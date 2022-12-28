 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   NYC launches study to 'reimagine' the Cross-Bronx Expressway so it can be better. Subby, who's gotten so many flat tires over the years because of potholes will save them some time: Nuke it from orbit   (gothamist.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It'd likely fuse the road surface some and sorta kinda fix potholes that way.  Just make sure it's an airburst so you don't go putting a crater in there somewhere
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A♭ Traffic Jam
Youtube RS5yeSXzVbc
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So you're saying you use it constantly and would like it destroyed?

I'm confused.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let's just replace all highways with fields in which butterflies and unicorns can flourish. I work from home so it probably won't affect me.
 
