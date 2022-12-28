 Skip to content
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Khajit has never seen these items. Khajit is innocent"
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought it was 'a tiger in your TANK', Not trunk?
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Scum
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look, we get it. Tiger cubs are adorable. If you find one, it could be tempting to pick it up, take it home, and keep it as a pet.

Sometimes it's amazing we survived as a species.
 
thornhill
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Look, we get it. Tiger cubs are adorable. If you find one, it could be tempting to pick it up, take it home, and keep it as a pet.

Sometimes it's amazing we survived as a species.


I can't believe that it wasn't until this month that we finally passed a national law banning the private ownership of big cats.

Now do primates.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would LOVE to cuddle a tiger cub, but nobody anywhere on earth should be able to have one as a pet.
 
XrayVision
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thornhill: The Madd Mann: Look, we get it. Tiger cubs are adorable. If you find one, it could be tempting to pick it up, take it home, and keep it as a pet.

Sometimes it's amazing we survived as a species.

I can't believe that it wasn't until this month that we finally passed a national law banning the private ownership of big cats.

Now do primates.


Last time the USA tried that, there was a civil war
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's actually a miniature adult tiger.  The cartels are trying to one-up the Russians and their giraffes.
 
