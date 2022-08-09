 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 308 of WW3: Russia has shelled Ukraine's southern Kherson region 50 times in the last 24 hours. Among the locations hit is a maternity ward in the city of Kherson. Again? It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian soldiers, Russia's state news agency Tass, Russian health ministry, Kiev, French minister, free sperm  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
December 28

Back on restriced light duty:

nipropetrovsk region is under fire again

At night, the Russian occupation forces fired Grads and heavy artillery at the Nikopol district - in total, the enemy inflicted 8 strikes.

The Krasnogrigoryevskaya community suffered the most. The shells damaged private homes and outbuildings, four gas pipelines and two power lines. 20 solar panels were also destroyed. No people were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Berdyansk, Russian soldiers were advised to travel in civilian clothes

This decision was made by the occupation forces after a series of partisan acts in the city, the Center for National Resistance reports. On the eve of the Berdyansk liquidated three mobilized army of the Russian Federation, and before that-unknown blew up a transformer substation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Up to 7 thousand civilian deaths-the official UN report significantly underestimated the losses of Ukraine

From February 24 to December 26, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded and officially confirmed the deaths of 6,884 civilians in Ukraine. - 10,947 wounded.

The organization operates only with confirmed facts-they report to the UN, and they assume that the real statistics are higher.

At the same time, on December 4, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on 9,400 Ukrainian civilians killed by the actions of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation. Without taking into account the losses of Mariupol and other settlements that are still under occupation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sweden will allocate an additional 17.9 million euros to support Ukraine

These funds will be transferred to an International Fund under the leadership of the United Kingdom to strengthen the military potential of Ukraine.

In total, since February 2022, Sweden has provided Ukraine with 906 million euros of support.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Electricity shortage in the system has increased, - Ukrenergo

This is due to the shutdown of some power plants due to the shelling of gas infrastructure in the eastern region.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Relocation of strategic aviation of the Russian Federation will not help, - Danilov

After the explosions at the airfield in Engels, the Russian army changes the location of aircraft. However, according to NSDC Secretary Alexey Danilov, the enemy's attempts to "hide" the aircraft are futile.

"They understand that they will get them in the depths of the territory of the Russian Federation, and there are not so many bombers left. We are talking about the Tu-95MS and Tu-22MZ. Now the Russians have overtaken them in the Primorsky Territory, but if necessary, we will get to the Far East, " he said on the telethon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
krainian Armed Forces liberated several settlements in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions

ISW writes about this-officially, the General Staff has not yet commented on the information.

We are talking about the settlements of dvuhletnyaya, Novomlinsk and Tavilzhanka in the Kharkiv region and the village of Kolomyychikha in the Luhansk region.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the territory of Belarus, enemy aircraft were raised in the air-we are talking about the carrier of hypersonic missiles "Dagger"
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Head of GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov in Bakhmut

The other day, Major General Budanov was at the forefront of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, where special forces scouts work.

During the visit, work was carried out to identify current tasks in the direction. He also awarded the defenders for special distinctions in the fight against the enemy.

How's the mood in the Kremlin bunker?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We are half way to victory, the hardest part is ahead-Danilov

" Russia continues to set maximalist goals in the war with Ukraine - the elimination of statehood, the destruction of Ukrainians as a nation.

Time for maximum concentration - we are halfway to victory. But the most difficult part is ahead-to finally throw out the aggressor from our land and punish him for crimes , " the NSDC secretary said on Twitter.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornuh arrives in Kiev

This is his first visit to Ukraine since taking office in May. Lecornuh plans to meet with the head of the MOE Alexey Reznikov, - reports BFMTV.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko won't support tax reform with lower rates

He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"Tax reform with lower rates will now have negative consequences. The consequences are obvious to us, and the experience of other countries shows that it is better not to do this. If someone thinks that we have some unique expertise or our economy is super-unique, or some tax experts and macroeconomists have some visionary solutions, then I want to warn everyone against such thoughts , " Marchenko said.

He recalled that in 2016, Ukraine reduced the rate of the single social contribution to 22%. There was no de-shadowing of salaries after that, and revenues from ERUs collapsed.

Marchenko does not rule out that post-war Ukraine will need an absolutely opposite reform than the one that is being discussed now.

