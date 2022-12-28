 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Drunken owl-watcher apprehended trying to enhance the resale value of his PT Cruiser   (mlive.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RELATED:Backcountry pooping 101: How to hide your scat in the woods

Useful.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a beer purchase, it's a rental.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a hoot.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BFletch651: RELATED:Backcountry pooping 101: How to hide your scat in the woods

Useful.


🎶 babadaburydadoodyba 🎶
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
static.carthrottle.comView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: [external-preview.redd.it image 800x560]


The sad part is they'd likely work as completely straight-faced comics in some places
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They then asked the man on a scale of 1 to 10 how drunk he was, and he responded with, "I'm at a 5. I'll be honest I'm drunk," according to the report.

I imagine that a 6 means he wouldn't have been able to get his pants off before pooping in front of the cops.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the excrement, to be associated with a jesus h chrysler.
Musta been some evil farkers first reincarnation.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I, apparently, have never been drunk.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image 425x236] [View Full Size image _x_]


Rotate Your Owl : animated music video : MrWeebl
Youtube 9hBpF_Zj4OA
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So he was parked? how is this an OWI?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
looper.comView Full Size

Kalamazoo sunroof?
Michigan meat pie?
C'mon, guys...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: So he was parked? how is this an OWI?


He was in physical control of the vehicle, which is enough for a DUI at least by me. There's necessarily some gray area, and some pretty funny legal decisions about where the line is.

As far as the article, just let the dude go, he's driving a PT Cruiser and drinking Natty Ice, what more can you do to him.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Lady J: [Fark user image 425x236] [View Full Size image _x_]

[YouTube video: Rotate Your Owl : animated music video : MrWeebl]


wait... what?
owl rotating is a thing?
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

El_Dan: hegelsghost: So he was parked? how is this an OWI?

He was in physical control of the vehicle, which is enough for a DUI at least by me. There's necessarily some gray area, and some pretty funny legal decisions about where the line is.

As far as the article, just let the dude go, he's driving a PT Cruiser and drinking Natty Ice, what more can you do to him.


Appoint him to the Supreme Court?
 
