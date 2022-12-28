 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   So, now we know Sergei Lavrov has secured buy-in from the Russian Air Force to blow up Putin at his Mansion and then blame America for a 'decapitation strike.' What could possibly go wrong?   (nypost.com) divider line
50
    More: Followup, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin, Russia's top diplomat, idea of peace talks, recent days, Lavrov's comments  
•       •       •

1259 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 2:35 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just wanted to point out that the link in this paragraph points right back to this article. It's circular, and it's there to trick readers (like me) into increasing page views for this article.

F the NYP.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? It would be FAR more entertaining for the rest of the world to see him thrown to the masses.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Why? It would be FAR more entertaining for the rest of the world to see him thrown to the masses.


Indeed.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As long as it's done I don't care who does it.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also, the photo of the Kremlin in the article isn't the Kremlin. It's St. Peter's Cathedral. NYP is just as dumbass as Sergei Lavrov.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If the United States, or any other government for that matter, wanted to carry out such a "decapitation attack", Putin wouldn't be the target. It would be FSB leadership.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Why? It would be FAR more entertaining for the rest of the world to see him thrown to the masses.


I just want to watch him wither and die from cancer. Either way, I don't think anyone here is planning an actual attack, they don't need to, he's toast, if not from the cancer, then from the knife in the back.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We probably DO have plans for decapitation strikes against various governments around the world in our filing cabinets. You don't want to throw something together at the last minute when/if the need arises. I don't expect we'll need it when Putin's time comes; he'll likely be taken care of by his own people when they've had a bellyfull.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"He's laughing at me too. What's so funny?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd rather seem him painfully bleed to death out of his own cancerous asshole live on television. Just make that happen. Ideally while someone is jamming a hot metal poker up his dick hole. How many lights biatch?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


Taylor Swift
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: "He's laughing at me too. What's so funny?"
[Fark user image image 850x478]


I have no doubt that was the actual conversation.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?

Taylor Swift


No, it's Becky.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Why? It would be FAR more entertaining for the rest of the world to see him thrown to the masses.


Putin getting himself Gaddafi'd in the streets of Moscow would make for a delightful New Year. And if they have a spare sword for his loyal lickspittle Sergei Lavrov, all the better.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: hubiestubert: Why? It would be FAR more entertaining for the rest of the world to see him thrown to the masses.

I just want to watch him wither and die from cancer. Either way, I don't think anyone here is planning an actual attack, they don't need to, he's toast, if not from the cancer, then from the knife in the back.


He has been dying of cancer "any day now" for years.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jjorsett: We probably DO have plans for decapitation strikes against various governments around the world in our filing cabinets. You don't want to throw something together at the last minute when/if the need arises. I don't expect we'll need it when Putin's time comes; he'll likely be taken care of by his own people when they've had a bellyfull.


Exactly. But also as subby indicates, this is just a prequel for Putin's death. Be it by his own people, or the cancer. In either case Russia wants neither the government nor leader to look weak. Ergo we'll take the blame.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


You. I'll just blame you.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah... kill the top, and the next crazier bastard steps in. Stalin for time?
 
wage0048
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Spectrum: [Fark user image 425x209]
Just wanted to point out that the link in this paragraph points right back to this article. It's circular, and it's there to trick readers (like me) into increasing page views for this article.

F the NYP.


The head of the Russian government is actively directing terrorist activities in another country.  Killing terrorist leaders is a perfectly legitimate thing for a military to do.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


What a weird, simpering little post this is. Did this account get sold, or have I just never noticed that you're like this until now?
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They will know it's the US because the drone will have a Biden "I did that" sticker.

/betting Putin's about to kick the bucket, so rather than him die and soil himself they are going to blow him up and make him a martyr and start crap and point at something else.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


I've narrowed it down to either my fifth grade girlfriend or my military recruiter.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't see where dropping a 200KT nuke in the general vicinity of Putin's last known location would be considered "surgical" or "precision".
😞
Can someone help me out here?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Also, the photo of the Kremlin in the article isn't the Kremlin. It's St. Peter's Cathedral. NYP is just as dumbass as Sergei Lavrov.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have no doubt that tonight, as Mr. Lavrov goes to his high-rise apartment, he'll find it to be a bit too stuffy now that temperatures are starting to warm and will clumsily fall out of an open window, regardless of whether or not the window can even be opened.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You don't take out heads of state. It's not just impolite & sets a very dangerous precedent in a given conflict, it also causes a whiplash of uncertainty within the ranks of the affected power structure.

Sure you can capitalise on that in the short term, but that chaos is - by its nature - potentially even more unpredicatable than the normal fog of war. Whoever eventually takes over may be more effective, competent, belligerent and thus more dangerous to your own side.

Arguably its better to use your resources to degrade your enemies ability to wage war; mobilised personnel, equipment, infrastructure etc. When their will to fight breaks they'll either replace their own leadership for you, or the incumbent will call it a day.

