(WFLA Tampa Bay)   It's always in the last place you look   (wfla.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just Florida things.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What a toilet ring might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because when you find something, you stop looking.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their marriage has been shat on for decades but they stayed strong. Like Harry and Meghan.

/got nuthin
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, beautiful!  Three months salary!  Whoops!  Six months salary!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: What a toilet ring might look like...

[Fark user image image 300x300]


I have remodeled 3 bathrooms in two separate houses i've owned in the past two decades.

fark wax wings. fark those damn bolts.

Now that i'm pushing 50, make better money, and am looking at remodeling bathroom number 4 in the next 5 years or so, next time i'm holding my nose and hiring a plumber.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I climbed down into the septic tank so we could pump every bit of it through a strainer to try to find it. No luck," Shaina said.

😳
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Because when you find something, you stop looking.


Not me! I always check a few more places just in case.
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someday the phrase will be "It's always in the last place you would have looked", or even "It's always in the last place you'd look", but today is not that day.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he went into the septic tank but didn't bother to check the p-trap?  i hope they didn't breed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The couple says they may incorporate the diamond into a new piece of jewelry, or pass it on for a future generation to enjoy."

Since it was found in the toilet, I think it was already passed, IYKWIMAITYD.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: he went into the septic tank but didn't bother to check the p-trap?  i hope they didn't breed.


That's enough for me.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least it's a crap diamond and not a blood diamond.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 200x147] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FFS, it's "by accident" you illiterate numbskull quoted in TFA.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Petey4335: bearded clamorer: What a toilet ring might look like...

[Fark user image image 300x300]

I have remodeled 3 bathrooms in two separate houses i've owned in the past two decades.

fark wax wings. fark those damn bolts.

Now that i'm pushing 50, make better money, and am looking at remodeling bathroom number 4 in the next 5 years or so, next time i'm holding my nose and hiring a plumber.


I was redoing a bathroom years ago. I was painting and re-caulking around the tub and had to pull the toilet to be able to get to everything.I went to Home Depot to get a new wax ring and special paintable caulk. Was a little distracted or something because when I couldn't immediately find what I was looking for, I jumbled my words and asked the lady in an orange vest where I could find the caulk rings.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Toliet ring. Yea.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
20 years that ring sat in the trap? These people don't know how to poop, apparently. I'd have forced that thing through on the first Friday night after 10 White Castle sliders and a case of beer.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Alphax: Because when you find something, you stop looking.

Not me! I always check a few more places just in case.


It might not have gotten back from The Pile yet. Hang on, my cat just got up and walked away.
 
