(Patch)   Man's behavior at Walmart will lead to him taking a pregnant pause   (patch.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"in that said defendant kneeled down in front of (the woman) who was visibly pregnant and rubbed her belly with both of his hands and he moaned as if experiencing pleasure."

Dear Penthouse Forum...
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This man needs an angry husband or boyfriend to beat the everloving shiat out of him.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
defendant kneeled down in front of (the woman) who was visibly pregnant and rubbed her belly with both of his hands and he moaned as if experiencing pleasure

how the fark is this guy still drawing breath
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's no Calculon, that's for sure.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/No, he's definitely not all right.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trouble !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: This man needs an angry husband or boyfriend to beat the everloving shiat out of him.


People get irrational when protecting their spouse and children.  Mostly I just looked disapprovingly and nobody ever asked to touch my wife's belly.

I have no idea what I might have done if some guy started groping my wife's belly and moaning, but there's a non-zero chance it would have resulted in a police report.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: This man needs an angry husband or boyfriend to beat the everloving shiat out of him.


So sometimes I wonder, is every dad a mother farker?
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: TWX: This man needs an angry husband or boyfriend to beat the everloving shiat out of him.

People get irrational when protecting their spouse and children.  Mostly I just looked disapprovingly and nobody ever asked to touch my wife's belly.

I have no idea what I might have done if some guy started groping my wife's belly and moaning, but there's a non-zero chance it would have resulted in a police report.


A kick to the chin from mom while he was on his knees would have been equally satisfying/justified.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: TWX: This man needs an angry husband or boyfriend to beat the everloving shiat out of him.

So sometimes I wonder, is every dad a mother farker?


Only if it's Subby's mom.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least give the man his credit for being able to locate her Joliet.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: TWX: This man needs an angry husband or boyfriend to beat the everloving shiat out of him.

People get irrational when protecting their spouse and children.  Mostly I just looked disapprovingly and nobody ever asked to touch my wife's belly.

I have no idea what I might have done if some guy started groping my wife's belly and moaning, but there's a non-zero chance it would have resulted in a police report.


"Non-zero," is that some sort of double negative?
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: TWX: This man needs an angry husband or boyfriend to beat the everloving shiat out of him.

People get irrational when protecting their spouse and children.  Mostly I just looked disapprovingly and nobody ever asked to touch my wife's belly.

I have no idea what I might have done if some guy started groping my wife's belly and moaning, but there's a non-zero chance it would have resulted in a police report.


Maybe they were just out shopping or whatever by themselves.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: "Non-zero," is that some sort of double negative?


It is a mathematical statement.  In this context it's implied to be an absolute value as well (because negative probabilities don't make sense outside of quantum mechanics).

It means there's a chance as opposed to no chance.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Unsung_Hero: TWX: This man needs an angry husband or boyfriend to beat the everloving shiat out of him.

People get irrational when protecting their spouse and children.  Mostly I just looked disapprovingly and nobody ever asked to touch my wife's belly.

I have no idea what I might have done if some guy started groping my wife's belly and moaning, but there's a non-zero chance it would have resulted in a police report.

"Non-zero," is that some sort of double negative?


It's a fancy, highfalutin way of sayin' he'd kick his hiney from here to Saskatoon.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cythraul: It's a fancy, highfalutin way of sayin' he'd kick his hiney from here to Saskatoon.


MIGHT.  I'd like to think I wouldn't just stand there, but freezing up is also a normal human reaction so it's on the table.  And depending on the specifics of the situation, there's a whole spectrum of potential responses that includes but is definitely not limited to violence.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: danielscissorhands: "Non-zero," is that some sort of double negative?

It is a mathematical statement.  In this context it's implied to be an absolute value as well (because negative probabilities don't make sense outside of quantum mechanics).

It means there's a chance as opposed to no chance.


Probability approaches unity in my case, although it'd be a cane in the face as I can't kick.  You want to keep your hands in one piece?  Keep 'em to yourself unless invited otherwise
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Cythraul: It's a fancy, highfalutin way of sayin' he'd kick his hiney from here to Saskatoon.

MIGHT.  I'd like to think I wouldn't just stand there, but freezing up is also a normal human reaction so it's on the table.  And depending on the specifics of the situation, there's a whole spectrum of potential responses that includes but is definitely not limited to violence.


You should interpose yourself and assert dominance

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess it's important in this situation to know who the tough guys of Fark are.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He wanted to take them skating but could only get out "Uhhhhh ... " before everyone freaked out.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: danielscissorhands: "Non-zero," is that some sort of double negative?

It is a mathematical statement.  In this context it's implied to be an absolute value as well (because negative probabilities don't make sense outside of quantum mechanics).

It means there's a chance as opposed to no chance.


Okay
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 minute ago  

middleoftheday: I guess it's important in this situation to know who the tough guys of Fark are.


Why?  Are you planning on looking for pregnant Farkettes to rub on?  😀
 
