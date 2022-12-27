 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ARL Now)   I'm not gonna lie, that's pretty impressive   (arlnow.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, two-year hiatus, English-language films, Black-and-white films, book sale of the year, Book, large contingent of firefighters, American films, Transport  
•       •       •

723 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aliens.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not subby, but this happened less than a mile from my house.  I have no idea how this is possible, but tip of the cap for having pulled it off.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Warthog: Not subby, but this happened less than a mile from my house.  I have no idea how this is possible, but tip of the cap for having pulled it off.


Looks like there's another vehicle in the garage, maybe the overturned one climbed it (can't see damage, but can't see much)
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It almost seems wilful
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JasonOfOrillia: It almost seems wilful


I hear you on that. What's that stepped stack of boards in the foreground of the one image?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Warthog: Not subby, but this happened less than a mile from my house.  I have no idea how this is possible, but tip of the cap for having pulled it off.

Looks like there's another vehicle in the garage, maybe the overturned one climbed it (can't see damage, but can't see much)


From the part we can see, it doesn't look damaged.  Nor do any of the walls we can see, really.

wearsmanyhats: JasonOfOrillia: It almost seems wilful

I hear you on that. What's that stepped stack of boards in the foreground of the one image?


I'm guessing part of the bracing materials the rescue crews used to stabilize the car.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: wearsmanyhats: Warthog: Not subby, but this happened less than a mile from my house.  I have no idea how this is possible, but tip of the cap for having pulled it off.

Looks like there's another vehicle in the garage, maybe the overturned one climbed it (can't see damage, but can't see much)

From the part we can see, it doesn't look damaged.  Nor do any of the walls we can see, really.

wearsmanyhats: JasonOfOrillia: It almost seems wilful

I hear you on that. What's that stepped stack of boards in the foreground of the one image?

I'm guessing part of the bracing materials the rescue crews used to stabilize the car.


That was my thought as well, just examining possibilities. Seems like it would be difficult to get a vehicle to roll like that purely from steering.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Bootleg: wearsmanyhats: Warthog: Not subby, but this happened less than a mile from my house.  I have no idea how this is possible, but tip of the cap for having pulled it off.

Looks like there's another vehicle in the garage, maybe the overturned one climbed it (can't see damage, but can't see much)

From the part we can see, it doesn't look damaged.  Nor do any of the walls we can see, really.

wearsmanyhats: JasonOfOrillia: It almost seems wilful

I hear you on that. What's that stepped stack of boards in the foreground of the one image?

I'm guessing part of the bracing materials the rescue crews used to stabilize the car.

That was my thought as well, just examining possibilities. Seems like it would be difficult to get a vehicle to roll like that purely from steering.


Oh, agreed, but I think you'd need to be going at a decent clip for a ramp to kick you up on your side/over, and I would have thought there'd be signs the car scraped along for a bit or hit a wall. Honestly, it looks like someone just tipped the car over in the garage.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always replace repulsors in pairs.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But let's see you do it again...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: wearsmanyhats: Bootleg: wearsmanyhats: Warthog: Not subby, but this happened less than a mile from my house.  I have no idea how this is possible, but tip of the cap for having pulled it off.

Looks like there's another vehicle in the garage, maybe the overturned one climbed it (can't see damage, but can't see much)

From the part we can see, it doesn't look damaged.  Nor do any of the walls we can see, really.

wearsmanyhats: JasonOfOrillia: It almost seems wilful

I hear you on that. What's that stepped stack of boards in the foreground of the one image?

I'm guessing part of the bracing materials the rescue crews used to stabilize the car.

That was my thought as well, just examining possibilities. Seems like it would be difficult to get a vehicle to roll like that purely from steering.

Oh, agreed, but I think you'd need to be going at a decent clip for a ramp to kick you up on your side/over, and I would have thought there'd be signs the car scraped along for a bit or hit a wall. Honestly, it looks like someone just tipped the car over in the garage.


It's far more easy that you think to tip your heavy vehicles or just mess up a sedan.  What a front drive wheel meets a wall while the other wheel is also steered, it just starts climbing.  A part of that fact is why Jersey barriers along highway construction are flared at the bottom, they'll just put you back, gently or with damage, up to you.
 
wxboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

433: It's far more easy that you think to tip your heavy vehicles or just mess up a sedan. What a front drive wheel meets a wall while the other wheel is also steered, it just starts climbing. A part of that fact is why Jersey barriers along highway construction are flared at the bottom, they'll just put you back, gently or with damage, up to you.


It happens:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wxboy: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 335x251] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's what happens when you don't refresh before posting the obvious.
 
Heardsman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How'd you get the beans above the frank?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.