minutes ago  

Keystone Copout: My money is on ransomware and they can't say anything until the FBI is finished.


Except that analysts have been warning on them because of their antiquated backend since the last time they did this in June.

I hope their stock graph looks like a Pakistani Air descent profile.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
24 minutes ago  
This'll is the CEO talking. CEOs rarely know what's really going on.
 
Olthoi
24 minutes ago  
CEO's like this could fire every employee and burn down HQ the first day on the job, get fired immediately, and walk away with more money than the most dedicated company employee will make in his or her entire life.
 
Mrtraveler01
23 minutes ago  

zgrizz: How does NPR think they are going to get all those stranded people home when all their flights are full?

You cancel flights, take the hit, and use those planes and crew to get people home.


Shame a smooth brain like yourself can't realize that isn't what is happening.
 
Sexy Jesus
23 minutes ago  

zgrizz: How does NPR think they are going to get all those stranded people home when all their flights are full?

You cancel flights, take the hit, and use those planes and crew to get people home.

Shame the brains at NPR aren't smart enough to figure that common sense out. 30 seconds of research would have told them.


NPR has been going corporate for a while. That means just repeating what the companies in question tell them.
 
Flushing It All Away
22 minutes ago  

Olthoi: CEO's like this could fire every employee and burn down HQ the first day on the job, get fired immediately, and walk away with more money than the most dedicated company employee will make in his or her entire life.


Makes you really want to work hard to become a CEO.

#goals
 
RobotSpider
22 minutes ago  

zgrizz: How does NPR think they are going to get all those stranded people home when all their flights are full?

You cancel flights, take the hit, and use those planes and crew to get people home.

Shame the brains at NPR aren't smart enough to figure that common sense out. 30 seconds of research would have told them.


Sorry, so SW didn'tcancel more flights? Oh, they did? Seems like 30 seconds of research would have told you that. They aren't obligated to be apologists for the airline. And it feels like cancelling another 4800 flights will leave more people stranded, so I guess they'll be cancelling more flights?
 
OrionXVI
22 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Outdated scheduling system, eh?

Makes me wonder how much capital went to shareholders instead of investment.


<sarcasm on>
Why would they do that?  "IT is just a money sink."
<sarcasm off>

Executives don't realize that any proper tool including software a force multiplier for your staff.  You don't invest, you get less out of your people.

The issue being that financial spreadsheets and graphs are easy to grasp and don't take long to understand.  Showing how you get more out of your staff and why it's a good investment takes far more time than executives are willing to provide.
 
dryknife
20 minutes ago  
Next time I'm flying Vietjet

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
20 minutes ago  
And this is the way our society comes to an end, systemic failure.
 
My Sober Alt
18 minutes ago  
I understand there's a domino effect when you cancel a flight but isn't there some contingency plan in case nearly all of the dominoes fall down?

I used to be a bit of a Southwest fanboi but I haven't flown in years and I can't defend them anymore.  Back then, I did think their flight attendants were the nicest around.  Of course that's comparing their flight attendants to airlines like Continental and American and NWA.
 
tricycleracer
17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Weaver95: Wow. The CEO apparently really wants to destroy his entire airline, doesn't he?

what better way to get a bailout from ol uncle sam?


Yeah, that's not going to happen.
 
OrionXVI
16 minutes ago  
The other limitation is staff.  Rather, expanding staff properly, so they aren't short pilots.

Part of the issue with "No one wants to work anymore" issue in aviation is the 1500 hour rule.

WHY I think the "1500 HOUR rule" is RIDICULOUS!
Youtube l83d_z3GPeo
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

Keystone Copout: My money is on ransomware and they can't say anything until the FBI is finished.


No, this feels like it's an IT issue. Their logistics software broke down.
 
ImpendingCynic
16 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: their most recent upgrade:

[Fark user image image 640x399]


Oooh, check out Fancypants and their 16-color EGA graphics. You think you're better than us monochrome folks, don't ya?
 
Mrtraveler01
15 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I understand there's a domino effect when you cancel a flight but isn't there some contingency plan in case nearly all of the dominoes fall down?

I used to be a bit of a Southwest fanboi but I haven't flown in years and I can't defend them anymore.  Back then, I did think their flight attendants were the nicest around.  Of course that's comparing their flight attendants to airlines like Continental and American and NWA.


My dad was the biggest Southwest fan I knew. Until this flustercuck messed up their Christmas plans.

Now he thinks they're no better than the "legacy carriers" (AA, Delta, United).
 
mofa [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
13 minutes ago  

MBooda: clear skies

Has anyone mentioned a little thing called density altitude during all this brouhaha? Anyone? Bueller?


No.  Probably because cold air is denser than warm air and LOWERS density altitude.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  
That friggin' sucks.  Good thing I didn't travel this Christmas because I always fly Southwest.  Usually they have pretty decent service, and I don't mind ponying up a few more bucks to board early and get a good seat.

I wonder if they come back from this or end up going bust or getting bought out.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 minutes ago  

mofa: [Fark user image image 425x332]


Masterful gambit, sir.
 
95629
11 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: The other limitation is staff.  Rather, expanding staff properly, so they aren't short pilots.

Part of the issue with "No one wants to work anymore" issue in aviation is the 1500 hour rule.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/l83d_z3GPeo]


Pilots having experience, the horror!

No airline that pays appropriately is having trouble finding pilots.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 minutes ago  
They've taken a page out of the Musk book of 0-dimensional business management
 
Flushing It All Away
10 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: The other limitation is staff.  Rather, expanding staff properly, so they aren't short pilots.

Part of the issue with "No one wants to work anymore" issue in aviation is the 1500 hour rule.

[YouTube video: WHY I think the "1500 HOUR rule" is RIDICULOUS!]


images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size


Yeah, propper training and flying hour requirements are so limiting to available applicants. We should open up hospitals to employing GED students as doctors too!
 
Mrtraveler01
9 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Keystone Copout: My money is on ransomware and they can't say anything until the FBI is finished.

No, this feels like it's an IT issue. Their logistics software broke down.


I agree. Sad as it sounds, I think there would be a better resemblance of a plan if it was a ransomware attack.

This is literally everyone running around like chickens with their heads cut off.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Flight 666 aka Ed Force 1
 
CitizenjaQ
7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: their most recent upgrade:

[Fark user image 640x399]


Oh, so that's where the inspiration for LCARS came from.
 
Sexy Jesus
6 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: OrionXVI: The other limitation is staff.  Rather, expanding staff properly, so they aren't short pilots.

Part of the issue with "No one wants to work anymore" issue in aviation is the 1500 hour rule.

[YouTube video: WHY I think the "1500 HOUR rule" is RIDICULOUS!]

[images.fineartamerica.com image 850x604]

Yeah, propper training and flying hour requirements are so limiting to available applicants. We should open up hospitals to employing GED students as doctors too!


Worked when your mother gave birth, didn't it?
 
Brewster [BareFark]
5 minutes ago  

zgrizz: How does NPR think they are going to get all those stranded people home when all their flights are full?

You cancel flights, take the hit, and use those planes and crew to get people home.

Shame the brains at NPR aren't smart enough to figure that common sense out. 30 seconds of research would have told them.


Lots are probably stranded at home and not having time to get away, so the return flights will all be mostly empty.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Weaver95: Keystone Copout: My money is on ransomware and they can't say anything until the FBI is finished.

No, this feels like it's an IT issue. Their logistics software broke down.

I agree. Sad as it sounds, I think there would be a better resemblance of a plan if it was a ransomware attack.

This is literally everyone running around like chickens with their heads cut off.


Yeah, there's definitely a familiar vibe going on.
 
