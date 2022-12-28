 Skip to content
(Detroit Metro Times)   Lake Erie isn't often eerie, but a dedicated photographer has captured waves that look like an eldritch horror arising
31
    More: Cool, Michigan, Detroit, Metro Detroit, Great Lakes, Powerful Lake Erie wave photos, intense wind storm, Detroit River, strong winds  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This is Lake Erie's ship-eating grin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sea Monster!
Sea Monster?
See, Monster:
media1.metrotimes.comView Full Size

And I get lazy about getting out in cold weather just to get sunrise/daybreak photos.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Sea Monster!
Sea Monster?
See, Monster:
[media1.metrotimes.com image 425x283]
And I get lazy about getting out in cold weather just to get sunrise/daybreak photos.


You can't say this fellow doesn't get into his work.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, sends what it can to Lake Ontario.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not Earth. That's Darwin IV!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great shots; not sure it's worth permanent nerve damage, though.

/RTFA, on MY Fark!?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason why I hate open water. Our distant ancestors left the oceans for a reason.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Also, sends what it can to Lake Ontario.


you learned that from a song.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"WHERE IS EDMUND FITZGERALD?!"
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Sexy Jesus: Also, sends what it can to Lake Ontario.

you learned that from a song.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are neat pictures. I bought some of them at JCPenney and they're hanging above my Chesterfield.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I absolutely farking hate websites that hijack the phone's "back" button.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Sea Monster!
Sea Monster?
See, Monster:
[media1.metrotimes.com image 425x283]
And I get lazy about getting out in cold weather just to get sunrise/daybreak photos.


....and with me it's just to feed the cats.....
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: [Fark user image 850x566]

[Fark user image 850x571]


Damnit. Was thinking the same thing.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: [Fark user image 850x566]

[Fark user image 850x571]


I got nothing to add other than my wife got me this 'Great Wave Ramen Bowl' on a shirt for my birthday a few years back:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/love the shirt!
 
Fissile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "WHERE IS EDMUND FITZGERALD?!"


Last I heard she set course for Whitefish Bay.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buntz: They are neat pictures. I bought some of them at JCPenney and they're hanging above my Chesterfield.


you meant your Davenport, right?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media2.metrotimes.comView Full Size


"Rise of the Skrexis" , or "Fetch me a Gelfling!" I'm not sure which...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "WHERE IS EDMUND FITZGERALD?!"


46° 59' 54.59" N
-85° 06' 36.00" W
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eries long axis is W-E, same as the prevailing winds.  Erie is also relatively shallow.  These factors combine to whip it up frequently, suddenly, and dangerously.   Always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
waves on Erie were up to 25 feet last week during the blizzard. Coastal flooding was bad between Erie and Buffalo
 
buntz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

smed7: buntz: They are neat pictures. I bought some of them at JCPenney and they're hanging above my Chesterfield.

you meant your Davenport, right?


No?  I meant my Chesterfield
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Note to self: remove "kayaking across Lake Erie" from bucket list
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I've gotten frostbite twice while out shooting waves and now have permanent nerve damage in both my hands and feet. I am super sensitive to cold now and have to be extremely careful when out shooting during the fall and winter months."

Yep, he's a loony.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xalres: That's not Earth. That's Darwin IV!

[Fark user image 850x615]

[Fark user image 731x851]


*Pulls out my 25 year old copy of Barlowe's Guide to Extraterrestrials*

I'm not seeing a wave creature here...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

2wolves: "I've gotten frostbite twice while out shooting waves and now have permanent nerve damage in both my hands and feet. I am super sensitive to cold now and have to be extremely careful when out shooting during the fall and winter months."

Yep, he's a loony.


My wife is a professional architectural photographer. A few years ago on a shoot way up north, she was required to have an escort watch out for polar bears, and it got down below -50c for several nights in a row when she was out there. She loved every second of it - she knows how to dress for the weather. It's her gear that starts breaking down first.
 
smd31
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
[Lake] Erie represent!

Great shots!  :D  O_O

/a bit jelly
 