Recall that Ukraine is discussing the introduction of a new concept of tax reform. It implies a sharp reduction in taxes. The model is called "10-10-10": 10% - income tax, 10% - personal income tax and 10% - VAT. It was also planned to cancel the ERU and the military fee of 3%.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia is on fire again: this time a military unit

According to Russian media, the barracks of the 150th motorized rifle Division of the Russian Army in the Rostov region is on fire.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian state TV claims America is tired of supporting Ukraine
Youtube 6aBtHnrNUFY
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
7-year-old boy and his father were blown up in Kharkiv region

The incident occurred in the area of deokupovany village Bugayevka Chuguevsky district. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a father and son tried to pass through a forest area to go fishing on the river, and were blown up by an unknown explosive device.

According to the police, a man and a child received mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds and traumatic amputation of the lower limbs. The victims are in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives.

The State Emergency Service once again calls on Ukrainians to be vigilant and careful and not neglect security measures, especially in the de-occupied territories. Humanitarian demining continues in the liberated areas, but the risk of mines remains high.

Fark user image
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians are getting desperate.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reminder about how Russians negotiate.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the weather like in Ukraine this week? I don't suppose the Russians have solved their supply chain issues.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to punch Tucker Carlson in the face until he dies.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: I want to punch Tucker Carlson in the face until he dies.


I want Tucker Carlson to live to see Ukraine win against Russia and be forced to say nice things about Joe Bidens foreign policy success.
 
valenumr [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: The Russians are getting desperate.


They've been desperate for a while. At least since they started the shahed drone terror campaign against civilian infrastructure. But more likely when they realized they stepped in shit by taking the kherson bait and having the kharkiv front collapse. Or maybe it was when they realized they fucked up trying to take Kyiv from the north and had to abandon that offensive. Or maybe it was when the shit hit the fan on day one and Ukraine fucked their three day invasion plan by fighting back.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Where is Attack on Kreminna? Soldiers fight against corruption in Ukraine
Youtube l9JkynHoc5M

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
27 Dec: Ukrainians DESTROY A BASE WITH CONSCRIPTS | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 9RaYylI-nbE

Yesterday's Reporting from Ukraine

/No Artur, it wasn't Ukraine related
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: tembaarmswide: I want to punch Tucker Carlson in the face until he dies.

I want Tucker Carlson to live to see Ukraine win against Russia and be forced to say nice things about Joe Bidens foreign policy success.


I can't wait to hear the whinging after the next "goodwill gesture". And the one after that, and after that, all the way back to mordor.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solovyev suggests not recognizing the unification of Germany and building Russian foreign policy accordingly. pic.twitter.com/SNkhMreiPN
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 28, 2022
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Up to 7 thousand civilian deaths-the official UN report significantly underestimated the losses of Ukraine

From February 24 to December 26, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded and officially confirmed the deaths of 6,884 civilians in Ukraine. - 10,947 wounded.

The organization operates only with confirmed facts-they report to the UN, and they assume that the real statistics are higher.

At the same time, on December 4, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on 9,400 Ukrainian civilians killed by the actions of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation. Without taking into account the losses of Mariupol and other settlements that are still under occupation.


Sadly, I would not be surprised if Mariupol added 20,000 civilian deaths to the total once it's counted.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Weaver95: The Russians are getting desperate.

They've been desperate for a while. At least since they started the shahed drone terror campaign against civilian infrastructure. But more likely when they realized they stepped in shiat by taking the kherson bait and having the kharkiv front collapse. Or maybe it was when they realized they farked up trying to take Kyiv from the north and had to abandon that offensive. Or maybe it was when the shiat hit the fan on day one and Ukraine farked their three day invasion plan by fighting back.


They made the same mistake everyone invading this region made, launching a spring campaign without being prepared for the upcoming winter, because they thought it would be over with before winter.

Having been on the receiving end of this in two well-documented wars, one would think they would have understood this, but apparently not.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: What's the weather like in Ukraine this week? I don't suppose the Russians have solved their supply chain issues.


The Russians have been blathering that winter will be their traditional ally. Well, the Ukrainians can make the same boast. Their traditional ally of winter only helped Russia with a defensive war with Napoleon and fascist Germany at the end of very long supply lines.

