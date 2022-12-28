 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Dear God, don't make us re-edit the 2022 death reel   (nbcnews.com) divider line
33
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

2002 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 7:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a tragedy. A tragedy, I say, that these old bastards live so farkin' long. There is no god.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing of value to humanity.
Rot in torment.

/ "Oh, he was a good pope"
// "Oh, he was a good mafia don"
//\ he was a cult leader for a cult of thieves and rapists.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Feed Joey Rats to the alley cats.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well he's praying for him.  It's the least he can do.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pope Crypt Keeper.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Pope Crypt Keeper.


You're thinking of Pope Pius XII. Due to incompetent embalming, his chest imploded and his nose and fingers fell off.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any chance for a two-fer?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pope gonna die and we aren't even going to get any white smoke
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't over 'til its over.
 
firsttiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a very Catholic friend dub him "Count Popeula." She would then do the Sesame Street Count's voice counting venial sins followed by the cackling. Made me giggle every time.

/one venial sin
//*two* venial sins
///mwuahahahahaha
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

BreakingNews: Pope Francis asks for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is "very sick." https://t.co/NztGFQt7Cg


Oh darn. Old dude who was an asshole is old.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: It's a tragedy. A tragedy, I say, that these old bastards live so farkin' long. There is no god.


Counterpoint: 2004 Boston Red Sox.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does he need prayers? He's lived his whole life in preparation for his version of the afterlife.  I would think people would be happy he's closer to attaining his lifelong goals.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Non-catholics of the world are praying.  However, most of them include the phrase "oh, please."
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just move him to another parish and pay the people he affected to be quiet. That usually fixes everything.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Time to euthanize him in a way befitting all the works he's done in his life
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Some Bass Playing Guy: Pope Crypt Keeper.

You're thinking of Pope Pius XII. Due to incompetent embalming, his chest imploded and his nose and fingers fell off.


Damn.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pope Palpatine is still alive. Somehow.
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Nothing of value to humanity.
Rot in torment.

/ "Oh, he was a good pope"
// "Oh, he was a good mafia don"
//\ he was a cult leader for a cult of thieves and rapists.


Was anyone even going to say that about him?
He's best known for spending some time in the Hitlerjugend back in the day, trying to drag the whole world of Catholicism backward when he took over after JP2, and then resigning abruptly in favor of Francis when it became clear he was way more out of touch than your average cardinal or pope would otherwise usually be...
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Some Bass Playing Guy: Pope Crypt Keeper.

You're thinking of Pope Pius XII. Due to incompetent embalming, his chest imploded and his nose and fingers fell off.


And that was while he was still a bishoo!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First read that as Francis in ill health.  Don't think the world is ready for Trump as Pope.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Trump as Pope.


Best Pope ever, believe me. lol
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was this who made the latest press release from the Vatican?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Jesus McSordid: It's a tragedy. A tragedy, I say, that these old bastards live so farkin' long. There is no god.

Counterpoint: 2004 Boston Red Sox.


Don't forget the 1969 Mets.
 
goodncold
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So what's Nostradamus' read on this?

Is this the last one or do we have a few more to go through to milk the believers with?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

firesign: then resigning abruptly in favor of Francis when it became clear he was way more out of touch than your average cardinal or pope would otherwise usually be...


Rumor has it that the resignation was part of a deal to avoid being held accountable for his role in covering up crimes against children when he was John Paul II's head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One of the big losses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
NBC Article "Pope Emeritus Benedict's condition worsening"

He is already incredibly vile. How can he get worse?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
God's put up with Twin Popes as long as he can. If we can't make a decision, he will.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He looks like he died 100 years ago
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.