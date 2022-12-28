 Skip to content
(CNN)   Southwest's response to their thousands of cancelations: Hope you kept your receipts   (cnn.com) divider line
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Southwest is gonna get sued.

Mark my words.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Oh, Southwest is gonna get sued.

Mark my words.


Just as long as they don't get a government bailout.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airlines don't just give you your money back.  You have to take it.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in here somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: kb7rky: Oh, Southwest is gonna get sued.

Mark my words.

Just as long as they don't get a government bailout.


No, they get a bailout, but they get nationalized. All assets become property of the US government. USPS could use more planes
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're optimistic to be back on track before next week," Jordan said.

Next week????? LOL
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sue them out of existence.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 293x427]
Sue them out of existence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Budget airline known for shiat as stupid as non-assigned seats gets their ass handed to them when they needed liquidity due to a large weather event.

I mean, people, you get what you pay for.

Maybe try not flying with the worst budget airlines known to man next time?
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a clown show
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I don't fly near a holiday. This time, Southwest. Next Thanksgiving, it'll be somebody else.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: kb7rky: Oh, Southwest is gonna get sued.

Mark my words.

Just as long as they don't get a government bailout.


They already got one. I think it was supposed to be used to fix stuff so this kind of thing doesn't happen
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwest Airlines does not have interline agreements with other carriers that would allow its agents to rebook passengers on a different airline, narrowing the options for stranded passengers.
"Southwest is unique in the industry in that we don't have codeshare partners. That is just part of our business model," a Southwest spokesperson told CNN.

These idiots are having a contest with that Santos asshole for most absurd responses to reasonable questions, right?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitch Hedberg - The donut joke
Youtube xPq0-8dyl8I
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: This is why I don't fly near a holiday. This time, Southwest. Next Thanksgiving, it'll be somebody else.


No, it will most likely be Southwest again.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Tell customers on the app to go to the airport to a ticket agent if they want help
2. Have customers arrested who go to the airport to a ticket agent for help
3. ?
4. Profit! Plus shorter lines cause you just keep arresting everyone in line.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say nationalize Southwest but maybe dont take the absolute worst of the worst.  Let southwest get sued out of existence.  Nationalize JetBlue.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has no-one watched the government advisory film, Planes Trains and Automobiles?!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember one time I had a family situation come up and had to fly from Paris to Dallas to Scranton and had to take a van with these band people from Scranton just to get back to Chicago.

Even that was less zany than what Southwest is doing to these people.

/I'll never forget their heartwarming rendition of "Polka Polka Polka" on the 11 hour drive to Chi-town
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Southwest Airlines does not have interline agreements with other carriers that would allow its agents to rebook passengers on a different airline, narrowing the options for stranded passengers.
"Southwest is unique in the industry in that we don't have codeshare partners. That is just part of our business model," a Southwest spokesperson told CNN.

These idiots are having a contest with that Santos asshole for most absurd responses to reasonable questions, right?


The only way Soutwest could win that contest is if they claim their planes are grounded because they honor all Jew-ish holidays.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I'd say nationalize Southwest but maybe dont take the absolute worst of the worst.  Let southwest get sued out of existence.  Nationalize JetBlue.


And leave Allegiant, Frontier, and Spirit in business?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: kb7rky: Oh, Southwest is gonna get sued.

Mark my words.

Just as long as they don't get a government bailout.


Consider your point made, dude.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Weaver95: kb7rky: Oh, Southwest is gonna get sued.

Mark my words.

Just as long as they don't get a government bailout.

Consider your point made, dude.


I take nothing for granted anymore. Hammer that shiat home constantly, because you have to these days or nobody listens.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In three weeks, everyone will go right back to booking the cheapest flight they can.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: Teddy Brosevelt: I'd say nationalize Southwest but maybe dont take the absolute worst of the worst.  Let southwest get sued out of existence.  Nationalize JetBlue.

And leave Allegiant, Frontier, and Spirit in business?


Those are the airlines made specifically for the killjoys that don't like reclining seats.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Southwest used to have its shiat together, or so I thought. Pretty sure there was a leadership change that is the cause of all this. It takes a while, but if you have bad leadership, the company eventually suffers. See also Sears / K Mart, General Electric.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I take nothing for granted anymore. Hammer that shiat home constantly, because you have to these days or nobody listens.


You can count on the handout. Socialism for the rich, capitalism for the poor.

Biden will probably sign a law making it illegal for SWA workers to take a day off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I remember one time I had a family situation come up and had to fly from Paris to Dallas to Scranton and had to take a van with these band people from Scranton just to get back to Chicago.

Even that was less zany than what Southwest is doing to these people.

/I'll never forget their heartwarming rendition of "Polka Polka Polka" on the 11 hour drive to Chi-town


THOSE AREN'T PILLOWS!!!!!
 
Dafatone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Southwest used to have its shiat together, or so I thought. Pretty sure there was a leadership change that is the cause of all this. It takes a while, but if you have bad leadership, the company eventually suffers. See also Sears / K Mart, General Electric.


It appears that they never actually had their shiat together? Instead, they didn't bother with covering their asses in case of emergency and passed the savings from not doing so on to consumers in the form of cheaper flights and, ironically, better customer service.

Which works until it doesn't.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Airlines don't just give you your money back.  You have to take it.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Southwest used to have its shiat together, or so I thought. Pretty sure there was a leadership change that is the cause of all this. It takes a while, but if you have bad leadership, the company eventually suffers. See also Sears / K Mart, General Electric.


That. SWA, used to be one of the best. No Frills...but on time and happy employees.
I'll probably go out of my way to avoid SWA next year because the CEO is a jerkhole.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Southwest used to have its shiat together, or so I thought. Pretty sure there was a leadership change that is the cause of all this. It takes a while, but if you have bad leadership, the company eventually suffers. See also Sears / K Mart, General Electric.


