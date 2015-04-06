 Skip to content
(WHNS Fox 21)   If you are ever arguing over air pump use at a gas station, make sure not to let it get to this point   (foxcarolina.com) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This man is just fulfilling the role of his archetype. You can't look like that and not wantonly shoot a gun in misguided anger.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been watching the Code Blue Cam YouTube channel for a few months now and the one thing I've learned is that Kwik Trip is to the upper Midwest what Waffle House is to the south.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was it an air gun?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Last time I got air at a gas station, the thing ate my dollar fifty, so I kicked the shiat out of the machine and went in to get a refund and tell them to fix their farking pump. They said it's not really their's and I would have to call the company. Well, I knocked over the display of energy drinks, spit on the clerk and knocked over the coffee pots. I screamed 'WAS THAT WORTH A BUCK FIFTY?!' and strutted out. Then everyone in the store began to clap.
 
Kar98
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pic of perp:

https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/man-arrested-for-firing-gun-after-argument-at-gas-station/
 
Kar98
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Last time I got air at a gas station, the thing ate my dollar fifty, so I kicked the shiat out of the machine and went in to get a refund and tell them to fix their farking pump. They said it's not really their's and I would have to call the company. Well, I knocked over the display of energy drinks, spit on the clerk and knocked over the coffee pots. I screamed 'WAS THAT WORTH A BUCK FIFTY?!' and strutted out. Then everyone in the store began to clap.


Seems reasonable. And 75 cents for a can of Coke? WTF?
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/man-always-carries-gun-in-case-he-needs-to-escalate-sit-1819577671

Man Always Carries Gun In Case He Needs To Escalate Situation
Published April 6, 2015
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image

TEMPE, AZ-Stressing the importance of being prepared for any circumstance that may occur, local man James Donner told reporters Monday he carries a gun on his person at all times in case he ever needs to escalate a situation. "I never leave home without my Glock, because you just don't know when someone might mouth off to you in a bar and leave you with no choice but to turn a minor altercation into a tense life-or-death scenario," said Donner, noting that he keeps his loaded weapon in a hip holster should the need arise for him to respond quickly, and with deadly force, when he is angered by a perceived slight. "Look, I hope to God no one ever tries to hit on my wife while I'm within earshot, but in the real world, things like this do happen. Sometimes you only have a split second to react and make things exponentially more dangerous." At press time, sources confirmed Donner was pulling up next to a Honda Civic that had cut him off in traffic several blocks earlier.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I feel like I need to buy a gun JUST-IN-CASE I get into an argument somewhere in public.

Get shot in argument over mechanic costs, use of the air pump, a parking space, almost ANYTHING now.

I don't see how this is creating a more polite society when it's just leading to getting shot or the bigger-gun bullying to get their way.

I mean, I'd hate to be at the mall and say anything to anyone if they accidentally step on my toe or something.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 No, every petty dispute should end in gunfire. This is America!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks owners, manufacturers, sellers and NRA. Our lives are so much better with this kind shiat. Thanks
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yep, this happened to me last week as well, at a QuikTrip no less.  Dude at the pump before me was extra salty I wasn't parked next to him, rather than off to the side and at his rear.  He finished, put his Silverado in reverse and jammed the gas, angling into my car before hitting his brakes.  He then proceeded to cuss me out and then flew out of there in a rage.  Made me glad neither one of us was carrying in that moment.

It *would help* if the air pump was placed in a median between two parking stalls, to allow access to both sides.  Not saying that prevents assholes from being assholes, but y'know.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why we need to legalize open pointing!

thenib.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: No, every petty dispute should end in gunfire. This is America!


Can you imagine all the traveling Fark posters would have to do to make it work?!  Oy...

/some of the Poltab peeps would have to just do drivebys
//"I got no time I gotta be in Schenectady to shoot it out with Controllio2784!"
///"In 26 minutes!"
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shots fired in Greer? Why is she such a magnet for trouble? She seems nice in interviews.
static0.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds very polite.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: This is why we need to legalize open pointing!

[thenib.com image 850x427]


i will never, ever set foot in america. was he a well armed militia member protecting you from tyranny by the king? you farking loser need to be disarmed.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To Firearms!   The cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Faaaaake.

Everyone knows the last working air pump at a gas station was sometime in the early naughty's, at a Chevron station just outside of Tempe AZ.
 
Kar98
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: DarkSoulNoHope: This is why we need to legalize open pointing!

[thenib.com image 850x427]

i will never, ever set foot in america. was he a well armed militia member protecting you from tyranny by the king? you farking loser need to be disarmed.


Come and get them?
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wished I had a gun to shoot the mechanic at the Sam's Club after he sheared the lug nuts off my car. He had his air gun on kill and not stun which cost me a half day scrounging around junk dealers looking for matches.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Yep, this happened to me last week as well, at a QuikTrip no less.  Dude at the pump before me was extra salty I wasn't parked next to him, rather than off to the side and at his rear.  He finished, put his Silverado in reverse and jammed the gas, angling into my car before hitting his brakes.  He then proceeded to cuss me out and then flew out of there in a rage.  Made me glad neither one of us was carrying in that moment.

It *would help* if the air pump was placed in a median between two parking stalls, to allow access to both sides.  Not saying that prevents assholes from being assholes, but y'know.


Jesus you can buy your very own portable one that will fill your tires for like $20 on Amazon.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Last time I got air at a gas station, the thing ate my dollar fifty, so I kicked the shiat out of the machine and went in to get a refund and tell them to fix their farking pump. They said it's not really their's and I would have to call the company. Well, I knocked over the display of energy drinks, spit on the clerk and knocked over the coffee pots. I screamed 'WAS THAT WORTH A BUCK FIFTY?!' and strutted out. Then everyone in the store began to clap.


You sound like a Real American, bravo!
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bicycle pump in trunk. Problem solved.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, I know the guy doesn't look the type to plan things out.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...leading to the removal of all air pumps everywhere due to liability reasons....
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: I've been watching the Code Blue Cam YouTube channel for a few months now and the one thing I've learned is that Kwik Trip is to the upper Midwest what Waffle House is to the south.


I think it's just that KT is ubiquitous in that part of the country. If you're in a respectable area it's typically clean and well lit. Go out into the meth/opioid riddled sticks and you get meth/opioid riddled customers and employees.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 850x262]

Yeah, I know the guy doesn't look the type to plan things out.


Except for escalating minor affronts, he's well prepared for those.
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FigPucker: Faaaaake.

Everyone knows the last working air pump at a gas station was sometime in the early naughty's, at a Chevron station just outside of Tempe AZ.


It's fun to tell kids about the past and have them think you're making it up: gas station employees that would come out and fill your tank, check your oil, clean your windows, air your tires... And for about 55 cents a gallon!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kar98: some_beer_drinker: DarkSoulNoHope: This is why we need to legalize open pointing!

[thenib.com image 850x427]

i will never, ever set foot in america. was he a well armed militia member protecting you from tyranny by the king? you farking loser need to be disarmed.

Come and get them?


I love when people use that line in earnest, completely ignoring that Xerxes did exactly that. He took the hell out of them.
 