Here it's Russia doing the force projection and having to worry about the cold making everything - including the keeping of potable water and food -  above freezing so these are usable.  (Also, my guess, without any evidence, is that Ukraine has more and better thermal detection systems.) Ever work on a car out of doors in the winter. That sucks. Doing maintenance out of doors in the winter will be harder for the Russians.

We may not see Ukraine suddenly advance to their independence borders but my guess is that a colder and hungrier Russian Federation Army may be operationally less effective.

What I think may be interesting to see is how Russia's rear changes in the next few months. Do they have tidy builds up in staging areas over the border or does everything just arrive in trucks and trains from Moscow leaving the front-line non-commissioned officers to sort everything all out? Probably a mixture but what is the mix?

Also, what happens to Russia's strategic reserves: Will Moscow's tanks and spiffy top of the line equipment be released to fight in Ukraine over the long winter slog?
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This photo of a Ukrainian soldier playing chess with Molotov cocktails is one of the most striking of 2022, says the BBC.

📸: Chris McGrath pic.twitter.com/VZGvtezQ3Q
- The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) December 28, 2022

pbs.twimg.com
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A press release from tintar:"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger."

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 17 to December 23 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* With Dmitry Medvedev's predictions for 2023 in place, we here at Russia One Television have sent our intern Volodya out onto the streets to see what Muscovites believe the New Year will hold. Let's go to the tape:

Yevgeny, Car Salesman: 2023 will be the year of the Lada! We may even have some for sale!
Svetlana, Imaginary Weather Girl: Oh, I hope I get my boobs back from the pawn shop!
Fire Artist Ivan Ivanovitch: I dunno, but it's gonna be . . . hot! *Lights match*
Sergey Shoigu, Defense Minister: Don't look at me, I'm trying to escape!
GAAGR'ATHA, the Eldritch Nuclear Goat: I fully expect the political situation to stabilize and the stock market to rapidly improve once the Special Military Operation in Ukraine is resolved, and that's why I'm investing in Babushka's Backdoor shares. Luxury stocks are always winners when peacetime comes around, remember. PETOHOLRAYN! *Screams of horror*

And there you have it, folks. Remember, there's still just a few days to lock in your predictions for the new year, so let's all hope for a good one where we actually have edible food and people aren't arbitrarily thrown out of windows . . . not that that's, uh, happening to anyone. Moving on!

* The Glorious Nation of Russia, no longer content to sit idly by while corrupt Western nations place price caps on our sweet, sweet oil, has now decreed a ban on selling them any oil at all as revenge. While some pundits and traitorous fifth columnists may wonder how the amazing Russian economy can continue to exist by only selling oil at kopecks on the ruble to China and India, the truth is simply that the Ministry of Finance has planned to move all commercial activity over to the alternate-reality BlyaatVerse created by Mark Zuckerberg. It is hoped that fictional jobs, fictional pay, and fictional food can take the place of our economy, which honestly is mostly fiction now anyway.

* In followup news, the potentially nonexistent Disco Ball which was and was not hanging underneath the Crimean bridge after it was or was not exploded and then did or did not gain sentience through a loophole in logical impossibility has retired from its slam poetry tour and decided to embark upon a new career as a quantum privateer. It has been issued formal letters of marque from the Russian Admiralty and reportedly plans and does not plan to attack very small ships in the Black Sea. We at this station wish iat luck, success, and look forward to seeing it force our enemies to walk the Planck.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
3h
In the #Urals, a drunken mobilized man beat to death his commander in the compartment of a staff car of a military train. The commander, by the way, was also a mobilized man and had the rank of captain.
 
arte1953 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne:

Solovyev suggests not recognizing the unification of Germany and building Russian foreign policy accordingly. pic.twitter.com/SNkhMreiPN
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 28, 2022


Can anyone guess what Solovyev might be smoking/snorting/mainlining/shoving up his backside?  Whatever it is, it sure must be potent.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Russian mobilized men will be allowed to freeze their sperm for free, and their families will be given quotas for infertility treatment, reports state-owned news agency TASS. pic.twitter.com/WGhYQVHw9t
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 28, 2022
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (tell people it's for orthodox christmas if it arrives late... although Ukraine changed to Dec 25):

Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Solovyev suggests not recognizing the unification of Germany and building Russian foreign policy accordingly. pic.twitter.com/SNkhMreiPN
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 28, 2022


Guy's head is so far up his ass he can see his molars.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nephews are visiting so I didn't get a chance to read all of yesterday, so apologies if a duplicate.

