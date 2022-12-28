 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1895, the first commercial movie was screened, along with the first ridiculously overpriced Milk Duds and the first loudmouthed idiots talking over the soundtrack   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Film, Auguste Lumiere, world's first commercial movie screening, Thomas Edison, Lumiere brothers, brief film, Vitascope Hall, French brothers  
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was in France, Subby. Those would have been ridiculously priced Calissons.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What?  You think I'm too old to make monkeyshines at a picture show?
 
northernmanor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And by "soundtrack", you actually mean that little old lady off to the side playing the piano.
 
