(Twitter) Kickboxer Andrew Tate: Owner of 33 high-end automobiles. Teenager Greta Thornburg: Owner of one kickboxer
142
    Amusing, shot  
142 Comments
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd think seeing proof he owns a car, much less 33 of them, is required.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hello, police?  An assertive Scandinavian Millennial just murdered a douchebag on Twitter.   What?  No, no help is required.  Just calling so you can help get the word out.  It's epic."
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What point did Tate even think he was going to make, here?

SDE indeed
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It's literally all brand. It's designed specifically to get attention for it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A kickboxer doesn't have the cash for any of those cars.

Or the profile to be able to buy them
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to know the difference between these two people?

I've heard of Greta Thunberg. Never heard of Andrew Tate.

That's not the difference, however. The difference is that Greta Thunberg wouldn't care either way about the truth of that statement. But Andrew Tate absolutely would.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Facts.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say call a priest to give Mr. Tate last rites but there is nothing left of him to give last rites to.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is all you need to know:

Classic Tate W
Youtube VhgLyvP0Y5A


probably NSFW
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Desperate need for validation and to "prove" his masculinity to his brain-dead followers.

He's also a known grifter who's under federal investigation.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could own a thousand cars and it wouldn't matter as far as emissions are concerned. It's not like he can drive more than one at once.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you're a 'kickboxer' and have those cars, it means you're terrible with money and will be broke very soon.
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

They're both insufferable.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Andrew Tate's response (which I am not posting here): "Hurr de durr Greta is a guy herp derp potatoe faaaaart!"
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I meant, I am not going to post the actual tweet, which is what I would normally do.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Since big dick energy seems to be a thing today, can someone explain? Because it appears from available context that it just means "asshole."
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see she's old enough to have learned about life's disappointments.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

That was beautiful. No notes.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think by now Greta has the most finely tuned "fark off troll" responses in the universe. Possibly only rivaled by AOC.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sweep the leg.
 
blastoh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Think peak toxic masculinity.  That guy. That bro.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Aight, Gramma, back to the home with you

educated: Since big dick energy seems to be a thing today, can someone explain? Because it appears from available context that it just means "asshole."


It's a stupid Gen Z saying for anyone who has more than TFG in their lap
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It's strange comparing 1800s white tie to that monstrosity of an outfit.  It's like a cargo cult imitation of high society dress.  What's with the weird slip-on shoes with white tops?  It just looks stupid.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oof. That's harsh
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

To date, I have never once seen it used on Fark properly.

It means confidence without cockiness.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He knows Rimac took over Bugatti, right?

While it's doubtful Bugatti will abandon ICE, hybrid engines are really likely.

Almost all high end brands are switching to hybrids or electrics.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's easy for 19-year-old Greta to manhandle Tate because Tate is a 12-year-olds idea of a man.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How good a kick dancer, really, could he have been if he got more famous for appearing on a game show?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
he's not a kickboxer anymore.  he's a homophobic, misogynistic, alt-right influencer that deserves absolutely none of your time.

/he wasnt worth your time when he was a kickboxer either
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Oh crap WTF did I just watch?
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

That, and Tate isn't too familiar interacting with legal adult women whom he hasn't  kidnapped.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Maybe. That's one of those sports where a select few will be able to make really good money. However, if he's one of those few he seems to be eighties glamrockering his money away not realizing professional combat sports athletes don't have a long shelf life and most won't have any other skills to fall back on.

Just maintaining, securing, and insuring that many cars of that nature would burn several million dollars a year. He'll likely be broke, both financially and physically, by age 45.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Greta got an A from the AOC School of Clapback.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
However many cars you own, you can drive only one at a time. Your emissions would be the average of all of them, not the total. I know you wanted your emissions to be high just to own the libs, Andrew, so this probably hurts your feelings to realize that.

And it would also trigger Andrew to know that even supercars are gradually getting hybridization and electrification designed into their products.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ole Chinless Tate still scamming incels out of Fortnite money. - If he's so rich, why can't he afford a chin?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My Toyota pickup with bad rings burns way more oil than any of those supercars!  Yes, I need to get that fixed.
 
snarky kong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

This is basically the exact opposite of it. Explained a couple posts down as confident without cockiness.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: He could own a thousand cars and it wouldn't matter as far as emissions are concerned. It's not like he can drive more than one at once.


Maybe he has people.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Because he isn't a kickboxer anymore. He's a toxic-masculinity social media grifter who sells dumb-expensive "how to be an awesome alpha-male like me" programs. Part of that program is helping make and promote his social media stupidity.

He's on the same level as people like Liver King and Mike O'Hearn, and just as much a liar and fraud, if not more so.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.

The same way that "Woke" and "Liberal" means anything that Republicans want them to.
 
Veloram
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I realize that she's 19 and is a teenager in the literal sense of the word, but she's an adult now. Can we stop patronizing her yet?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Absolutely correct.

Most of the time these vehicles are simply leased or short rentals since 90% of the people who "own" them can't afford the MSRP, let alone the $10,000+ per incident maintenance costs.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CTE is a hell of a drug.
 