Would be pretty ballsy to intentionally kill a franchise. Sears was a slow decline, which is apparently just warmed over death, and Mitt Rmoney forced Kmart to buy them, that way both could die of debt.

I think it's more quarterly bonus, than venture issues.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I'd say nationalize Southwest but maybe dont take the absolute worst of the worst.  Let southwest get sued out of existence.  Nationalize JetBlue.


I know the Fark Socialists are all for nationalizing businesses, but please, please what nationalized business has ever been worth a damn?!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Air travel before airline deregulation: kind of expensive, but pleasant, efficient, and lots of competition between airlines.

Air travel after deregulation: utterly miserable; many airlines wiped out by bankruptcy or consolidation; incipient chaos; and "fark you" to the consumer at every turn.

I want airline regulation back.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's what chargebacks are for.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Teddy Brosevelt: I'd say nationalize Southwest but maybe dont take the absolute worst of the worst.  Let southwest get sued out of existence.  Nationalize JetBlue.

I know the Fark Socialists are all for nationalizing businesses, but please, please what nationalized business has ever been worth a damn?!


The business is already worth no damns, and it's in the national interest to have a working air travel infrastructure.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: That's what chargebacks are for.


That's not going to cover extra hotel nights/car rentals/flights with other airlines and such.
 
tnpir
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Okay, this idea that Southwest is and always has been a shiatshow operation is simply false. Southwest is one of the most successful and highly rated airlines in the country. This current situation is obviously going to knock them down quite a few pegs and it should, because this is beyond ridiculous and inexcusable.

But to say Southwest is worse than, oh I don't know, Spirit? Please.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Noticeably F.A.T.: Weaver95: kb7rky: Oh, Southwest is gonna get sued.

Mark my words.

Just as long as they don't get a government bailout.

Consider your point made, dude.

I take nothing for granted anymore. Hammer that shiat home constantly, because you have to these days or nobody listens.



Yes, because the policymakers and other people who control that situation are definitely Farkers and will surely take your advice and deny SWA a bailout.

Or you're being a repetitive Rain Man on a discussion forum, shouting into an unmonitored void, and nothing you do here will influence anything.

Which do you think is more likely?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Teddy Brosevelt: I'd say nationalize Southwest but maybe dont take the absolute worst of the worst.  Let southwest get sued out of existence.  Nationalize JetBlue.

I know the Fark Socialists are all for nationalizing businesses, but please, please what nationalized business has ever been worth a damn?!


The PWA comes to mind.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Weaver95: Noticeably F.A.T.: Weaver95: kb7rky: Oh, Southwest is gonna get sued.

Mark my words.

Just as long as they don't get a government bailout.

Consider your point made, dude.

I take nothing for granted anymore. Hammer that shiat home constantly, because you have to these days or nobody listens.


Yes, because the policymakers and other people who control that situation are definitely Farkers and will surely take your advice and deny SWA a bailout.

Or you're being a repetitive Rain Man on a discussion forum, shouting into an unmonitored void, and nothing you do here will influence anything.

Which do you think is more likely?


Hey look, an ignore button!
 
fngoofy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Teddy Brosevelt: I'd say nationalize Southwest but maybe dont take the absolute worst of the worst.  Let southwest get sued out of existence.  Nationalize JetBlue.

I know the Fark Socialists are all for nationalizing businesses, but please, please what nationalized business has ever been worth a damn?!


The US Post Office
US Parks System
NOOA
Army Corp of Engineers
US Interstate Highways System
NASA
CDC
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I'd say nationalize Southwest but maybe dont take the absolute worst of the worst.  Let southwest get sued out of existence.  Nationalize JetBlue.


Prior to this shiatshow Southwest was consistently rated one of the top airlines for budget.  I sure as shiat flew them whenever i lowered myself to cattle class.

/boss got us a wheelsup for our firm vegas trip this year, now flying with the plebs makes me cry.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Southwest used to have its shiat together, or so I thought. Pretty sure there was a leadership change that is the cause of all this. It takes a while, but if you have bad leadership, the company eventually suffers. See also Sears / K Mart, General Electric.


Operations (like many systems) is a jenga tower, each of the blocks is a team, process, or system that keeps things running smoothly.  You can optimize for efficiency by removing redundancy quite a bit and have the tower keep standing.  Eventually though, the more you optimize, the easier it is for the tower to collapse.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Budget airline known for shiat as stupid as non-assigned seats gets their ass handed to them when they needed liquidity due to a large weather event.

I mean, people, you get what you pay for.

Maybe try not flying with the worst budget airlines known to man next time?


If there was a Silent Hill clock that only said "blame the victim" we could set it by you.
You're that dependable.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Catsaregreen: Teddy Brosevelt: I'd say nationalize Southwest but maybe dont take the absolute worst of the worst.  Let southwest get sued out of existence.  Nationalize JetBlue.

I know the Fark Socialists are all for nationalizing businesses, but please, please what nationalized business has ever been worth a damn?!

The US Post Office
US Parks System
NOOA
Army Corp of Engineers
US Interstate Highways System
NASA
CDC


None of those things are nationalized businesses, those are government entities.  A nationalized business would be something that used to be private but is now publicly run.  In the US that is some railroads leading to Amtrak, some crap under the TVA, and some temporary stuff (during war, arguably the TARP stuff).
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Maybe try not flying with the worst budget airlines known to man next time?


RyanAir?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All you people ragging on Southwest, I think that you're forgetting that your first two bags fly for free.

Sure, you're going to San Diego and your bags went to Dallas, but it didn't cost you a cent extra.
 
