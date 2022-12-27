 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   I am the Lorax ... Fark Zillow   (insider.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool, Real estate, local treehouse expert, Root, English-language films, design of the final bridge, design Fitzgerald, main house, tile industry  
•       •       •

309 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2022 at 7:41 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"I am the Lorax. I speak for the trees. I speak for the trees for the trees have no tongues."
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Four separate trees means different growth rates. Welcome to your new temporary dwelling, suckers.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At first, the tree was very reluctant to be furnished...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure he enjoyed building it but in a few years it will be a crooked mess of scrap lumber.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Arkansas.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.