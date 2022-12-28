 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 28 is 'lodestar' as in: ""So, Lodestar, now you see that evil will always triumph because good is dumb." - Dark Helmet with a broken nose   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Geoffrey Chaucer, Ursa Major, Polaris, Art, literal sense, starry sense of lodestar, mother lode, reinstalled 20th-century  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 3:04 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate you most of all, subby
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby, at least you're funnier than my sister's cousin's former roommate.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
sarah harmer - lodestar
Youtube d82YW-OjLKY
 
darinwil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Combustion: Subby, at least you're funnier than my sister's cousin's former roommate.


Which is funnier than raspberry, I hate raspberry!
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lodestar is my new porn name.
 
MadCat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's only one man who would dare give me the Raspberry!
 
Heardsman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Most likely shares a root with lodestone.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I love playing Lodestar when I was a kid (someone even made a perfect version that can be played in web browsers)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know subby, these are always stupid attempts to force people to be as stupid as you with your redneck vocab, but that was a new low of pathetic
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.