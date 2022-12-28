 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   'Vegan hot dog stand' used during Hanukkah event. Unfortunately, there was just one problem   (jpost.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few people tried a "vegan" hotdog and thought that wasn't as horrible as previously thought and then will try an actual vegan hotdog and complain about the taste and texture of the cardboard.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was it kosher vegan?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's not kosher.

/ actually, they were probably kosher but not vegan
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they have to kill themselves now, right?
 
gideon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken is just a "higher vegetable". It's the only "mammal" that can lose it's head and still survive.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did any vegans get converted to carnivores?

Sometimes this secret swap trick works.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I tried a vegan hot dog and didn't like it.  Has the taste improved any to resemble a beef hot dog?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those poor vegans, whatever will they do now that they have ingested...*gasp*...meat.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gideon: Chicken is just a "higher vegetable". It's the only "mammal" that can lose it's head and still survive.


Some might say that chickens are not mammals, but than how do you explain this product?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken isn't really meat.
A chicken is more of a fast plant.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Years ago I tried a vegan hot dog and didn't like it.  Has the taste improved any to resemble a beef hot dog?


Yes, but the ones that taste good are just as unhealthy as the meat ones.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gideon: Chicken is just a "higher vegetable". It's the only "mammal" that can lose it's head and still survive.


Oh yeah???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...hot dogs made with from chicken."

Do what now?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gideon: Chicken is just a "higher vegetable". It's the only "mammal" that can lose it's head and still survive.


1) Chickens are not mammals
2) They can't live without a head. The famous headless chicken still had it's brain. More like it lost it's face.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a certain point, and if you look at the full range of behaviors on a chicken, they're practically indistinguishable...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Years ago I tried a vegan hot dog and didn't like it.  Has the taste improved any to resemble a beef hot dog?


I've tried a few not too long ago. The taste is pretty close. The texture is off.

But if you are vegan and craving a hotdog flavor; you probably should not be vegan.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The hot dog stand mistakenly had a "vegan" sticker affixed to it, angering vegans across Israel."
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chickens ARE vegetarians, so it counts.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Years ago I tried a vegan hot dog and didn't like it.  Has the taste improved any to resemble a beef hot dog?


Field Roast's Stadium Classic hot dogs are pretty good and they have a Frankfurter that is more like one of those 'better hot dogs'. I like them both but prefer the Stadium Classic because they seem 'closer' to the real thing for me. My wife prefers the Frankfurter because it's more filling, 'meatier' in texture.

Hot Dog 'flavor' isn't usually very 'meat' tasting and they're usually pork. Smoke is the flavor you get from a hot dog, primarily. I'd say the Frankfurter is more like a 'beef' hot dog and the Stadum Classics are more like the common pork ones.

With that said, the Beyond Bratworst is way above both of those if that's the kind of thing you're into.

My grandfather ate one without noticing any difference and told me it was the best he ever had. Except he tends to exaggerate out of politeness. (Which is weird because he's not generally polite, like..at all.)

/Beyond's Italian sausages are even better!
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gideon: Chicken is just a "higher vegetable". It's the only "mammal" that can lose it's head and still survive.


Except that chickens aren't mammals.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hot dog stand mistakenly had a "vegan" sticker affixed to it, angering vegans across Israel.

In Hell they make you take a long road trip with an Israeli vegan.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
turns out it was a hot dog sit
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrific. Everyone know you can't make a decent hot dog without pork anus and rat feces.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Those poor vegans, whatever will they do now that they have ingested...*gasp*...meat.


Be angry that they were tricked into eating something that they are adamantly against consuming.

Just as you might be if someone slipped you something you found disgusting and later found out you were tricked into eating. Like maybe snails, squids, or octopuses...  but not limited to...
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still weiners damn wieners tag where u at?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegans join the rest of humanity in discovering that things they don't want to eat are actually used in making hot dogs.  Film at eleven.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't use Hebrew National franks?

/don't know if HN even makes a vegan dog
//don't particularly care
///it would probably be the only decent vegan frank on the market
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lillya: They still weiners damn wieners tag where u at?


Weieieners
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: chickens aren't mammals.


Yeah, they're birds. So what?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Years ago I tried a vegan hot dog and didn't like it.  Has the taste improved any to resemble a beef hot dog?


Cows are purely herbivores. QED  beef is a vegetable
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"The hot dog stand mistakenly had a "vegan" sticker affixed to it, angering vegans across Israel."

So, nothing new since vegans are in a perpetual state of anger anyway.  That's in addition to being in a perpetual state of "needs to complain about everything".
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: The hot dog stand mistakenly had a "vegan" sticker affixed to it, angering vegans across Israel.

In Hell they make you take a long road trip with an Israeli vegan.


Israeli vegans will park in front of restaurants and play videos of animals being slaughtered.

/ assholes
// מטורפים
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Good news, you're no longer vegans! You can eat meat now!  I mean you're already going to hell for eating meat, so may as well keep doing it and enjoy.  At least you'll be in good company when you go.

Unless Hell is just you and a bunch of vegans... in which case, wow, that sucks.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gideon: Chicken is just a "higher vegetable". It's the only "mammal" that can lose it's head and still survive.


Extra points for the surplus apostrophe.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Chickens ARE vegetarians, so it counts.


Said by someone who has obviously never seen a chicken in real life. Chickens will eat anything they can fit in their faceholes, including mice and even baby chicks.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Number one, chickens are mammals; Number two, chickens fight all the time; and Number three, the purpose of the chicken is to flip out and kill people.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Years ago I tried a vegan hot dog and didn't like it.  Has the taste improved any to resemble a beef hot dog?


Put enough onion, mustard, and garlic on one.

Anyways, what is this "beef" hot dog you speak of?  I haven't seen a hot dog that wasn't finely ground mystery meat with filler.  Sounds to me like a vegan hotdog is just a regular one with less sinew and other connective tissue.
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Chickens ARE vegetarians, so it counts.


From seeing my friend's chickens go after bugs and worms, no they are definitely not.  They're little bastard dinosaurs that will eat anything they can.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: gideon: Chicken is just a "higher vegetable". It's the only "mammal" that can lose it's head and still survive.

Some might say that chickens are not mammals, but than how do you explain this product?
[upload.wikimedia.org image 425x652]


I'd readily drink chicken milk versus entomilk
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Peejay: Anyways, what is this "beef" hot dog you speak of?  I haven't seen a hot dog that wasn't finely ground mystery meat with filler.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Number one, chickens are mammals; Number two, chickens fight all the time; and Number three, the purpose of the chicken is to flip out and kill people.


That's why I only eat chickens that have ethically committed seppuku with fully biodegradable frisbees.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Chuck87: Years ago I tried a vegan hot dog and didn't like it.  Has the taste improved any to resemble a beef hot dog?

Cows are purely herbivores. QED  beef is a vegetable


Well...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Cows eat small animals sometimes.  So do deer.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they were chicken and not pork.  Best spin I can put on it.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jew-ish.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Fear the Clam: The hot dog stand mistakenly had a "vegan" sticker affixed to it, angering vegans across Israel.

In Hell they make you take a long road trip with an Israeli vegan.

Israeli vegans will park in front of restaurants and play videos of animals being slaughtered.

/ assholes
// מטורפים


But do they take the urinal next to you and ask you to hold their machine gun?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Mister Peejay: Anyways, what is this "beef" hot dog you speak of?  I haven't seen a hot dog that wasn't finely ground mystery meat with filler.

[Fark user image 740x784]


They need an egg cream.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