A new song making fun of the russians:

https://twitter.com/bavovnareports/status/1607450072144396288?s=10&t=M8ggmgrE8ji3DSadU_517A
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Solovyev suggests not recognizing the unification of Germany and building Russian foreign policy accordingly. pic.twitter.com/SNkhMreiPN
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 28, 2022


I'm sure the Germans'll get right on that.
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tracianne: #Russian mobilized men will be allowed to freeze their sperm for free, and their families will be given quotas for infertility treatment, reports state-owned news agency TASS. pic.twitter.com/WGhYQVHw9t
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 28, 2022


Yes, you can freeze all of your sperm for free. Just go to this front line trench.
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Tracianne: Solovyev suggests not recognizing the unification of Germany and building Russian foreign policy accordingly. pic.twitter.com/SNkhMreiPN
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 28, 2022

Guy's head is so far up his ass he can see his molars.


Dang, that's better than what I was going to say about him farting out his mouth.

Well played.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

toraque: truth is simply that the Ministry of Finance has planned to move all commercial activity over to the alternate-reality BlyaatVerse created by Mark Zuckerberg. It is hoped that fictional jobs, fictional pay, and fictional food can take the place of our economy, which honestly is mostly fiction now anyway.


Priceless!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

arte1953: Tracianne: Solovyev suggests not recognizing the unification of Germany and building Russian foreign policy accordingly. pic.twitter.com/SNkhMreiPN
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 28, 2022

Can anyone guess what Solovyev might be smoking/snorting/mainlining/shoving up his backside?  Whatever it is, it sure must be potent.


If this isn't some kind of abstract humor that doesn't translate, then Russia is going the way of QAnon and becoming completely divorced from facts in favor of whatever pleasant fantasy they choose to believe at the moment. They're all just LARPing an alternate reality at this point, one where the Soviet Union didn't collapse under it's own corruption.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Putin's emissary to the EU, Victor Orban continues trying to dismantle the EU for yet more Russian cash into his bulging pockets, says it's time to "drain the swamp" in Brussels, taking aim at "corruption". pic.twitter.com/Hcoi9quz4Q
- Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) December 28, 2022
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
toraque:

* In followup news, the potentially nonexistent Disco Ball which was and was not hanging underneath the Crimean bridge after it was or was not exploded and then did or did not gain sentience through a loophole in logical impossibility has retired from its slam poetry tour and decided to embark upon a new career as a quantum privateer. It has been issued formal letters of marque from the Russian Admiralty and reportedly plans and does not plan to attack very small ships in the Black Sea. We at this station wish iat luck, success, and look forward to seeing it force our enemies to walk the Planck. ...

Nothing quite like starting the morning off with a good Physics joke - bravo!
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: I want to punch Tucker Carlson in the face until he dies.


That is legal in some states.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Illia Ponomarenko will be reporting from Bakhmut for the next few days:

Fark user image
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: tembaarmswide: I want to punch Tucker Carlson in the face until he dies.

I want Tucker Carlson to live to see Ukraine win against Russia and be forced to say nice things about Joe Bidens foreign policy success.


Let's compromise.  Can we chain him to a basement wall with a feeding tube shoved down his throat and a gag in his mouth, while he is forced to watch actual news while his eyelids are stabled open?  I mean of course we are not really going to do that, but if we are going to fantasize...
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

toraque: arte1953: Tracianne: Solovyev suggests not recognizing the unification of Germany and building Russian foreign policy accordingly. pic.twitter.com/SNkhMreiPN
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 28, 2022

Can anyone guess what Solovyev might be smoking/snorting/mainlining/shoving up his backside?  Whatever it is, it sure must be potent.

If this isn't some kind of abstract humor that doesn't translate, then Russia is going the way of QAnon and becoming completely divorced from facts in favor of whatever pleasant fantasy they choose to believe at the moment. They're all just LARPing an alternate reality at this point, one where the Soviet Union didn't collapse under it's own corruption.


I mean, they already have been for over two decades...
 
