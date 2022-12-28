 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Angola court orders dos Santos's assets seized. Uno and Tres Santos on standby   (aljazeera.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unconcerned
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VictoryCabal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know he lied about pretty much everything during the campaign, but that seems a bit extreme.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey, at least she did not eat anyone (that we know of)...

;-)
 
nick_papagiorgio [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Corruption? In 🇦🇴 Angola? Land mines?

I, for one, am shocked that her money wasn't laundered better. If you want to find a-holes like this, check out Madagascar or Russia.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why do people have such a hard time accepting the Angolan Church?
What's wrong with women or gay men being priests?
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
First he didn't work for Goldman, then we find out no college, "Jew-ish"...

And now we find out he's a woman in Africa!

