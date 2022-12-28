 Skip to content
(PsyPost)   Facebook makes depressed people more depressed. No word yet on what Fark does   (psypost.org) divider line
67
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mononipple.  Repeated Fark use increases areola size, and some of yours are already touching.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes old people feel older?
 
Markus5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Drunky people more drunky?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Facebook is for already miserable people. That it doesn't make them happy is by design. It's not intended to make people happy. It's intended to confirm their biases and assumptions.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Social Media is making people depressed! Let's fight The Man and join Mastodon!"

"Will it be better for people's mental health?"

"No, but their depression will at least be decentralized."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh please stop. Facebook is what ever users make it. Seriously.  It let's you stop and start seeing stuff.  It's completely user driven.  If Facebook is farking you up. That means you should change what the fark up you comment, like, and click on ....jfc. you farking fark heads. Fml.
/
I'm not defending FB.  But. Seriously take responsibility for what a user driven site is showing you. It's up to you.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pedaling backwards.
 
drayno76
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark makes cynical people more cynical.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Munden: Mononipple.  Repeated Fark use increases areola size, and some of yours are already touching.


stop looking at me
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
:

media.tenor.comView Full Size

/mostly
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

drayno76: Fark makes cynical people more cynical.


My words exactly
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We know what the pol tab does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So does Twitter make assholes assholier?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Facebook is for already miserable people. That it doesn't make them happy is by design. It's not intended to make people happy. It's intended to confirm their biases and assumptions.


Actually it's made to keep your eyes on the site. That fighting is best to do that.  Is our own individual issue. And mostly our own fault. Sites shouldn't limit back for to like two replies that have a response and counter and done. Conversation is over. Outside of that. The rest is on users.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just point and laugh.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark CLEARLY aggravates preexisting Gynecomastia.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drayno76: Fark makes cynical people more cynical.


I remember my less cynical days.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: :

[media.tenor.com image 392x498] [View Full Size image _x_]
/mostly


username checks out
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Munden: Mononipple.  Repeated Fark use increases areola size, and some of yours are already touching.


Mononipple? Sounds like a Shelbyville Reddit thing.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Facebook is pretty good for supporting local businesses, non-profits, and em..."looking in" on high-school crushes.

I mostly use it to network with small breweries, spread the word for animal-rescues, and harvest memes.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FARK makes drunks freshly drunker!
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Markus5: Drunky people more drunky?


Stumbled in here to slur this.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It enables groupthink, on fark, on FB, on Twitter, et al.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Buried In Cyberspace
Youtube NHwR0ZH4ixo
 
NoGods
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark used to be my personal erotica site.

/used to be
//fondly remembers redhead threads.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MBooda: So does Twitter make assholes assholier?


That's just the internet in general, really.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But I need it. There is literally no other way to talk to people or share things
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
acegif.comView Full Size
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phygz: It enables groupthink, on fark, on FB, on Twitter, et al.


agreed!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a friend that tells me reading everyone's updates is depressing - that her social media "friends" are always doing fun things and their lives are so perfect. I've pointed out they're all liars and only fishing for attention, but she still takes them all at face value as she continues to get more depressed scrolling through updates. It's genuinely sad to watch, but apparently it's providing something to continue to engage in the mentally harmful behavior.
 
alex10294
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drayno76: Fark makes cynical people more cynical.


That used to be the case.  Now it's full of whiners.

/I recognize the irony (misused for your pleasure)
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Oh please stop. Facebook is what ever users make it. Seriously.  It let's you stop and start seeing stuff.  It's completely user driven.  If Facebook is farking you up. That means you should change what the fark up you comment, like, and click on ....jfc. you farking fark heads. Fml.
/
I'm not defending FB.  But. Seriously take responsibility for what a user driven site is showing you. It's up to you.


My FB feed is cool: vintage bicycles, music links, science memes.  FB is what you make it.
 
discoballer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Oh please stop. Facebook is what ever users make it. Seriously.  It let's you stop and start seeing stuff.  It's completely user driven.  If Facebook is farking you up. That means you should change what the fark up you comment, like, and click on ....jfc. you farking fark heads. Fml.
/
I'm not defending FB.  But. Seriously take responsibility for what a user driven site is showing you. It's up to you.


