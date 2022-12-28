 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   ICYMI: 2022 Best of Florida wo/man   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can't call it "The Florida Man Awards" anymore, DailyFail, didn't you get the memo??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The neck guy seems to make it in all the time
 
macadamnut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Florida woman attempted to avoid DUI with an Irish Folk Dance

Why is she moving her arms around then?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's the most...wonderful time of the year!
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The dancing woman, bucket list arrestee, naked cowboy and citizen concerned for space force's alien fighting abilities are the Florida person stories we all love.

Dog rapist, spouse abuser and stalker are just awful in a normal awful way, even when the stick used to do the beating is technically a Christmas tree.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Woman, Whoaaa Man - So I Married an Axe Murderer (1/8) Movie CLIP (1993) HD
Youtube Qae03boj7lU
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Florida woman attempted to avoid DUI with an Irish Folk Dance

Why is she moving her arms around then?


That's how they caught her..
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.