\$0.02...
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


Hunter Biden, o' course
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


твоя мама
tvoya mama
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


There's a few screeching about Greta Thunberg at the moment.
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like my kittens, but they're very capable of taking down overly large, mostly decorative objects.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"The ball is on the side of the (Ukrainian) regime and its backers in Washington," Lavrov said. "They could at any moment stop their pointless resistance."

The unmitigated gall on display here has gone right past, "I'm not even mad, that's impressive gall" and back around again to, "Wow, what a worthless piece of shiat that guy is."

Basically just saying, "You know, you wouldn't be so tired and sweaty if you'd just give up and let me murder you without all this fuss."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lavrov cautioned: "If such ideas are, in fact, being considered by someone, that someone should very carefully think of the possible consequences of such plans."

And what possible consequences does he speak of.  If we decide to go in and hit Putin with say a air strike. Its not going be just one strike on him and done. If we do it, its going be as one strike of a whole group of strikes that will target every base/nuke site in Russia and at the same time order will be giving to our subs to sink any SSBN subs they have.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wage0048: Spectrum: [Fark user image 425x209]
Just wanted to point out that the link in this paragraph points right back to this article. It's circular, and it's there to trick readers (like me) into increasing page views for this article.

F the NYP.

The head of the Russian government is actively directing terrorist activities in another country.  Killing terrorist leaders is a perfectly legitimate thing for a military to do.


He also hired a mercenary group to try to kill the President of Ukraine. I'd say he forfeited the whole "no decapitation strike" curtesy that modern leaders give each other in times of war.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everyone in his country hates him right now, and he's probably terminally ill. But if he dies, it's definitely the Americans' fault. World War III will be his parting gift to the world.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Whoever eventually takes over may be more effective, competent, belligerent and thus more dangerous to your own side.


Exactly.  Putin is making every kind of mistake - why interrupt him?
 
AeAe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If Lavrov wants to kill Putin, I say go for it
 
Surpheon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: jjorsett: We probably DO have plans for decapitation strikes against various governments around the world in our filing cabinets. You don't want to throw something together at the last minute when/if the need arises. I don't expect we'll need it when Putin's time comes; he'll likely be taken care of by his own people when they've had a bellyfull.

Exactly. But also as subby indicates, this is just a prequel for Putin's death. Be it by his own people, or the cancer. In either case Russia wants neither the government nor leader to look weak. Ergo we'll take the blame.


If they put Putin in the ground and stop farking with Ukraine but the US ends up getting blamed, well, I think we can shoulder that blame. Add it to the pile. It wouldn't even crack the top 20 asshole things the US really did do to other countries in my lifetime.
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dumb vodka swilling cretins.  If we wanted to take Putin out we would have done it already.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These self sustaining style stories are such a silly bore...It's self aggrandizing without a shed of
realistic basis. Starting off with a faulty premise that it was even possible to do something,
and  then "deciding" to not do it out of some sort of sense of contrived benevolence or claiming
some power you never had to begin with.. Arrogant, narcissistic, bizarre propaganda..I don't know..

For example;

" I was going to steal all the gold in Ft. Knox... But for your sake, I decided not to do it.."


TFG does this kind of shat too..I don't really know what to call this style of idiotic proclamation in
a Philosophical argument/fallacy vein..
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?


They could do what most of Putin's supporters do, and just blame the Jews?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mikey1969: hubiestubert: Why? It would be FAR more entertaining for the rest of the world to see him thrown to the masses.

I just want to watch him wither and die from cancer. Either way, I don't think anyone here is planning an actual attack, they don't need to, he's toast, if not from the cancer, then from the knife in the back.

He has been dying of cancer "any day now" for years.


Meh, cancer can return, and  cancer treatments can last years, so that doesn't mean much.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: These self sustaining style stories are such a silly bore...It's self aggrandizing without a shed of
realistic basis. Starting off with a faulty premise that it was even possible to do something,
and  then "deciding" to not do it out of some sort of sense of contrived benevolence or claiming
some power you never had to begin with.. Arrogant, narcissistic, bizarre propaganda..I don't know..

For example;

" I was going to steal all the gold in Ft. Knox... But for your sake, I decided not to do it.."


TFG does this kind of shat too..I don't really know what to call this style of idiotic proclamation in
a Philosophical argument/fallacy vein..


This is also like the news stories about the "pocket pardon". Nobody knows that this has happened, nobody has reported on it, Trump and his lackeys haven't said anything about such a thing, but it's gone from speculation to absolute fact in the farking media. Part of it is the 24-hour news cycle, the networks know that they have to have SOME KIND of news 24 hours a day, even when there actually isn't anything. And this isn't JUST the networks, regular news websites do it, too. They writes these as speculative pieces, but always tilt you in the direction of believing that this is 100% for sure happening.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Karma Chameleon: If Putin dies who are farkers going to blame for every inconvenience in their lives?

[Fark user image 180x320] [View Full Size image _x_]



I wouldn't want it.  It's probably got water damage and runs the old Intel processors, so it's already out of date.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.