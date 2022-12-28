 Skip to content
(Philly Voice)   What's to know, they're all nuts, isn't everyone's family nuts?   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Health care, Mental disorder, Medicine, Health care provider, Psychiatry, mental health issues, Schizophrenia, sleep disturbances  
posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 3:30 PM



bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was my daily dose of eugenics propaganda. If only it explained where my local genepool police station is, so I can turn myself in before I make a mistake, like join a dating app, or apply for a job, without disclosing my racial liabilities.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dementia in old age was common in my family.  Hence my 75 with a .45 plan.  I'm not going to spend my last years constantly trying to escape from a nursing home.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody hell. Where to start with this drivel?

The holidays present an ideal time to discuss any physical or mental health issues that run in your family.

Tell me you're never invited to family get togethers without telling me you're not invited etc.

When we know that family members have experienced an illness, we can also learn how they managed it...

Even five years ago the best available treatments were, at best, using patients as guinea pigs. At worst, they were debilitating. Worda Mouth is a terrible source for medical information - that biatch is a moron.

"...you may have been at risk because of your family history, but you can get the help and build the skills and the muscles you need in order to be your best self," says Reetika Kumar, M.D., Independence Blue Cross market medical executive and vice president of strategic clinical solutions.

Reetika Kumar, whoring out her MD to make more money for a fucking insurance company. Yeah, listen to her.

Something as simple as, "How are you feeling? How are you doing? Are you feeling content and happy?"

"GASP! You are not of The Body?" Yeah, trick family into revealing weakness at a family gathering. Somebody was an only child, wasn't she?

And it's not a sign of weakness, it's truly a chemical imbalance in the brain that requires treatment," Dr. Kumar says.

No it fucking isn't, you lying piece of crap. ALL the "chemical imbalance" drivel is just that. No clinical proof of anything. But boy, does it drive up those insurance profits.

Also, you dumb biatch, feelings and moods are NOT Mental Health Issues - they are part and parcel of the human experience, which I am beginning to think is a complete unknown for you.

Again: bloody hell.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes. People love it when you pry about that stuff. Especially over the holidays.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I AM the nutzo one in my family! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Dementia in old age was common in my family.  Hence my 75 with a .45 plan.  I'm not going to spend my last years constantly trying to escape from a nursing home.


Me too, but I mean, no wait well have such to live for...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: NM Volunteer: Dementia in old age was common in my family.  Hence my 75 with a .45 plan.  I'm not going to spend my last years constantly trying to escape from a nursing home.

Me too, but I mean, no wait well have such to live for...

[Fark user image image 205x246]


Oh and...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Dementia in old age was common in my family.  Hence my 75 with a .45 plan.  I'm not going to spend my last years constantly trying to escape from a nursing home.


Thats such a shiatty way to do things.

At least go out enjoying yourself, like david carradine did.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
