(NPR)   "We've had clear skies in the United States for several days now, more or less, and Southwest is the only airline that is failing so spectacularly here"   (npr.org) divider line
71
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No bail outs. Let them die.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am set to fly home from Reno to Tulsa on SWA on December 31.  Not sure what is going to happen
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Mayor Pete's chance to shine a light on them.   I hope something comes of all this.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom had her Indy to Orlando flight canceled at the last minute yesterday.  She can't fly out until Saturday.  What a shiatshow.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MycroftHolmes: I am set to fly home from Reno to Tulsa on SWA on December 31.  Not sure what is going to happen


Start loading on carbs for the long flight home, hope your arms dont get too tired from flapping.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwest used to be one of the best carriers with the best customer service in the industry.... Man wtf happened in the last 10 years or so to them? They straight fell the fark apart.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Literally gobsmacked a corp based in Texas cannot handle a basic thing like a day of harsh weather.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This is Mayor Pete's chance to shine a light on them.   I hope something comes of all this.


He is. He was on PBS Newshour last night, in fact, making it very clear that Southwest is alone among airlines in failing this abysmally, that he expects them to make everything right per their financial obligations to cuatomers, and that there will be consequences if they don't.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Southwest used to be one of the best carriers with the best customer service in the industry.... Man wtf happened in the last 10 years or so to them? They straight fell the fark apart.


Management.  Mismanagement, really.

Doing everything in their power to get to least cost to give themselves bonuses in the executive suites.  And as always, they cut too deep.  And executive levels never take the blame, unless pressed by an external force.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I am set to fly home from Reno to Tulsa on SWA on December 31.  Not sure what is going to happen


You'll be stuck in Reno unless you find other arrangements. Sad. I can empathize.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Southwest used to be one of the best carriers with the best customer service in the industry.... Man wtf happened in the last 10 years or so to them? They straight fell the fark apart.


I think they decided to be a discount carrier.

So, you get what you pay for.

Never go full Spirit Air.
 
powhound
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Southwest used to be one of the best carriers with the best customer service in the industry.... Man wtf happened in the last 10 years or so to them? They straight fell the fark apart.


Well, if you rtfa it points out the basic point-to-point model (vs hub-and-spoke) being an issue compounded with outdated crew scheduling software.

I guess you could rtfa like everyone else.

/
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 Countdown until the right claimed this is a false flag operation to make Buttigieg look good in advanced of 2024.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me a company backburnered it's entire it infrastructure- likely at the warning of several engineers who have told management for decades 'we are an outage away from complete meltdown - and then it completely does that very thing...and their management is in shock?

Ignore your stitched together backend Errrthing at your own peril, Corporate America  - and you are one outage away from a crisis like this.

/and no...just rebooting won't fix shiat at this stage.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I am set to fly home from Reno to Tulsa on SWA on December 31.  Not sure what is going to happen


You might as well shoot a man just to watch him die ( and get free room and board for a while)
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I am set to fly home from Reno to Tulsa on SWA on December 31.  Not sure what is going to happen


What year?
 
oldweasel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: You mean to tell me a company backburnered it's entire it infrastructure- likely at the warning of several engineers who have told management for decades 'we are an outage away from complete meltdown - and then it completely does that very thing...and their management is in shock?

Ignore your stitched together backend Errrthing at your own peril, Corporate America  - and you are one outage away from a crisis like this.

/and no...just rebooting won't fix shiat at this stage.


The problem is they had a similar incident in October of 2021, so the evidence was there that this was likely going to happen again, so anything after that should be viewed as gross negligence on the part of the executive suite
 
Quemapueblo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Day ending in "y"...
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: MycroftHolmes: I am set to fly home from Reno to Tulsa on SWA on December 31.  Not sure what is going to happen

You'll be stuck in Reno unless you find other arrangements. Sad. I can empathize.


