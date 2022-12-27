 Skip to content
(KMOV St. Louis)   They should find these advocates somewhere to live   (kmov.com)
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm thinking they're all "warming buses"
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh those crazy millennials and their advocato toast.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Time and again, it is been shown that the cheapest way to handle homelessness is to provide housing. The cheapest way to handle drug addiction is by risk reduction and treating it like a health issue. The cheapest way to handle mental illness is to provide comprehensive mental health care.

Instead, we spend vastly larger sums of money on things that punish homelessness, drug addiction and mental illness without making the problem lessen.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was just thinking for a 3 bucks a day you can ride the bus all day. And then I remember the time I saw some poor soul being harassed because they feel asleep.  Humanity is farking disgusting.  I'm glad we're killing each other.  This all needs to end.  Happy 2023 .
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Time and again, it is been shown that the cheapest way to handle homelessness is to provide housing. The cheapest way to handle drug addiction is by risk reduction and treating it like a health issue. The cheapest way to handle mental illness is to provide comprehensive mental health care.

Instead, we spend vastly larger sums of money on things that punish homelessness, drug addiction and mental illness without making the problem lessen.


💯
 
