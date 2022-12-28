 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Someone must have taken the Holy Grail past the Great Seal   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1343 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 8:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is the kind of thinking that keeps us from addressing the root of the problem subby. It's not magic that's wreaking havoc on the planet's health and magical thinking won't get us out of it.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: This is the kind of thinking that keeps us from addressing the root of the problem subby. It's not magic that's wreaking havoc on the planet's health and magical thinking won't get us out of it.


I find your lack of faith disturbing.

/not really
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure. Crack jokes. Climate change is still  happening tho and it's probably not going to stop until it reaches a new equilibrium.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have pulled moves that would have the ghost of Colin McRae going daaaamn
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"ancient rock city of Petra"

Name checks out
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "ancient rock city of Petra"

Name checks out


If you've never read up on that place, take some time and do so. Interesting history, absolutely amazing engineering.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jericho was magnifico
But Petra is bett'ra
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oblig
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "ancient rock city of Petra"

Name checks out


How does it compare to Detroit Rock City?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When all the dumbasses get swept away by floods despite ample warning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: vudukungfu: "ancient rock city of Petra"

Name checks out

How does it compare to Detroit Rock City?


More flooding.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I went to Jordan and Petra in 2012. Amazing places for a desert country. Great people, good food. Worth a trip before it floods out.

/spent only 3 hours in Wadi Rum, wanted more time to explore...
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I remember correctly, Petra has a series of channels cut into the rocks that move water to various places and storage cisterns around the city. Dunno how much of that is still functional, but I'll bet at least some of those channels are still in place.
Might flush something interesting out into the open.
🤷‍♀
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: This is the kind of thinking that keeps us from addressing the root of the problem subby. It's not magic that's wreaking havoc on the planet's health and magical thinking won't get us out of it.


The problem is they didn't build a Great Bath House within a hex tile. It's an early wonder and provides flood protection. They must be running some weird mods as usually the only desert flooding is directly along a river. Either that or running in Apocalypse Mode but that usually just gets a lot of meteors. Oh...wait...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If I remember correctly, Petra has a series of channels cut into the rocks that move water to various places and storage cisterns around the city. Dunno how much of that is still functional, but I'll bet at least some of those channels are still in place.
Might flush something interesting out into the open.
🤷‍♀


Could just imagine the Knight Templar stuck in a water current that passes the seal, and then he ages to death.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Snowball's chance in hell?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Weaver95: If I remember correctly, Petra has a series of channels cut into the rocks that move water to various places and storage cisterns around the city. Dunno how much of that is still functional, but I'll bet at least some of those channels are still in place.
Might flush something interesting out into the open.
🤷‍♀

Could just imagine the Knight Templar stuck in a water current that passes the seal, and then he ages to death.


You should look up the actual real history of Petra. It's an interesting story. You can trace the transition from pagan religion to early forms of Christianity from the architecture and tombs, and the way they carved those buildings out of stone without modern power tools or engineering equipment is mind boggling.
 
p89tech
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
great premise for a fantasy/horror graphic novel, Subbie.

Stolen by Alen Moore in 3... 2... 1...
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Sure. Crack jokes. Climate change is still  happening tho and it's probably not going to stop until it reaches a new equilibrium.


...like equilibrium found on Venus? Cuz that's the long term state. Run away greenhouse effect? Oh yeah.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Weaver95: Sure. Crack jokes. Climate change is still  happening tho and it's probably not going to stop until it reaches a new equilibrium.

...like equilibrium found on Venus? Cuz that's the long term state. Run away greenhouse effect? Oh yeah.


More likely our climate will shift to being warmer and hotter. Weather systems will become more extreme, and there's gonna be a lot of flooding.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.

/ amongst other things
// just plain wanted
/// three slashies! three! ah-ah-ah
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Weaver95: Sure. Crack jokes. Climate change is still  happening tho and it's probably not going to stop until it reaches a new equilibrium.

...like equilibrium found on Venus? Cuz that's the long term state. Run away greenhouse effect? Oh yeah.


The earth doesn't have nearly enough available water to go Venusian.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.