So they were charging before?
12
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Difficulty: The sperm-bank is a place called "Ukraine" and you will get to freeze along with it.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, if that isn't a sign that the Second World has caught up-to and exceeded the First, I don't know what is.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are cryobanks free where you live, subs?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Translation: expect to die, or have your b4lls shot off.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Freezing sperm is free, getting the same one *you* froze, into your wife, now that is going to cost rubles.

Of course, comrade doctor over here can help, he can do it for free.

now lie down and think of mother Russia.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Are cryobanks free where you live, subs?


They are unnecessary in Siberia comrade.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No one wants your tainted orc sperm. Hurry up and die.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's kind of wild.  They're basically telling the mobilized guys "there's a good chance you're not coming back".  Or, at least that's how it seems.  Maybe this is more common for soldiers deploying than one would think?

Anyhow, I'm not sure I really trust the Russians to really handle the process well.  FTA:

"One Moscow clinic contacted by the BBC said it doubted any quotas to store biomaterial could be promised as they would have all been agreed for 2023."

That sounds an awful lot like the government is telling the soldiers: 'sure thing, we'll freeze your sperm' and then they just immediately discard it or keep it in substandard facilities, or at best keep it in okay facilities but only for a very short period of time. "Mrs. Lebedev, we were sorry to hear of the passing of your husband.  Please contact us in the next 30 days if you would like to make use of his stored samples or they will be discarded."
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You have option to freeze your sperm, but we cannot issue you another sock because of international sanctions.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So they're going to promulgate the procreation of the leftover dregs of their military. Excellent plan.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Freeze em up boys.

I'm sure that the tech that is used to keep it viable, is about as good as the tech you're seeing being blown up on the front lines.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: That's kind of wild.  They're basically telling the mobilized guys "there's a good chance you're not coming back".  Or, at least that's how it seems.  Maybe this is more common for soldiers deploying than one would think?

Anyhow, I'm not sure I really trust the Russians to really handle the process well.  FTA:

"One Moscow clinic contacted by the BBC said it doubted any quotas to store biomaterial could be promised as they would have all been agreed for 2023."

That sounds an awful lot like the government is telling the soldiers: 'sure thing, we'll freeze your sperm' and then they just immediately discard it or keep it in substandard facilities, or at best keep it in okay facilities but only for a very short period of time. "Mrs. Lebedev, we were sorry to hear of the passing of your husband.  Please contact us in the next 30 days if you would like to make use of his stored samples or they will be discarded."


It's Russia.  Whoever is running the clinic isn't going to pay for proper storage... they'll have a fake cryo unit or they just won't let anyone look in the back.   All available money will be redirected into someone's pocket.

And if they have to inseminate some woman, well, sperm is constantly mass-produced.  They don't need specific frozen samples to get a woman pregnant.
 
