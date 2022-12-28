 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The Long-Distance wars were so brutal in the mid 90s MCI had to enlist snarky GenXers to taunt AT&T. Also if you personally remember this ad, you should know Dollar General has a sale on ibuprofen right now   (youtube.com) divider line
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
MC who? Anyway . . .

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"snarky GenXers?"

Like there's any other kind.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was a proud employee of MCI 1996-2000. it was a great job and good company.  I liked working there.

Then Bernie Ebbers took over from Worldcom.

The end.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Whatever.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: I was a proud employee of MCI 1996-2000. it was a great job and good company.  I liked working there.

Then Bernie Ebbers took over from Worldcom.

The end.


Austin?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was just telling my kids about this. It was nuts. I'd get a call from AT&T. They'd send me $200 if I switched to them. OK. The very next month, Sprint called. They'd give me $300 to switch back. I rarely ever made any long-distance phone calls. I was raking in the cash at that point. I probably switched four or maybe even five times in the course of a year. I think they finally caught on and stopped all those programs. That's right about the time cell phones started becoming more prevalent.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bula Vinaka, beachside!
 
