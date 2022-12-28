 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave music has been preempted for replays of Trifectarama 2022 and pastFORWARD Festival 2022. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
may or may not be in the thread today. but at least i'm not christmas warehousing.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sziasztok.
Last show of the year
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

My unexpected lock-screen gift from Windows:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy almost New Year!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Actual picture of me running around this week... present-ish for now, tho
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonjour y'all. Here for the penguins.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oswaldo Diaz end of year special
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos Professor Dong

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should put some Neo-Folk on there! love that genre.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did I not do a flyer for pastFORWARD Festival 2022?

*checks profile*

*photoshop monkey hangs head in shame*
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who Pulled The Alarm?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trifecterama! Probably my favorite pF! Also, I'm here for the last show of the year.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Who Pulled The Alarm?

[i.pinimg.com image 355x480]


I do not miss the time (and hairspray) it took to get my hair to look like that. lol
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anya kibaszott kurva szar internet!
Everything just hung & I had to restart just in time for the end of the first block.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: pc_gator: Who Pulled The Alarm?

[i.pinimg.com image 355x480]

I do not miss the time (and hairspray) it took to get my hair to look like that. lol


I don't miss the fixative that gave me the same hairstyle all weekend, no matter what....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Uranus: NeoMoxie: pc_gator: Who Pulled The Alarm?

[i.pinimg.com image 355x480]

I do not miss the time (and hairspray) it took to get my hair to look like that. lol

I don't miss the fixative that gave me the same hairstyle all weekend, no matter what....


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
March of the Penguins!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those drums are thunderous
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Woohoo
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