I've had an easier time flying to Knoxville or Kalamazoo than getting to or from Reno.
 
abbarach
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Zombies ate my neighbors: Southwest used to be one of the best carriers with the best customer service in the industry.... Man wtf happened in the last 10 years or so to them? They straight fell the fark apart.

I think they decided to be a discount carrier.

So, you get what you pay for.

Never go full Spirit Air.


I saw a joke yesterday that Southwest's new tagline should be "Todays Spirit, Tomorrows Frontier"
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Wall Street Journal has a good explanation why SW is having so much trouble ... they don't use a hub-and-spoke system like the rest of the industry, so their crews and planes are stranded at odd points.

Everyone hates the hub system - until they don't.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abbarach: I saw a joke yesterday that Southwest's new tagline should be "Todays Spirit, Tomorrows Frontier"


I'm good at creating sales slogans. here's mine for Southwest.

Yesterday's Technology, today!
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I am set to fly home from Reno to Tulsa on SWA on December 31.  Not sure what is going to happen


Let me get you a bus schedule for the Dirty Dog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: The Wall Street Journal has a good explanation why SW is having so much trouble ... they don't use a hub-and-spoke system like the rest of the industry, so their crews and planes are stranded at odd points.

Everyone hates the hub system - until they don't.


But... We've had bad weather before. I can almost swear we have.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SouthWest used to be an airline where it was all about cooperation, passengers and staff included.

Now I'm sensing a bit of work-to-rule.  This comes from mismanagement.

In the storm, many crew found their own way home and their location is unknown.

But even if Southwest had an app that could situate every employee, my sense is that many employees would refuse to use it.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looking to buy tickets to OKC for my grandma's 95th birthday and I have a choice of Southwest for $100 thanks to a workplace perk program or full price ($700) for American. I think I'll go with American? I can guarantee I won't have to sit in the middle and my chances of getting stuck in Oklahoma for any longer than necessary will be less.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I am set to fly home from Reno to Tulsa on SWA on December 31.  Not sure what is going to happen


If you get on Greyhound today you might be home by the 31st.
 
realmolo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's all about greed.

The CEOs and shareholders take a huge chunk of airline revenues for themselves, instead of putting that money back into operations.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anyone ever watch the early 2000's airline series?

It's about southwest.  It's on YouTube.  They seem.to overbook 100% of their flights.  While I know that's common, and when it works it works, but when it doesn't it's a disaster.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Eh. This has happened before - it's just how Southwest operates. Planes take off in one part of the country in the morning and by night end up in a totally different part. A large percentage of flights start or go through areas affected by the storm so the entire route network is degraded to the point of collapse. In a day or two, however, everything will be back to normal.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: SouthWest used to be an airline where it was all about cooperation, passengers and staff included.

Now I'm sensing a bit of work-to-rule.  This comes from mismanagement.

In the storm, many crew found their own way home and their location is unknown.

But even if Southwest had an app that could situate every employee, my sense is that many employees would refuse to use it.


They are apparently having to manually call employees to determine locations.

If Southwest survives this...it will be a miracle the likes of which would only be Biblical in nature.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I am set to fly home from Reno to Tulsa on SWA on December 31.  Not sure what is going to happen


You better start driving.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: You'll be stuck in Reno unless you find other arrangements. Sad. I can empathize.


I read that as funeral arrangements
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm supposed to be in the air right now, but Southwest cancelled my visit to Arizona. I am displeased.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Countdown until the right claimed this is a false flag operation to make Buttigieg look good in advanced of 2024.


I mean.... we are talking about people who earnestly believe a script written in 2020 and in production and post for over a year and a half is a conspiracy to make Elon Musk look bad.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Eh. This has happened before - it's just how Southwest operates. Planes take off in one part of the country in the morning and by night end up in a totally different part. A large percentage of flights start or go through areas affected by the storm so the entire route network is degraded to the point of collapse. In a day or two, however, everything will be back to normal.


