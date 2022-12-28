 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Thieves break into diaper service thinking it was the marijuana dispensary next door. Well, that stinks   (cbsnews.com) divider line
johnphantom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't wait till it is federally legalized and massive cannabis farms appear with safe banking making it like trading in cigarettes or alcohol.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not the good sh*t, apparently.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I can't wait till it is federally legalized and massive cannabis farms appear with safe banking making it like trading in cigarettes or alcohol.


Neither can legions of republicans who will be investing in the stocks, and then also profiting off of financial penalties and for-profit prisons for unlicensed dealers/growers/etc.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least they'll be ready to shiat their pants when the cops arrive to arrest them
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I can't wait till it is federally legalized and massive cannabis farms appear with safe banking making it like trading in cigarettes or alcohol.


One part of my wants to respect schumer for at least taking a moral stand and wanting to pass the legalization bill first. The other part thinks we could have had federal legalization this last session if he hadn't and simply left banking as a rider in the funding bill.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
" what are you in for!"
"I stole some dirty diapers."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jokes on them, I've been stashing my dope in Johnson's underwear for decades.
 
