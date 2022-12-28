 Skip to content
(Vice)   Some people pay extra, but in Indonesia its free   (vice.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I can't fap to this.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst superhero costume ever.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What do you suppose the odds are she has six inch stiletto heels on under that thing?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Or maybe some lace panties that have the words "secret rebellion" stitched into them?

/i know, I'm going to hell joking about such a serious topic
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You gotta love the inescapable common-sense logic of right wing conservatism.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I'm certain this hurts like a bastard. However, the rattan canes I've seen in other countries have frayed ends that flay the skin off.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Aceh has been a religious outlier in the officially secular archipelago country. Once in the grips of decades-long violent independence struggle from the central government, Aceh's Sharia law was formalised in 2003 when Jakarta granted it special authourisation. The semi-autonomous status allows Aceh to pass its own laws and, over time, hundreds of Sharia-based ordinances have come to dominate public life-from clothing restrictions, to banning women to sit astride motorcycles, to intermingling of opposite sexes, playing live music and drinking. One study found 442 local Sharia regulations enacted between 1999 and 2012.

Yiiiiiiikes, religion, not even once.
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I this was one of the Fantastic Four's original foes!
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Amateur... *Ziiiiiiip*
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A mysterious woman concealing her features head to toe?

I'd probably get flogged twice.

Whip, whip, smack.

Oh, noes, look at his manly regions!!

Add twenty more!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Atheism doesn't have such a great track record either.

FarkingSmurf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Teenage Mutant Sharia Turtles. TURTLE POWER!
 
neaorin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Indonesia should have let these nutjobs secede when they had the chance.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In 2020, just before the pandemic gripped the world, Aceh's Sharia police officially unveiled an all-women flogging squad-a first in the country where the punishment has drawn international attention, and criticism, for years.

First of all... PHRASING.

Second, your religion-based culture is hot garbage, Indonesia.
 
