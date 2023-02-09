 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSET)   I was arrested, the car was impounded/there was no way for me to avoid being grounded   (wset.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, 17-year-old, Harshad number, mph, Sheriff, mph zone  
•       •       •

794 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 8:35 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The date on that ticket is February 9th, 2023.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I see.  That's the appearance date.  My bad.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I said yesterday, I bet he's white.   He'd be ventilated or have a wood shampoo (so to speak) if not
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Like I said yesterday, I bet he's white.   He'd be ventilated or have a wood shampoo (so to speak) if not


I would be surprised if the kid didn't eat a little gravel during the arrest. Cops don't care on skin color for that.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was the passenger a 14 year old runaway?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

unixpro: The date on that ticket is February 9th, 2023.


Waiting over a month for a court date isn't unusual.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If he was a year older, I guarantee he'd see 4-8 days in jail (suspended down from 60 days).   GDC judges in Virginia don't have much sense of humor about >100.  I had one of my employees get caught on that.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"You have any idea how fast you were going? "
"Not fast enough, you still caught me."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rnatalie: If he was a year older, I guarantee he'd see 4-8 days in jail (suspended down from 60 days).   GDC judges in Virginia don't have much sense of humor about >100.  I had one of my employees get caught on that.


I'm not sure what the law is in Virginia, but in Georgia >100 is a minimum $2K fine, a license suspension, and up to a year in jail.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Defective brakes? I bet he tried the old, "my brakes didn't work" with the cops.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: Was the passenger a 14 year old runaway?


I wonder if mom and dad had to cancel their vacation because of this.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they can get a good enough lawyer, it's probably a $2000 fine for defective brakes and the rest is dropped.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: rnatalie: If he was a year older, I guarantee he'd see 4-8 days in jail (suspended down from 60 days).   GDC judges in Virginia don't have much sense of humor about >100.  I had one of my employees get caught on that.

I'm not sure what the law is in Virginia, but in Georgia >100 is a minimum $2K fine, a license suspension, and up to a year in jail.


Mandatory $250 fine, but it's a class 1 misdemeanor, $2500 fine and/or a year in jail.    Common on the reckless-speed case is 60 days in jail suspended down to 8 (and then you can get 4 if you play your cards right) and you'll lose your license hard for a few weeks and then on an occupational (restricted) for longer.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

unixpro: The date on that ticket is February 9th, 2023.


Did you see what he was driving?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: SpaceMonkey-66: Like I said yesterday, I bet he's white.   He'd be ventilated or have a wood shampoo (so to speak) if not

I would be surprised if the kid didn't eat a little gravel during the arrest. Cops don't care on skin color for that.


Back when I was younger and stupider, got pulled for 101 a d didn't eat gravel.   Granted, I got chewed out and then ticket written for 90/55.  Yeah I'm old, at least in body.  In mind/spirit?  About 18.......
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Got me beat.  I only got up to 106 mph (1969 Pontiac Tempest) when I was 17.  However, I did it on dirt road between two cornfields were I knew there weren't any other cars, let alone cops.  Got the thrill and behaved myself after that.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.