Last I checked the users don't actually design Facebook. Or moderate Facebook.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Drunker.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: I have a friend that tells me reading everyone's updates is depressing - that her social media "friends" are always doing fun things and their lives are so perfect. I've pointed out they're all liars and only fishing for attention


Not so CSB.

My best friend from high school always posted lovey-dovey pictures with his wife and kids. Looked like a perfect, loving family. Everyone was so happy.

One day seemingly out of the blue, he posted a picture that he was moving out of the house because he and the wife were getting a divorce.
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Felcome to Wark
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I quit facebook at the start of the pandemic in early 2020, I don't miss it.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It makes you depressed.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Facebook is the only place with a fatter user base than Fark...probably.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
BEFORE Fark

Fark user imageView Full Size



AFTER Fark

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Oh please stop. Facebook is what ever users make it. Seriously.  It let's you stop and start seeing stuff.  It's completely user driven.  If Facebook is farking you up. That means you should change what the fark up you comment, like, and click on ....jfc. you farking fark heads. Fml.
/
I'm not defending FB.  But. Seriously take responsibility for what a user driven site is showing you. It's up to you.


It's absolutely not how you describe. FB intentionally sends inflammatory news and posts to users because these get the most engagement.

FFS there was a Congressional Hearing about it. Check it out
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: I have a friend that tells me reading everyone's updates is depressing - that her social media "friends" are always doing fun things and their lives are so perfect. I've pointed out they're all liars and only fishing for attention, but she still takes them all at face value as she continues to get more depressed scrolling through updates. It's genuinely sad to watch, but apparently it's providing something to continue to engage in the mentally harmful behavior.


Others having fun shouldn't make you sad. If you dislike someone having fun. Maybe you don't like them? Seriously.  When I see my ex having a vacation I'm happy for them.  I could never foot the bill for a vacation.
Hell. Not having to the stress of valentine's day is so amazing. I think people sad about February 14 need to change their perspective.  I see it as less anxiety.  Which is a positive.  Maybe not having to blow someone should be other people's positive?

We choose what and how we feel about things. If you aren't happy for someone on your Facebook Maybe farking remove/block/silence or sleep them. There are many options.  People are being lazy / or self flogging.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i get depressed every time i have to log into that horrible site to post some stupid shiat for my job.
it's a place for little lonely people to feel important.
COVID killed any good Facebook had.
 
gadian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If any of your friends on Facebook are posting about how great their lives are, truthfully their lives are proportionately unhappy.  Happy people don't post about their great lives, happy people are living their great lives.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: waxbeans: Oh please stop. Facebook is what ever users make it. Seriously.  It let's you stop and start seeing stuff.  It's completely user driven.  If Facebook is farking you up. That means you should change what the fark up you comment, like, and click on ....jfc. you farking fark heads. Fml.
/
I'm not defending FB.  But. Seriously take responsibility for what a user driven site is showing you. It's up to you.

My FB feed is cool: vintage bicycles, music links, science memes.  FB is what you make it.


Exactly.
Mine is mostly food: food trucks. Snack brands. Caffeine.  Workout supplements.  Restaurants.  Cats. And trans/LGBTQIA
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Facebook is for already miserable people. That it doesn't make them happy is by design. It's not intended to make people happy. It's intended to confirm their biases and assumptions.


Agreed.

Its a good thing that we don't do any of that over here!
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The Bunyip: I have a friend that tells me reading everyone's updates is depressing - that her social media "friends" are always doing fun things and their lives are so perfect. I've pointed out they're all liars and only fishing for attention

Not so CSB.

My best friend from high school always posted lovey-dovey pictures with his wife and kids. Looked like a perfect, loving family. Everyone was so happy.

One day seemingly out of the blue, he posted a picture that he was moving out of the house because he and the wife were getting a divorce.


oh! oh! I know a few of those guys.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: phygz: It enables groupthink, on fark, on FB, on Twitter, et al.

agreed!


Sorry, anyone who agrees with the likes of me is automatically assumed to be a Russian nazi republican trumper.
Although I'm none of those things, the groupthink is strong on the poltab.
Enjoy your new label.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
PolTab is actively bad for my mental health
 