They've canceled flights until Saturday. Since last Friday.
 
tnpir
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a dedicated user and fan of Southwest Airlines with A-List status and a shiat-ton of Rapid Rewards miles, I am really stunned at how bad this has been and can only hope they recover quickly. I refuse--REFUSE, I SAY--to start using American Airlines on a regular basis.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Surprised the new poster Piedmont hasn't been by with some light taunting.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: SouthWest used to be an airline where it was all about cooperation, passengers and staff included.

Now I'm sensing a bit of work-to-rule.  This comes from mismanagement.

In the storm, many crew found their own way home and their location is unknown.

But even if Southwest had an app that could situate every employee, my sense is that many employees would refuse to use it.


According to news reports yesterday, Southwest still has a really old, anachronistic system for actually giving crew assignments to the employees.  The employees have to CALL IN and someone has to look them up and tell them what their assignment is.  Yesterday the wait time from call to actually receiving your assignment was reportedly as long as 16 hours.  No wonder almost nothing went anywhere, most of the scheduled departure times passed before the crew even knew it was supposed to be their flight!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: [Fark user image image 640x354]


Funny. Except I think those people stuck actually paid for tickets.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This may be enlightening

https://defcon.social/@tprophet/109588899812358967
 
Danack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Man wtf happened in the last 10 years or so to them? They straight fell the fark apart.


They expanded a lot and the software they use to manage their business wasn't updated.

Allegedly, if a pilot or flight crew didn't make a flight (e.g. due to the flight being cancelled) someone would need to go into their computer system and manually edit where the flight crew was going to be, instead of the destination city.

With so many flights cancelled due to weather, that manual editing fell behind actual reality, the whole system began to fall apart. As the data in the system no longer corresponded to reality, more and more manual edits needed to be done for the system to be usable. At some point there was a cascading error and the system became useless.

https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/southwest-flight-cancellations-winter-storm-tuesday/index.html
"From what I can tell, Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews are, let alone their own passengers, let alone baggage," said Buttigieg, adding that he also spoke with leaders of the airline's unions representing flight attendants and pilots.

https://en.reddit.com/r/SouthwestAirlines/comments/zx1pof/im_a_southwest_airlines_flight_attendant_that_has/j1y43ek/
One FA who was kicked out of her hotel & couldn't find another & couldn't get through to scheduling told me she was headed to the WN crew lounge which was basically functioning as a homeless shelter for stranded pilots & FAs who could not get hotels.

Allegedly, the model of routes Southwest airlines uses, point-to-point rather than hub-and-spoke is a factor in the breakdown. At hubs, it is more likely to have spare pilots/crew available, whereas with point-to-point any lack of pilots/crew are going to be more permanent.

But basically, the software system they use to operate the company just wasn't up to the task.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmaster: I read that as funeral arrangements


Well, unless he's shot by Johnny Cash, it might just be...
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My brother's flight from KC to Baltimore today was obviously cancelled. He kept his rental car and is already to St Louis. They told him that his flight was pushed to January 2nd.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Zombies ate my neighbors: Southwest used to be one of the best carriers with the best customer service in the industry.... Man wtf happened in the last 10 years or so to them? They straight fell the fark apart.

Management.  Mismanagement, really.

Doing everything in their power to get to least cost to give themselves bonuses in the executive suites.  And as always, they cut too deep.  And executive levels never take the blame, unless pressed by an external force.


^^^^^^^This^^^^^^^
They've already started with the "No one want's to work!1!111" Horeshiat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

madgonad: They told him that his flight was pushed to January 2nd.


Ah, I-70 east bound.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know what they need? A huge $10B free gift from the government. Senior management bonuses are all that's needed to turn this around. The person responsible for the company's computer system should get a nice big golden parachute payout and allowed to retire. Then they can contract out to India to get a new system in place within 10 years. Of course, that will cost more than they estimate now so we will have to bail them out again before then.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Airlines are bad? You don't say!!
Next you'll tell me that cable service providers are not very customer friendly.
 
